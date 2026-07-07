'Big Brother' reveals 14 houseguests, teases "additional surprise houseguests" for Season 28
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2026
Big Brother has revealed the majority of its Season 28 houseguests.
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Big Brother announced the identities of 14 houseguests who will be moving into the Big Brother house this summer on its YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 7.
The 14 houseguests -- who will be joined by "additional surprise houseguests," according to CBS, will be featured on Big Brother'sSeason 28 premiere.
"I still have a few surprises up my sleeve... Expect the unexpected. But trust me, you won't want to miss WHO, I mean, WHAT'S coming next," Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves teased in the casting announcement.
The surprise houseguests will be revealed on the show, which premieres with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 9 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
The 14 houseguests include an MMA Fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, and a former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant.
Big Brother houseguest Jason De Puy, also known as Salina EsTitties, competed on Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race and finished in sixth place.
"I was a member of the three-time Grammy Award winning group, The Sounds of Blackness. My mother was the tour coordinator for Kool & the Gang. [Robert "Kool" Bell] is my uncle," LaTrice shared in the YouTube video.
Most of the Big Brother cast members are Super Fans who are also open to showmances. They are going to "travel through time," according to Julie.
CBS added how the new season is going to be a game "where the past, present and future collide."
"We are celebrating time -- and time travel," Julie said, before showing off a telephone from the 1980s as well as other antique items in the Big Brother house.
"The beauty of time travel is that you can take your imagination and let it run wild."