09/12/2022



featured Monte Taylor winning Head of Household and nominating Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes for eviction during the Season 24 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.Monte, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, DE, won HoH and decided to put Alyssa, a 24-year-old marketing representative from Sarasota, FL, and Brittany, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA who currently resides in Austin, TX, on the chopping block heading into the next Power of Veto competition.The broadcast began on Day 65 following Michael Bruner's eviction. Monte announced how that was "an extremely difficult" situation and some things had been said that obviously hurt some people in the house.Brittany was crying and said she felt betrayed by what Michael had said. Michael had exposed Brittany's multiple Final 2 or Final 3 alliances, and Brittany hoped Michael would realize that he had taken things too far."I played that messy game for him and I. It just hurts," Brittany lamented in the Diary Room.Matthew "Turner" Turner also hated how Michael had accused him of manipulation, saying how he never wanted to take out the other LGBTQ+ member in the house. Turner insisted it was a game decision and he wasn't going to choose his pride over $750,000.Monte said everyone respected Michael's gameplay and realized they'd finish in second behind him. Michael had three HoH wins and six Power of Veto wins, so Monte said he was so happy the house was able to pull that move off.Turner, who had won his third HoH during the double eviction, admitted that his original plan was to take out Brittany because she had been making deals with everybody left in the house. Turner had also nominated Alyssa for eviction as a pawn.But when Monte won the Power of Veto, he thought it would be the perfect opportunity to backdoor Michael.Monte, Turner and Michael had previously made a deal to watch each other's back in fear the women were forming an all-female alliance, but Monte thought getting Michael out was potentially a now-or-never decision.Michael had told Monte that he'd have to win his way to the end or not make it to the end at all, but Monte didn't seem to care. Monte believed Michael would have all the jury votes."It's not out of respect. That's not respect," Michael had argued with Monte.Monte had therefore decided to use the golden Power of Veto on Alyssa, and Turner nominated Michael as the replacement nominee. Michael then got sent to the jury house in a unanimous 3-0 vote, even though Michael had warned Alyssa and Taylor Hale that the remaining men had an alliance.Brittany vented about how Michael had no game other than to throw his best friend under the bus.The Final 5 then regrouped and charged ahead to the end of this game.Monte, Turner and Alyssa then agreed to a Final 3 alliance. Turner felt pretty solid with everyone in the house except for Brittany, and so he decided to work on Brittany a little bit.Meanwhile, Taylor said Turner should be worried because he just took out the biggest target in Michael. She didn't want to be a pawn in anybody's game or be used by the men to make moves.Brittany also said Turner would the first to go if she won HoH considering he had been HoH three times and put her on the chopping block all three of those times.After Brittany determined she would be friends with Michael again outside of the game because he "said what he had to say" for game purposes, the next Head of Household competition then commenced.For the competition, the remaining five players were each required to search the house in the dark, find six hidden doors, and place a board across each door to keep it shut and locked. Once all six doors were barricaded, the houseguest had to find the alarm switch and pull it.The player to complete the competition in the fastest time would become the new Head of Household.Taylor timed out, which left her with a time of 60 minutes; Alyssa finished the competition in 22 minutes and 24 seconds; Monte completed the competition in 15 minutes and 15 seconds, and Brittany accomplished the task in 15 minutes and 24 seconds.Monte therefore won HoH, which guaranteed him a spot in the Final 4. Brittany was devastated she got so close to winning.Monte said there was no way he'd be nominating Alyssa and Turner for eviction, and so he said Brittany and Taylor had their work cut out for them.Brittany felt alone in the game and was playing for herself, and so she wanted to convince Monte that someone else in the house wanted him gone and there were bigger threats left in the house.Brittany told Monte that Alyssa had thrown out his name before, which did in fact happen on Day 63 of the game, and Monte wouldn't be her target going forward. But Monte felt Brittany was grasping at straws since he was in power.Monte told Taylor that Alyssa would be his ideal target, but Taylor tried to plant seeds about Turner's competition wins and good gameplay.Monte said he couldn't help it if Taylor won the PoV and then took Brittany down, which would result in Turner going on the chopping block. Monte wouldn't mind that happening, but he said Taylor would have to take this move into her own hands so he wouldn't get the blood on his hands.At the Nomination Ceremony, Monte announced he had decided to nominate Brittany and Alyssa for eviction.Monte explained how he and Brittany had some lapses in communication and he felt "a little shaky" about where they were at. He was hoping, however, to re-establish that trust this week."Alyssa, we've definitely been at a distance throughout this entire game," Monte announced. "But I feel like we're getting a lot closer. So, I'm wishing you guys the best of luck in this Veto competition."Monte told the cameras that he thought Alyssa has a lot of friends in jury who would vote for her to win. He didn't want to go up against that in a Final 2.Alyssa said Monte had given her a heads up but she was tired of being a pawn in everybody else's game.