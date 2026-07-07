Big Brother has revealed the majority of its Season 28 houseguests.

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Big Brother announced the identities of 14 houseguests who will be moving into the Big Brother house this summer on its YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 7.

The 14 houseguests -- who will be joined by "additional surprise houseguests," according to CBS, will be featured on Big Brother's Season 28 premiere.

"I still have a few surprises up my sleeve... Expect the unexpected. But trust me, you won't want to miss WHO, I mean, WHAT'S coming next," Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves teased in the casting announcement.

The surprise houseguests will be revealed on the show, which premieres with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 9 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The 14 houseguests include an MMA Fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, and a former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant.

Big Brother houseguest Jason De Puy, also known as Salina EsTitties, competed on Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race and finished in sixth place.

And fellow houseguest LaTrice "Lala" Verrett also comes from an entertainment background.

"I was a member of the three-time Grammy Award winning group, The Sounds of Blackness. My mother was the tour coordinator for Kool & the Gang. [Robert "Kool" Bell] is my uncle," LaTrice shared in the YouTube video.

Most of the Big Brother cast members are Super Fans who are also open to showmances. They are going to "travel through time," according to Julie.

CBS added how the new season is going to be a game "where the past, present and future collide."

"We are celebrating time -- and time travel," Julie said, before showing off a telephone from the 1980s as well as other antique items in the Big Brother house.

"The beauty of time travel is that you can take your imagination and let it run wild."

The houseguests will even sleep in "sleeping pods" designed to resemble what's on a spaceship.

Big Brother viewers will be able to watch the live feeds when they open on Friday, July 10 at 9PM ET/PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV.

And, for the first time, live feeds will be available for viewing on the show's official YouTube channel for a limited time after every Big Brother and Big Brother: Unlocked episode.

Below are the 14 houseguests CBS announced who will be competing on Big Brother's 28th season.

- Ashley Trail, a 24-year-old bartender from Alton, IL, who currently resides in Chicago, IL

- Barrett Pfeiffer, a 27-year-old jumbotron engineer from Benton, AR, who currently resides in Austin, TX

- Chuk Anyanwu, a 27-year-old supply chain analyst from Dallas, TX

- Drew Campbell, a 22-year-old surgical dental assistant from Temecula, CA

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- Haley Thogmartin, a 29-year-old telemedicine executive from Neosho, MO, who currently resides in Wildwood, MO

- Jason De Puy, a 35-year-old professional drag queen from San Francisco, CA, who currently resides in West Hollywood, CA

- Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk, a 32-year-old MMA coach from Phoenix, AZ

- LaTrice "Lala" Verrett, a 57-year-old boutique salesperson from Kankakee, IL, who currently resides in Maplewood, NJ

- Lyric Medeiros, a 25-year-old attorney from Honolulu, HI

- Mallory Aurichio, a 24-year-old rocket scientist from Township of Washington, NJ

- Melody Morris, a 24-year-old corporate game show host from Thornton, CO, who currently resides in Maricopa, AZ

- Jack "Rome" Seymour, a 28-year-old pickleball coach from Traverse City, MI, who currently resides in Delray Beach, FL

- Taylor Brown, a 27-year-old elementary school counselor from Deerfield Beach, FL

- Yash Patel, a 24-year-old financial analyst from Monroe Township, NJ
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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