Angela -- who related to Jason's struggles and insecurities because she has a gay son -- accused Jason of betraying her and being theatrical by pretending like she was a mother figure to him in the game.
"He is using his sexuality to play on my emotions!" Angela shouted in her egg costume.
Jason called Angela "an evil stepmother" and egged her on by asking her to "scramble" him.
Jason claimed his feelings were real, but Angela pointed out how he had played up his acting to the cameras.
"Ya got caught, baby!" Angela yelled. "But here's the sad part... America wanted to protect me against you!... America is laughing at you, messy boy!"
Rome insisted that's not what he had said, and Devens had Rome's back on this one.
"I gave him names of people I wanted to keep safe, and he said, 'You have to boil down the list.' I boiled down the list, and I apologize to all of you I boiled out of the list," Rome explained.
Lala started to cry, and then Rome called Haley "a snarky bitch" for making comments about the drama.
"You are unbearable as a human being!" Rome told Haley.
"Dude, if you can't handle a little smack talk, especially because I'm a girl, then we've got a bigger problem," Haley said in a confessional.
Devens told the Big Brother cameras that as long as Rome didn't win the Power of Veto, he'd be going up on the block.
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Devens and Dee Valladares celebrated blowing up the house and somehow staying out of the crossfire. Dee said it was the best day of her life -- even better than when she had won Survivor.
Meanwhile, Melody cried about wrongly trusting Rome, and she didn't feel like she was playing a good game. Lala also cried about feeling "stupid" over trusting Rome.
Jason ended up apologizing to Angela, and Rome broke down into tears and apologized to Lala for throwing her under the bus. The two women were forgiving, however, they both said they wouldn't trust their former allies again.
Rome wasn't mad at Devens for conspiring against him. In fact, he respected the move, which made Devens respect him -- and want him out -- even more.
It then became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition. In addition to the HoH, Devens, and the three nominees -- Lyric, Melody and Jason -- Angela and Barrett were selected to play.
For the PoV competition dubbed "Flower Power," the houseguests transported back to 1967 at a festival of love.
Each participating houseguest was required to search for poster pieces and then assemble a puzzle on a poster. The challenge was tricky because pieces could be turned in different directions, and not a single piece could cross the poster's border.
Devens ended up winning the Power of Veto, and then Rome made it his mission to save Lyric from the chopping block.
Rome and Lyric decided to pretend they had broken up to separate their games, and Lyric went off and flirted with other guys to sell the story. But Drew Campbell wasn't buying it, and he let his allies know how he felt.
Both Melody and Lyric tried to buddy up to Devens, insisting they could work together going forward and they'd be a number for him. Devens had to decide whom he could trust more if Rome were to leave the house.
Angela didn't think it would be a smart move to take Lyric off the block because it could potentially keep a showmance in the house, but Dee argued that Melody "was a better player" than the "sweet" Lyric.
"If I take Melody off the block, I make Drew happy and I wipe the slate clean with Melody and I give her a home in the game," Devens explained to the Big Brother cameras.
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"If I take Lyric off the block, she promises me the world and we're going to work together. It's a nice olive branch. This is a tough decision. I'm burning the bridge with one of these women, but the other, I'm turning into a potential ally who could help me in the rest of this game."
At the Veto Meeting, Devens announced he had decided to use the Power of Veto to save Lyric.
Devens, as the HoH, then named Rome the replacement nominee.