featured Brittany Hoopes winning the Power of Veto and saving herself, which forced the Head of Household, Monte Taylor, to name a replacement nominee during the Season 24 broadcast that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT After Brittany, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA who currently resides in Austin, TX, won the Power of Veto, Monte decided to name Taylor Hale, a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, MI, the replacement nominee.



That leaves Taylor and Alyssa Snider, a 24-year-old marketing representative from Sarasota, FL, on the chopping block heading into the next live eviction.



The broadcast began on Day 66 following the Nomination Ceremony during which Monte had decided to nominate Brittany and Alyssa for eviction.



Monte said he'd be fine with either of the two targets going. He hoped nominations would stay the same as a result, because he didn't want to have to name Taylor Hale or Matthew "Turner" Turner the replacement nominee.



Monte was convinced both Taylor and Turner would take him to Final 2.



Taylor said now that Michael Bruner was in jury, this was anyone's game. She was hoping to use the Power of Veto on Brittany and convince Monte to put Turner on the chopping block.



"Then Brittany and I would control the votes and we could send Turner packing," Taylor noted.



Brittany then pulled Monte aside for a private conversation, asking about the alleged "lapse of communication" between them. Brittany had previously been in a Final 4 with Michael, Taylor and Monte at "Big Brochella," and so she didn't know what was going on.



Brittany still felt committed to Monte and Taylor, but Monte explained how Turner had unveiled details of a conversation with Brittany.



"There were some things mentioned around that all-girls [alliance] thing," Monte said. "It may have been a thing that Alyssa brought up... This is the information that was brought to me."



Brittany said talk of an all-female alliance was just "fluff" and "didn't feel real" and so she didn't think she had to share the news with Monte, but Monte felt he was on the outs with communication -- and that didn't make him feel secure.



Brittany admitted that she felt on the outs and didn't know whom she could trust, and she got a little emotional.



Brittany mentioned in the Diary Room how this didn't surprise her at all because Turner allegedly can't keep a secret.



"It's a messy situation for Brittany, but I'm trying to do as much damage control as I can with Monte going forward," Brittany said, adding how no one seemingly wanted to talk game with her until the Power of Veto.



Brittany realized she may be the target after all, and so she planned to gun for the Power of Veto.



Taylor then asked Monte whom he was going to nominate if Alyssa won the Veto and took herself off the block, and Monte said he'd probably go after Turner, who was good at winning competitions and had the Michael move on his resume.



Monte said in the Diary Room that he trusted Taylor but she'd have to win the Power of Veto if she wanted Turner gone. In other words, Monte wasn't going to take the shot himself and get the blood on his hands.



Turner and Monte then discussed how one of them would win the veto, best case scenario. Monte assured Turner that Taylor would go on the block if the Veto got used, and so Monte was telling everyone what they wanted to hear.



Taylor, Monte and Turner then discussed what they'd do with the $750,000 if they won. Taylor said she wanted the American dream -- a house, a car and a dog -- and she looked forward to more freedom and independence since she felt like she was a bit of a burden on her family.



Alyssa wanted to help her mother retire and start her own business, and Monte hoped to invest in his loved ones and fund his brother's real estate dreams once he gets out of the military.



Brittany shared how she'd like to adopt a child or begin the IVF process if she and her husband are unable to conceive naturally after another try, and Turner thought about getting a new place and opening a coffee shop called "The Coffee Shack."



Suddenly, the houseguests were woken up in the middle of the night for the next Power of Veto competition. They only had two minutes to get ready and head out to the backyard.



Monte didn't make it to the yard in time and so he was disqualified from the competition. Monte admitted he had screwed up and didn't want to risk losing Turner as an ally in the case of Taylor winning the PoV.



"So Turner, you have got to win this for both of our games!" Monte vented in the Diary Room.



For the Power of Veto competition, Taylor, Brittany, Alyssa, and Turner were required to get their giant cuckoo clock working. The players had to attach 27 gears onto the giant clock puzzle so that a crank at the bottom of the puzzle, when turned, would make all of the gears spin, allowing the cuckoo to spring out of the top of the clock.



The first houseguest to see the bird would win the Power of Veto.



In the end, Brittany won the Power of Veto, and she yelled, "[This was] for you Michael!"



"I needed this so bad! This makes it so that I'm in Final 4 and closer and closer to those Final 2 chairs!" Brittany gushed in a confessional.



Turner couldn't believe Brittany was celebrating with Michael in mind considering Michael had "dragged her through the mud" prior to his eviction.



Turner told Alyssa that people were going to be in Monte's ear about taking him out.



Alyssa said of Turner or Taylor sitting next to her on the chopping block, "Turner is my best friend in this house and so I don't want to be sitting next to him on eviction night, and Taylor has survived four evictions, so she has a pretty good track record."



Meanwhile, while Monte got his rest in one of the bedrooms, Brittany was thrilled she wouldn't be going home that week, and Taylor expressed how she was afraid to touch the block again.



But Taylor pointed out how it wouldn't make sense for Monte to take her out before Turner.



"Guess what, Turner? It's your turn!" Brittany told Taylor.



Brittany later asked Monte if saving Turner was worth potentially losing both Taylor and herself. Brittany explained how Monte would be sending the women a message that he's not working with them.



Brittany said a part of her thought Monte and Turner were working together, and so she essentially wanted the HoH to prove her wrong.



"I don't know who this Brittany is and where she came from, but this whole suburban mom-boss act ain't working on me," Monte told the cameras. "She's basically threatening me, saying, 'It will be a real shame if I don't put up Turner this week.'"



Monte insisted that Brittany didn't scare him and he was going to do what's best for his game.



Monte then assured Turner that he was going to be safe. Monte made that promise "as a person" and as "a human," because he said he'd definitely be the next target in the house if Turner was gone. It would be a house of Monte vs. the women.



Turner also told Monte that he couldn't believe anything Taylor said, and Monte planned to "massage that conversation" with Taylor, knowing that she wasn't going to be happy with him.



Taylor attempted to convince Monte that he was safe with her and he could trust her. She promised that she wouldn't do something stupid just to go home the next week.



Monte didn't want to damage his relationship with Taylor, but he also wanted to keep Turner around as a shield and not betray his ally.



The episode concluded with the Veto Meeting. After Brittany used the Power of Veto to save herself, Monte named Taylor the replacement nominee.



"For me, I'm making this decision solely on what's best for my safety next week," Monte announced. "Alyssa, Taylor, fight for your lives and do what's best to make sure you're staying for next week."



Monte told the cameras that he wasn't willing to serve Turner on a silver platter and give Brittany and Taylor the perfect opportunity to take him out.



Taylor was frustrated by Monte's decision, and Alyssa was pretty sure she'd have Turner's vote to stay. Alyssa therefore planned to convince Brittany or Monte to keep her in the house this week.



Alyssa intended to make Taylor look like the much stronger player in order to save herself.





