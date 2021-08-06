'Big Brother' recap: Whitney Williams evicted over Hannah Chaddha in unanimous vote, -- Plus who was crowned the new Head of Household?! (SPOILER)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/06/2021
Big Brother's Season 23 houseguests evicted Whitney Williams over Hannah Chaddha and a new Head of Household was crowned during Thursday night's live eviction episode Thursday night on CBS.
Whitney, a 30-year-old makeup artist and business owner from Portland, OR, was voted out of the Big Brotherhouse through a unanimous 10-0 vote instead of Hannah, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, on Day 30 of the game.
Whitney was sent packing under Christian Birkenberger's Head of Household reign.
The Big Brother broadcast began with footage from Day 27, when Christian, a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, CT, had decided to keep his own Head of Household nominations the same, keeping Whitney and Hannah on the chopping block.
Hannah said she knew she had votes to stay from "The Cookout" as well as a vote from Derek Xiao, a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY.
"The Cookout" is comprised of six members: Hannah; Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI; Kyland Young, a 29-year-old account executive from San Bernardino County, CA who currently resides in Venice Beach, CA; Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI; Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD; and Derek Frazier, a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA.
But Whitney tried to push the fact Hannah was a bigger threat since she seemed to be friends with everybody and is "incredibly intelligent" and "really good at manipulating and getting in people's heads."
Hannah was worried people had begun to catch onto how analytical she is and how she processes information.
Tiffany had made a Final 2 with Hannah and definitely wanted Hannah to stay so one of them could potentially go all the way and win this game.
Tiffany therefore warned Hannah that Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL, was actively gunning for her, and Sarah Beth even attempted to spy on the two girls at one point.
Sarah Beth asked Kyland, her friend and ally in the game, not to throw her under the bus and to protect her next week since she had made it known she wanted Hannah gone, which wasn't the popular decision in the house.
Kyland told the cameras he really liked Sarah Beth and would have her back but she'd never come before "The Cookout."
Tiffany, however, realized "The Cookout" needed more numbers, and so she decided to have each person pair up with someone else in order to not bring attention to themselves. She said the alliance members would then appear as duos in the house, which would help them get further in the game.
Tiffany said if a duo ended up on the block together, "The Cookout" would have the numbers to keep its members safe.
Tiffany then told Hannah that Kyland has Sarah Beth, Hannah has Derek X., she had Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH who currently resides in New York, NY, and Azah has Britini D'Angelo, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY.
Tiffany was a little uncomfortable about Sarah Beth and Kyland's bond, but she said she was okay with not targeting Sarah Beth for now.
Tiffany's plan allowed everyone to play an individual game while staying loyal to "The Cookout," and everyone was onboard and thought it was brilliant.
Tiffany said her plan was about to be in motion by saving Hannah from eviction first.
Later on, Tiffany entered the bathroom and said "good morning" and nobody responded. Kyland insisted that he and others didn't hear her, and it sparked a little argument, especially when Kyland came to Sarah Beth's defense.
Tiffany acknowledged Kyland and Sarah Beth's tight relationship could therefore become "problematic" in the future.
The "Jokers" and "Queens" -- led by Azah and Tiffany -- then discussed how they needed a King to go home next week, and Azah admitted that she didn't trust Hannah because they never talked game to each other.
Tiffany didn't like hearing that Azah and Hannah were at odds since she had a good thing going with Hannah, but she decided not to voice her concerns at the moment.
Whitney then pulled Alyssa Lopez, a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, FL, aside for a chat.
Whitney thought if she could get to Alyssa, Alyssa could then tell Christian to keep her around, which would result in Christian telling the rest of the "Kings" what to do.
Whitney warned Alyssa that Hannah could manipulate Christian's thoughts and had given him "game tips" one night. Hannah had said that Christian is "a puppy dog" who lets other people make decisions for him, and Alyssa didn't like hearing that Hannah thought she could use and control her love interest.
Alyssa subsequently spoke to Christian about what Hannah had said, and Christian realized that Hannah didn't respect his game and would need to go home sooner than anticipated.
"Hannah thinks I'm persuaded easily. Well, I wonder what she would think if I would persuade the rest of my people to vote her out this week," Christian said in the Diary Room.
The live eviction then commenced, and Hannah asked her houseguests, "How would this house survive without its very own personal stylist? And to answer that, you should never have to know because you can keep me."
Whitney said in her speech that there would be no hard feelings no matter what happened that night but she wasn't giving up and loved everybody to death.
Christian, as the Head of Household, would only vote in the event of a tie, and neither Whitney or Hannah could vote.
In Whitney's post-eviction interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, Whitney said she absolutely saw the writing on the wall this week.
When asked why her housemates just to evict her over Hannah, Whitney explained, "A big part of it is I'm a huge advocate for female empowerment, and I haven't really made that a secret in the house. I'd kind of shout it out, like, 'I love women and I want to help women become a better version of themselves!'"
Whitney added, "I'm very loud about it, so I know the guys were really scared of me in that way. And I also made it very apparent that I'm not afraid to make big moves, so if I need to do something that has to be done -- even if it might hurt other people -- I'm not afraid to do it."
Whitney concluded that Hannah is "a little more quiet about her thoughts and actions" and so she probably came across as the bigger threat out of the two women.
Whitney had tried to throw Derek X. under the bus after Derek X. implied that Whitney would definitely be going home a little early, but Christian wouldn't take Whitney's bait at the time.
"There have been three men out in a row, and I know the men are really scared of women having the control in the house, so he told me that's one of the reasons why he didn't want to put Derek up instead of me -- he was scared there were too many girls," Whitney shared.
Julie, however, revealed how Derek X. was a member of "The Royal Flush" alliance, which was also comprised of all four "Kings" and three remaining "Queens."
"I'm not mad, it's Big Brother. It's part of the game. I wasn't part of it, which is a bummer, but I'm not mad. Everything makes a lot more sense now... I am impressed," Whitney said.
Julie then announced to the Big Brother house that the "team twist" of Season 23 is over.
"From here on out, it's every man and woman for themselves," Julie announced, adding that "The Wild Card Competition" will also no longer be in play.
The Big Brother broadcast concluded with the next Head of Household competition of the summer.
The Head of Household competition, famously known as "The Wall" endurance comp, was called "Whale of a Time."
The participating players -- minus Christian, who as the outgoing HoH was deemed ineligible to compete -- were required to hold onto a wall as they tilted and were sprayed with water and slime.
The last person standing on the boat in the whale-watching themed competition would become the new HoH and run the house.
[Big Brother Spoiler: Highlight a big area below to find out which houseguest won the HoH competition].
The competition came down to Alyssa, Derek X. and Xavier.
Derek X. promised Alyssa he wouldn't put her on the chopping block, and so Alyssa dropped. And then Derek X. joked with Xavier that Xavier had already been Head of Household once before and he shouldn't get greedy.
After Derek X. promised he wouldn't nominate Xavier for eviction, Xavier then threw the competition.