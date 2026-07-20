For the twist, America will vote for one Big Brother houseguest to play a game that will result in them winning a superpower or losing and receiving a punishment from the past.
The HoH, Dee Valladares, said her reign was a success because her alliance didn't have to show its cards and Ashley had loose lips.
"Before Ashley left, she laid out a big group of people that were apparently planning to keep her," Melody shared in the Big Brother Diary Room.
"Even though it was a unanimous vote, I still cannot get that out of the back of my head. I'm worried that there could be a divide in the house, so I need to win this HoH competition to keep me, and the people that I'm working with, safe."
Angela Murray, meanwhile, said she wanted to get rid of Rome because he was a snake in the house who seemed to have power over his allies.
It then became time for the next Head of Household competition. Everyone participated in the competition except for Dee, since she was the outgoing HoH.
The competition dubbed "Let It Slide" was a Wild West-themed shuffleboard competition. Houseguests paired off and had to slide pucks down a "dance floor," hoping to land on the biggest numbers and eliminate their opponents.
"Under no circumstances can Lyric, Melody or Jason win this HoH!" Dee vented in a confessional.
Devens was therefore crowned the new Head of Household, and Angela hoped she could convince him to make a big move by backdooring Rome.
Devens, however, figured Rome had the power to win an HoH soon, and so he intended to watch out for his pal and the people he was close to. Rome also, in turn, said he completely trusted Devens and felt "great" about their connection.
Devens admitted to Rome that Lyric hadn't talked game with him and seemed like a good target, but Lyric was the only person in the house whom Rome could totally trust.
"Keeping me, Lyric and Jason [is my priority]," Rome told Devens.
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"If those three avoided the block, you would not consider anything I'm doing, like, breaking what we have?" Devens asked Rome.
"Nope," Rome confirmed.
"I think I can do that," Devens said.
Meanwhile, Dee, Angela and Barrett Pfeiffer whispered about how Rome needed to go next because his allies followed him around the house and treated him like their leader.
"I know Devens, he's a showman! I watched him on Survivor. If I can get him all fired up about backdooring Rome and swinging him to that idea, he might just do it," Angela boasted to the Big Brother cameras.
Angela told Devens that Rome was out to protect his two No. 1 allies and so he was the clear target.
"If you don't get him out now, we're all doomed because he has half the house! They follow him... everywhere," Angela told Devens.
Devens gushed in the Big Brother Diary Room about how he's not afraid to make a big move and ruffle some feathers.
"I want to play hard! I thrive in chaos!" Devens noted in a confessional.
Devens decided to go to "war" and "go big" by gunning for Rome.
At this point, Devens's alliances were "The Crossovers" with Dee, Angela, Drew and Barrett as well as "The Red Corner" with Dee, Haley, Kamu and Chuk.
Later on, Devens had a meeting at around 3:30AM to share his plan of backdooring Rome. His allies woke people up and dragged them out of bed to chat.
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Rome woke up and noticed that the house was conspiring. The only people who were left out of the early-morning conversation were Jason, Lyric and himself.
Rome walked up to Devens's room and rang the doorbell, but no one answered the door. Rome knew everyone was inside, ignoring him.
"The fact they're not opening the door tells me all I need to know," Rome lamented to the Big Brother cameras.
After Drew named the huge group "The Toolshed" alliance, Rome declared war.
Later on, America chose to send Angela to the "BB Time Capsule," and she was ecstatic.
Angela was spun in a chair while different powers and punishments bounced between monitors in a circle around her. Angela's goal was to light up a power by pressing a red button at a very precise moment.
Unfortunately, Angela was a fraction of a second off, and she received the "Hard-Boiled Detective" punishment in which she had to dress up like a giant egg in a trench coat and tie for seven days.
Rome then approached Devens and asked if the plan they had put together was still in place. The way Rome brought up his concerns, however, sounded like a threat to Devens.
"Are we cutting this line of communication?" Rome asked Devens.
"Yeah," Devens confessed.
"Okay, good to know," Rome said.
At the Nomination Ceremony, Devens announced he had decided to nominate Melody, Lyric and Jason for eviction.
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"Good job, Angela," Jason whispered to Angela at the table.
Devens explained how he enjoyed getting to know everybody but the three of them didn't talk "serious strategy" with him until after he was crowned HoH.
"That's not true," Jason blurted out.
"Rome, my friend," Devens continued, "you are charming, charismatic and the biggest threat in the game."
Devens continued, "When I won HoH, there were only three people who you said, 'Don't put up on the block,' and that was yourself, Lyric and Jason. You were fine with me throwing Melody up on the block, and, most surprising of all, to me, Lala."
Jason then shouted "big liar" and declared how this was clearly Angela's HoH.
"My HoH? Bitch please!" Angela countered.
"Oh wow, now I'm a bitch!" Jason complained.
"You messy boy!" Angela yelled.
"Oh, I thought I was a messy bitch," Jason corrected Angela.