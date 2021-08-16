By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/16/2021



featured Kyland Young winning Head of Household and nominating Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier for eviction, before players were awarded BB Bucks and could opt to play the first game in the "High Roller's Room" for an advantage during Sunday night's Season 23 episode on CBS.Kyland, a 29-year-old account executive from San Bernardino County, CA who currently resides in Venice Beach, CA, chose to nominate Derek F., a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA, as his pawn with Claire, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH who currently resides in New York, NY, being his main target for the week.The broadcast began on Day 37 with the next Head of Household competition.When the houseguests entered the backyard, it was set up like a jazz bar known as the "BB Lounge." As outgoing HoH, Derek Xiao, a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY, was unable to participate in the "Name That Croon Competition."As for everyone else, they were required to faceoff two at a time at a podium.The players learned they must listen to a short "BB Lounge" song that describes one of the competitions played this summer. The goal was to identity the competition as HoH, Wild Card or Veto.The first player to buzz in with the correct answer would stay in the game while his or her opponent is eliminated. The winner of a faceoff would then choose the next two houseguests for a faceoff.However, if a player answers incorrectly, he or she would be eliminated from the competition and his or her opponent would stay in the game and choose the next pair of players.Alyssa Lopez, a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, FL, hoped to win HoH to ensure her safety after her No. 1 ally, Christian Birkenberger, was just booted from the house.But Kyland didn't want to win HoH since he assumed Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL, was the next target for "The Cookout" alliance and he didn't want to be the one to send her home.Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI, said she wanted to win "so bad" but would be happy with anyone from "The Cookout" alliance being crowned champion.In the first round, Claire answered incorrectly and so Britini D'Angelo, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY, advanced.And then Britini chose Kyland and Sarah Beth to play against each other. Kyland knocked out Sarah Beth.Kyland selected Britini and Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD, to compete next since he felt personally attacked by Britini in the previous round and Azah is Britini's closest ally in the house.Azah defeated Britini, and then opted to have Kyland face off against Alyssa. Kyland won the round and asked Azah to play against Derek F.Azah eliminated Derek F., otherwise known as Big D., from the competition, and then Tiffany and Hannah Chaddha, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, faced off against each other. Tiffany won the round and selected Azah and Kyland to battle next.Kyland won the round, which frustrated Azah since he didn't need to win, and then Tiffany went up against Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI, who answered incorrectly and later told the cameras he had thrown it. Tiffany therefore won the round.The final round came to Kyland and Tiffany. Tiffany told Kyland that she wanted to win and receive a letter from her son, and Kyland just asked Tiffany to not let him look foolish.Kyland allowed Tiffany to pick first, but she selected the wrong answer. Since Tiffany guessed incorrectly, Kyland became the new Head of Household."I really wanted this HoH. Kyland said he would throw it to me and he didn't. I'm not happy at all," Azah lamented.And Tiffany cried in the Diary Room about how she lost and the fact Kyland wasn't going to nominate Sarah Beth for eviction. Azah also cried to Xavier about how Kyland was probably going to nominate her girl Britini for eviction."I'm afraid and dreading the fact that Britini might be going home," Azah explained, adding how the two girls had formed a genuine relationship.Xavier admitted keeping "The Cookout" alliance together was one of the most difficult jobs he's ever had in his entire life.Derek F. then warned Kyland that he and Sarah Beth looked like the next Alyssa and Christian power couple in the house and he needed to be smart with his game. Kyland admitted his targets were Claire, Alyssa and then Britini.Tiffany didn't want to lose Claire since the girls had become best friends in the house, but Xavier pointed out how they were about to make history given so many Black players still