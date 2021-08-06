By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/06/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition came down to Alyssa, Derek X. and Xavier.

Derek X. promised Alyssa he wouldn't put her on the chopping block, and so Alyssa dropped. And then Derek X. joked with Xavier that Xavier had already been Head of Household once before and he shouldn't get greedy.

After Derek X. promised he wouldn't nominate Xavier for eviction, Xavier then threw the competition.

The new Head of Household is therefore Derek X.

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.