featured the houseguests unanimously evicting Terrance Higgins followed by Michael Bruner in a special double eviction during a jam-packed Season 24 episode that aired Thursday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT On Day 65 of the game, Terrance, a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago, IL, was evicted from the house in a unanimous 4-0 vote instead of Alyssa Snider, a 24-year-old marketing representative from Sarasota, FL, under Michael's Head of Household reign.



And then Michael, a 28-year-old attorney from Saint Michael, MN who currently resides in Rochester, MN, was evicted from the house in a 3-0 vote instead of his best friend in the house, Brittany Hoopes, a a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA who currently resides in Austin, TX.



Michael and Brittany ended up on the chopping block after Matthew "Turner" Turner won Head of Household and Monte Taylor won the Power of Veto and used it to backdoor Michael.



The broadcast began on Day 65 with seven houseguests still in the house and only three weeks left of the game. Julie Chen therefore teased a double eviction.



Michael beat



Going back to Day 62 of the game, Terrance thought Alyssa was a bigger threat because she has a lot of friends in jury -- including Jasmine Davis, Indy Santos, and her showmance partner Kyle Capener.



But Monte wanted Terrance gone because Terrance had won more competitions than Alyssa and had also been a ring leader in many social moves. Taylor Hale also wanted Terrance gone, thinking it would be better for her game.



Taylor explained how she and Terrance had never seen eye to eye, although she'd love a person of color to win this season.



Alyssa said she needed three votes to stay, and she figured Turner would have her back. She also felt pretty close to Brittany Hoopes and Taylor Hale, especially since the women all agreed they'd like to see a female champion.



Alyssa hoped to become a power trio with Brittany and Taylor going forward, despite drama or any hard feelings they previously had against each other in the game.



Terrance then talked to Monte about how it would be great for a Black person to win this game in a different manner than The Cookout alliance had done on Season 23.

Terrance said he wouldn't want to put Monte or Taylor on the chopping block as a result. Monte said he had no attachment to Alyssa and he had to start thinking about whom the jury would vote for to win.



Monte then spoke to Taylor about how Alyssa would have a few votes, almost certainly, and they'd both stand a good chance of beating Terrance in the end of either one of them sat next to him in the Final 2.



Monte, however, was unable to convince Taylor to change her mind because she said she didn't trust anything that Terrance said.



After a clip of the jury house showed Jasmine, Indy and Joseph Abdin disappointed and upset at Kyle for his prior strategy rooted in race, Brittany told Turner that Alyssa wanted to work with people with similar characteristics, which Turner interpreted as the women having a Final 3 alliance.



Turner therefore warned Monte that the girls were banding together and so maybe evicting Terrance wasn't smart for them. Monte agreed taking Michael out early would leave Turner and himself as the next biggest threats in the house.



Turner, Monte and Michael then discussed sticking together and going to the end as a trio. Michael loved the idea since he couldn't compete in the next HoH competition and Brittany already mentioned how she'd be willing to turn against him.



Monte said the women probably expected the guys to pick each other off one by one and so they were going to have another thing coming.



It then became time for the first live eviction of the night.



In his speech, Terrance announced how he was going to do some work in jury and the players needed to have courage and not live in fear. And Alyssa said she would be absolutely devastated if her game ended right now because she had the time of her life this summer.



The house unanimously voted to evict Terrance in a 4-0 vote. Terrance didn't hug or say goodbye to anyone, claiming he was pulling "a Daniel," referring to the way Daniel Durston had angrily and silently left the house on his own eviction day.



In his post-eviction interview, Terrance confirmed he was upset with the houseguests and probably kept Alyssa because "it's a safer situation." Terrance acknowledged how he was able to manipulate people and make strategic moves.



Terrance said being on the block was "difficult" and "overwhelming" at times. He also complimented Michael's tenacity and drive in the game.



Terrance also revealed he had been most loyal to Daniel and Nicole Layog in the game.



"I absolutely loved this experience. I did it to make my parents happy, and to see what encompasses this game is amazing," Terrance concluded, adding how he'd like to see Taylor get evicted next because it would be "fitting" and sweet revenge.



Julie then announced to the remaining six houseguests how another person was going to be evicted that night.



The houseguests were about to play a week's worth of in one hour, with everything happening live.



The next Head of Household competition then commenced, and Michael, as the outgoing HoH, was ineligible to compete.