remain in the game.Azah then let Kyland know that she was angry with him for repeatedly picking her to play in the HoH competition, which increased her chances of being ousted. Kyland clearly didn't appreciate Azah's attitude but assured her that they were not adversaries.Azah believed the feelings she had were valid but she was not being heard.Claire then told Kyland that she would vote how he wants her to and he had options such as Xavier and a former "Joker" -- either Big D, Britini or Azah. She tried to aim Kyland's arrow where she wanted it to go, but Kyland realized she was targeting all "Cookout" alliance members.Derek F. suggested to Kyland that he could nominate Sarah Beth as a pawn, but Kyland didn't want to do that. Kyland, however, worried about Azah and Britini being very emotional and so he asked Derek F. to go up on the block as a pawn."I'll do it," Derek F. concluded, later telling the cameras how he wanted to protect his girls.It then became time for the Nomination Ceremony, and Kyland announced he had decided to nominate Claire and Derek F. for eviction.Kyland explained actions taken in the previous HoH competition caused him to re-evaluate his position in the house. He wished both players the best of luck in the upcoming Power of Veto competition."I nominated Claire because she told me almost all of her targets are other members of the 'Cookout,'" Kyland explained in the Diary Room.Claire was shocked since she had been nominated by her former ally and team member.Azah was also surprised she had avoided the chopping block and acknowledged she had no idea what was going through Kyland's mind. Derek F. decided not to tell Britini and Azah that he's a pawn since the ladies don't have great poker faces and he didn't want them to ruin his plan.Tiffany promised Claire that she'd vote for her to stay because Claire leaving wouldn't be good for her own personal game.Suddenly, there was an announcement that the "High Roller's Room" is now open. The houseguests got to check out the room, which was decked out like a casino.The houseguests learned that for $50 BB Bucks, they could play in "Veto Derby" and bet on one of the players competing in the next PoV competition. If the gambler bets on the winning PoV player, he or she would win a second Veto.For $125 BB Bucks, a person could play "Chopping Block Roulette." If a player won this game, he or she would have the power to remove one of the Head of Household's nominees. A spin of a roulette wheel would determine the nominee's replacement.And finally, for $250 BB Bucks, houseguests could play "Coin of Destiny," which would allow the winner to overthrow the reigning HoH with the flip of a coin. Call it correctly, and the HoH title would be transferred to the gambler.A power can only be won once and must be used within the week it's won.Since the maximum amount of BB Bucks a player could receive this week is $100, the houseguests were only eligible to play "Veto Derby." If the houseguests didn't want to play this casino game, they could save their money to play a more expensive game later on.Each houseguest then entered the "High Roller's Room" one at a time to discover how many BB Bucks home viewers -- who had been voting for their favorite players this past week -- had rewarded them.The players who received the most votes would receive $100 BB Bucks, and some houseguests would be given $75 BB Bucks. Everyone else would only receive $50 BB Bucks.Sarah Beth received $50 BB Bucks and decided to play "Veto Derby." She was required to slide three giant Mint Juleps down a Shuffleboard lane in attempt to land them on the highest number of points, one to five. Her score would be the total of all three shots.Sarah Beth's total score was four points.Hannah earned $75 BB Bucks and opted to save her money, Xavier received $75 BB Bucks and chose to save his money as well. America awarded Britini $100 BB Bucks and she decided to save her money for the "Chopping Block Roulette" game.Azah received $50 BB Bucks and chose not to play "Veto Derby," and Alyssa also chose to save her $50 BB Bucks.Kyland opted to play "Veto Derby" with his $50 BB bucks and grabbed a score of nine.Tiffany received $75 BB Bucks and chose to play, even though Claire had advised her not to. Tiffany wanted to win and take Claire off the chopping block, but she earned herself a surprising score of zero.America gave Derek X. $100 BB Bucks, and he decided to save it. Derek F. also received $100 BB Bucks, and he took the gamble and played "Veto Derby."Derek F. racked up a score of five points, and then Claire decided to play "Veto Derby" with her $50 BB Bucks. Claire's Shuffleboard skills, or lack thereof, gave her four points.Kyland won "Veto Derby," but all four competitors would be able to place a bet on a PoV player.