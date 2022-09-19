By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/19/2022



featured the Head of Household Taylor Hale nominating Brittany Hoopes and Matthew "Turner" Turner for eviction and then Monte Taylor winning the Power of Veto during the Season 24 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.The Final 4 players left in the game are Taylor, a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, MI; Brittany, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA who currently resides in Austin, TX; Turner, a 23-year-old thrift store owner from North Attleborough, MA who currently resides in New Bedford, MA; and Monte, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, DE.Brittany and Turner are on the chopping block heading into the next Veto Meeting.The broadcast began on Day 72 with Taylor as the new Head of Household.Taylor was guaranteed a spot in the Final 3, and she, Monte, Brittany, and Turner celebrated how only members of "The Leftovers" remained in the house.Monte felt pretty safe with Taylor, especially since the pair had been hooking up in the house, and Turner planned to do everything in his power to make Brittany the target for the week.Turner hoped the Final 3 would be Monte, Taylor and himself.Prior to Alyssa Snider's eviction, Brittany had attempted to talk Turner into giving Alyssa a sympathy vote to stay. She told the cameras that, strategically, it made the most sense for her game for Taylor to leave, but she needed two votes at the time.Turner had accused Brittany of manipulation and sneaky gameplay, and so he wanted her gone and figured there's no way she's a toy tester outside of the game.Getting back to Day 72, Brittany tried to convince Taylor that she had voted for her to stay. Brittany was flat out lying, but she wanted Taylor to continue thinking they were friends and allies.Brittany also added how she knew "for a fact" that Turner and Monte were going to take each other to the end."Turner told me before the vote that Brittany wanted to flip the vote against me. I don't know who to believe at this point," Taylor shared in the Diary Room."I think Turner's reaction was incredibly staged at the live eviction, [but] I also felt some distance from Brittany and it wouldn't be entirely unthinkable for her to try to flip a vote against me. So, I'm just glad that I secured my own safety and all I have to do now is beat them to get to the end."Monte then mentioned to Taylor how it was "so obvious" that Brittany had voted for Alyssa to stay. Turner and Monte did their best to convince Taylor that Brittany had betrayed her.Taylor acknowledged that every decision she made going forward was going to be worth $750,000. She therefore couldn't take anything lightly, especially since she wanted to become the first female Black winner of a regular season of .Taylor then told Brittany that if she ended up on the chopping block, Monte would vote to keep her around. But Brittany didn't think Taylor's read on the situation was accurate.Meanwhile, Monte was plotting against Brittany, whom he called "messy." Monte said he didn't "believe a damn thing" that came out of her mouth, and so Monte told Taylor that Brittany wanted to sit next to one of the guys at the end.Taylor told Monte that she'd prefer to have Turner go home on her HoH, and she begged Monte not to say anything.Meanwhile, Brittany refused to talk game with Turner, who said Brittany's strategy up to that point was "slimy" and he couldn't respect it. Turner couldn't believe Brittany had tried to convince him to throw a sympathy vote Alyssa's way so that Taylor, Brittany's former ally, would go home.Brittany, on the other hand, thought it was slimy Turner had voted out his best friend in the game, Alyssa, and she stayed silent as Turner came at her in order not to give him any ammunition to use against her."Brittany has no loyalty, no allegiance, to anything or anyone -- ever," Turned vented in the Diary Room.Turner then broke down crying to Taylor and Monte, and while Taylor felt sympathy, she wasn't sure if it was an act.It then became time for the Nomination Ceremony, and Taylor announced she had decided to nominate Brittany and Turner for eviction."This last live eviction, I was surprised by a split vote that Monte had to come down and save me from," Taylor declared."Each of you denies that you were the one that did not vote to keep me in the house. Someone is lying to me. This Veto has more weight... than ever before. It's up to you to seal your own fate. I wish you all the best of luck."Taylor didn't want Turner to win the Power of Veto because she believed both Brittany and Monte would take her to Final 2.Monte, however, didn't want Brittany to win the veto because she was "unpredictable." He had no idea what Brittany would do if she ended up winning it and making the choice to advance one person with her to the finale.After the Nomination Ceremony, Brittany continued to throw Turner under the bus, saying she never would have flipped on her friend.Later on, it became time for the Final 4 Power of Veto competition, which required the houseguests to uncover one of the panels on a wall, revealing a photo of an event from this season.The players had to grab numbers off a calculator and place them under the photo to answer which day that event had occurred on. To win, once 10 different day numbers were determined and added up, a player must calculate the correct total number, which was 355.The person to complete the challenge in the fastest time would win the golden Power of Veto.The PoV winner would cast the sole vote to evict, so everyone knew it was a huge deal.In the end, Monte won the Power of Veto, and he clapped and cheered about his victory.Once the competition was over, Taylor told Brittany not to give up.Brittany thought Monte would have a better chance to win against her instead of Turner, so she planned to plant that seed in his mind and have Taylor help her."I need her in this game," Taylor said of Brittany, "because if she's in the Final 2 next to me, I think I have a really good shot of beating her. So I'm going to talk to Monte and try to get her through to Final 3 next week."While kissing and celebrating with Monte, Taylor pointed out how they had a better shot of beating Brittany than Turner. However, the pair trusted Turner more.Monte said he was confident he could beat Brittany in the Final 2 but wasn't confident she would take him there. Monte said he needed to do what's best for his game, knowing the decision will impact his chances of winning $750,000.