The competition, dubbed "Laser Focus," required Alyssa, Monte, Brittany, Turner and Taylor to watch a video of multi-colored, laser-light sequences. The laser lights were red, orange, green, blue, pink and white.



The player with the most points at the end of seven rounds would become the new HoH.



In the end, Turner won the HoH title, and he talked to Alyssa about how she'd be going up on the chopping block as a pawn. Turner insisted that the house wanted Brittany gone.



At the live Nomination Ceremony, Turner announced he had decided to nominate Alyssa and Brittany for eviction.



The Power of Veto competition commenced minutes later, and all of the remaining houseguests participated.



The competition, called "Amp It Up," required the players to navigate themselves and their cable through a turn-table stand in an attempt to untangle an amp plug. The goal was to untangle enough cable to get the plug to the amp and plug it in.



The first player to plug his or her cable into the amp would win the golden Power of Veto.



Monte won the competition, and he was shown telling Alyssa that he'd be using the veto to save her. Monte said it was time to make "the move," pointing out how they needed to take out Michael when they had the chance.



At the subsequent Veto Meeting, Monte announced how he was going to use the Veto on Alyssa.



Turner, as the HoH, then had to name a replacement nominee.



"You are safe with me if you don't do this, please," Michael could be heard begging.



Michael announced how he had "to open up first place."



Brittany looked devastated and afraid sitting on the chopping block next to her best friend and closest ally.



Brittany and Michael were given one final chance to sway their fellow houseguests' votes with brief final statements.



Brittany said she felt at a loss and believed she could be "a tremendous asset" to everyone's game if she stayed in the house.



And Michael told the group, "Alyssa, Taylor, this move to take me out is Monte and Turner's move. This is going on their resume, even if you are votes. The jury will not see this as your move. Take that away from them and keep me in the house so I can put them on the block."



Michael told Taylor that he had never put her on the chopping block, and he reminded Alyssa how after The Leftovers blew up, she was at the bottom of the house and needed him.



"Brittany has leaked a lot of information this week, everyone knows it," Michael said, adding how Brittany had made Final 2 deals with multiple people. "She has said a lot to a lot of people."



Brittany appeared disgusted and horrified as Michael spoke to the group.



Michael went on to argue how he sticks his neck out for the people that he cares about.



"You are two votes. Turner can't play in the next HoH. It can be three on one, and we can take this thing to the end!" Michael said.



"Please take this opportunity to make a move for yourselves. Do not give them something to put on their resume. They're going to keep winning comps because they're take me out as a comp threat."



Michael insisted to Alyssa and Taylor that Turner and Monte would take them out next because they're jury threats and planned to take Brittany to the end.



Once Michael sat down, Brittany looked at him with hurt and disappointment in her eyes.



"Why would you do that?" Brittany whispered before placing her head into her hands.



"I'm sorry, Brittany," Michael replied.



Monte then voted to evict Michael, and Alyssa followed suit. Taylor also voted to evict Michael, saying through tears that in this game, "Friendship comes after $750,000."



Julie proceeded to reveal that, by a vote of 3-0, Michael was evicted from the house.



Michael announced on his way out, "Everyone stay seated. I have one thing I would like to say."



Michael then stormed out of the door in complete silence.



In his post-eviction interview with Julie, Michael acknowledged how he felt "so bad" about throwing Brittany under the bus but he "had to do it" or would've "regretted it forever."



"That's what people have been talking about. The information was out there anyway. She heard it now. I had to try something, Julie," Michael shared.



Michael said Alyssa, Monte and Taylor absolutely made the right choice for their game, even though he had attempted to convince them otherwise.



Michael confirmed that he never wanted to make an all-male alliance and had just been telling people what they wanted to hear.



"I think it was a big shot. I don't blame them. I think they made the right move, and so I can't be mad about it. It's a game and I love this game so much, so all I can do is respect it!"



Michael told Julie how once he became a competition beast, there was no shrinking that target. Michael also said that coming into the game, he never wanted to throw a competition.



"If that's what got me here, that's what got me here. I think I would've been here regardless," Michael noted.



"Coming in, I thought I was going home first. I was like, 'I'm not going to win anything!' So to be here with nine comp wins and six POVs, it's insane!... I don't give myself enough credit, so hopefully I will going forward."



The episode ended with Brittany crying in the house about how Michael had thrown her under a bus.



Michael will be among the jury of nine when a winner is crowned on Sunday, September 25.





