'Big Brother' recap: Travis Long gets evicted over Alyssa Lopez, Kyland Young crowned new HoH
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/16/2021
Big Brother's Season 23 houseguests evicted Travis Long from the Big Brother house over Alyssa Lopez and crowned a new Head of Household, Kyland Young, during Thursday night's live episode on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Travis, a 22-year-old start-up tech sales consultant from Austin, TX who currently resides in Honolulu, HI, was evicted from the Big Brother house through an 11-2 vote over Alyssa, a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, FL.
Travis and Alyssa had been nominated for eviction by the season's first Head of Household, Brandon "Frenchie" French, a 34-year-old farmer from Camden, TN who currently resides in Clarksville, TN.
Frenchie had to pass his crown onto Kyland, a 29-year-old account executive from San Bernardino County, CA who currently resides in Venice Beach, CA, who now resides as HoH in the house.
The Big Brother broadcast began with flashback footage to Day 6, when Derek Xiao, a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY, had decided to use the Power of Veto on Kyland to gain favor with the HoH, Frenchie.
Kyland said he was so excited to be off the chopping block, and Alyssa was also a little relieved to now be sitting next to a big threat in the house, Travis, rather than an incredibly likeable player like Kyland.
"The very first move-in group, it was myself, X, Big D and Mr. French himself," Travis said in the Diary Room, referring to Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI who currently resides in Milwaukee, WI, and Derek Frazier, a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA.
"He gave us his word that we would be completely safe throughout the entirety of his Head of Household-ship and obviously that's not really the case now. He's a liar and he can't be trusted, so Frenchie, if I go out, I'm taking you down with me, my man!"
Christian Birkenberger, a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, CT, promised Alyssa that he was on her side as well as Xavier and Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL, who were all working to try to secure Alyssa votes to stay. Xavier told Alyssa that they simply weren't going to let her go home first.
Frenchie was then shown sitting down with Xavier and talking about how he wanted to form an alliance of real competitors and call it "The Slaughterhouse." Frenchie considered Xavier to be the strongest player in the house, and so he was determined to keep Xavier close.
Frenchie also thought he could work with Whitney Williams, a 30-year-old makeup artist and business owner from Portland, OR, since they're both parents and could bond over having kids. Frenchie also hoped to have Kyland, Christian and Alyssa -- who reminds Frenchie of his sister -- on his team so the big threats wouldn't be able to work against him.
Frenchie anticipated being "ride or die" allies with these tough players and having the numbers. However, Frenchie said he was bringing them in close with him because he didn't really trust a single one of them.
Frenchie had established a Final 2 with both Derek F. and Brent Champagne, a 28-year-old flight attendant from Cranston, RI, and so he wanted them in the group as well.
Frenchie then attempted to form an alliance with all women, but Hannah Chaddha, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, figured it was Frenchie's way of just trying to manipulate and control them, and Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD, agreed an all-girl alliance isn't one started by a man.
The women -- including Tiffany -- went along with Frenchie's idea, but Tiffany joked in the Diary Room, "Frenchie, you might be the one getting kissed goodbye by all the girls."
After celebrating Kyland's 30th birthday with a striptease from Travis, the guys talked to their other Queen teammates -- Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH, who currently resides in New York, NY, and Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI -- about how they could achieve keeping Travis in the house.
Tiffany suggested that Travis should tell Frenchie that he could be a shield for him next week if Frenchie decided to keep him in the house this week. Travis' play was to say that Alyssa wouldn't provide for or benefit Frenchie's game as much going forward.
Travis also promised Frenchie that he's loyal, and then Frenchie considered having Travis join The Slaughterhouse.
At the first live eviction of the summer, Alyssa and Travis each had a chance to try to sway the houseguests' votes with a final speech.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alyssa thanked her fellow houseguests for being supportive through her anxiety attacks and reminded everyone her birthday is coming up this weekend, and Travis took his shirt off and said he loved and supported every single person in the house.
It then became time for the live voting to begin. Frenchie and the two nominees, Alyssa and Travis, were not allowed to vote.
Travis received eviction votes from Sarah Beth, Xavier, Whitney, Christian, Azah, Kyland, Derek X., Claire, Hannah, Brent, and Britini D'Angelo, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY.
Alyssa received votes from Derek F. and Tiffany.
Travis was therefore evicted from the Big Brother house through an 11-2 vote.
When Travis joined Big Brother host Julie Chen outside the house, Travis said he wasn't surprised "a white guy with abs" got eliminated from the game first.
"I think I went a little too hard off the beat on Day 1 and Day 2, everyone was getting cray cray and talking a little too much," Travis explained, adding that he had an early alliance with Frenchie, Kyland and Derek X. that "proved to be a tough group to run with."
Prior to the vote, Travis said he had attempted to blow up Frenchie's game by calling the player out for his broken promises.
In the goodbye messages, Brent revealed he's in a Slaughterhouse alliance of eight and Travis was its "first victim," and Derek X. expressed sadness over losing his best friend in the house.
"The showmance that never was," Derek X. joked.
The episode concluded with the season's second live Head of Household competition. As the outgoing HoH, Frenchie was deemed ineligible to compete.
Dubbed "Pool Sharks," the competition required the houseguests to attempt to land a ball in a shark's mouth from one of 30 spots in the backyard, all which offered varying degrees of difficulty for the person taking his or her shot.
ADVERTISEMENT
The houseguests were asked to pick a numbered spot, knowing that "with big risks come big rewards," but then Julie announced they were having technical difficulties.