By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/11/2022



Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

featured the Head of Household, Daniel Durston, nominating Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner for eviction during the Season 24 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.Daniel, a 35-year-old Las Vegas performer from Ontario, CA who currently resides in Las Vegas, NV, put Terrance, a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago, IL, and Michael, a 28-year-old attorney from Saint Michael, MN who currently resides in Rochester, MN, on the chopping block going into the season's first live eviction.The broadcast began on Day 1 in the house after the season's first Head of Household competition was won by Daniel.Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli, a 24-year-old assistant football coach from Staten Island, NY who currently resides in Boca Raton, FL, bro'ed out with Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor in the bathroom, and the "Backstage Boss" explained how he had selected Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes to join him backstage because they were the first people out of their respective backyard games in the first competition of the summer.Alyssa, a 24-year-old marketing representative from Sarasota, FL; Paloma, a 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, CA; and Brittany, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA who currently resides in Austin, TX, couldn't be nominated for eviction play in the Power of Veto competition or be a replacement nominee, but unlike Pooch, they could still go home this week.Alyssa was therefore trying to remain calm, and Brittany felt "stuck" in an unfortunate situation.Meanwhile, Michael told his fellow houseguests that he works in an escape room, and Brittany shared with everyone how she's a "toy tester" who works with kids so people wouldn't assume she's controlling their minds.Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL, thought all of the girls are cute, and Taylor Hale, a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, MI, immediately had a crush on Monte, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, DE.When Taylor announced she's a former beauty queen Paloma said in the Diary Room, "I definitely think it's going to be tough for Taylor.""I love her confidence and I love her style," Paloma explained. "I think she's beautiful, but if I were her, I wouldn't have even said I was a pageant girl -- because that's just associated with the ability to be fake... It's so robotic."Indy Santos, a 31-year-old corporate flight attendant from Sao Paulo, Brazil who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA, revealed that she was training to become a sex coach, and she made most of the men's jaws drop.Michael volunteered to be a "Have Not" in the first week to hopefully gain favor in the house and with the Head of Household, and Kyle, Monte and Joseph also volunteered.The "Have Not" room had a few inflated pool floaties, towels for blankets, a slide and a couple of uncomfortable beach chairs. The "Have Nots" would also have to eat slop and take cold showers.Daniel then bonded with Nicole Layog, a 41-year-old private chef from Fort Lauderdale, FL, in the HoH room and the pair promised to be each other's No. 1 going forward. Daniel said he wanted to take her to Final 2 because of the way she carried herself, and Nicole felt confident in immediately calling Daniel her "ride or die."Alyssa and Paloma got along great and decided they should get in the HoH's ear. The girls made a Final 2 and called themselves "Scorpio Sisters."Taylor tried to infiltrate the apparent guys' alliance by playing pool with them, and Monte could tell she's witty and confident. But Paloma said using one's beauty to "allure" men is a strategy that's "so old" and outdated.As Taylor gushed, "I can ride with the boys," Paloma vented in the Diary Room, "Her demeanor comes across even more cocky when she's not trying to make an effort with women. She's just digging that hole for herself with the girls."When all of the girls were in one room, except for Taylor and Nicole, they agreed to an all-female alliance and really sticking together.Ameerah Jones, a 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, MD, wanted to get the numbers to kick the strong male figures out of the house as soon as possible, and the girls agreed to make other allies -- and manipulate the men -- but always return and stay true to the "core." The women called their alliance "Girls' Girls."Ameerah suggested to Daniel that he should target the biggest, most threatening competitors such as Monte, Joseph, Michael, and Kyle. Ameerah told Daniel that those guys had volunteered to be "Have Nots" just so the HoH would cut them some slack.Daniel thanked Ameerah for opening his eyes, and he determined those guys were going to be on his radar going forward. Daniel wasn't about to let them pull a fast one on him.After Paloma and Jasmine Davis, a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Terry, MS who currently resides in Atlanta, GA, were shown bonding over the loss of loved ones, Michael paid Daniel a visit in the HoH room and said he wanted to play the game against good competitors.Michael said if he won the next HoH competition, he wouldn't put Daniel on the block if Daniel chose to keep him safe this week."Michael's pitch is the general boilerplate bullcrap, and I just don't care," Daniel told the cameras."In , when you're a Super Fan, you know everything about the show, including when you walk into this house, if you're the first person to enter, you're not winning this game."Michael held the door for his fellow houseguests when entering the house, so Daniel could tell right away that Michael is a Super Fan and would be trouble. While it would be great to team up with another Super Fan, Daniel said he didn't trust Michael at all.Michael, however, left the conversation feeling pretty good, that he may escape the block this week.Joseph was then shown being proud of being the second Arab to appear on , and Terrance talked to Jasmine about how he felt nervous since he hadn't talked any game with Daniel, who was apparently laying low.Terrance asked Jasmine to stick together as married people, but Jasmine didn't think that move would be best for her own game. Jasmine didn't want to alienate herself from the pack or amplify her differences from other people.Paloma recommended to Daniel that he should nominate Taylor, whom she didn't trust, and Daniel seemed to seriously consider Paloma's idea as an option.At the Nomination Ceremony, Daniel announced he had decided to nominate Terrance and Michael for eviction.Daniel said there was no good reason to put anybody on the chopping block and he loved everybody in the house."But I thought the only fair way to do this would be to put the two people who have not spoken enough or not much game at all with me. I wish I hated people; it would be much easier," Daniel explained."But now, you're in the position to go fight for your life in the Power of Veto."Daniel confirmed in the Diary Room that Terrance is his pawn and Michael is his target."There's only room for one Super Fan in this house... but all of this could blow up in my face, and I'll just have to adapt," Daniel said.Terrance planned to gun for the Veto, and Michael thought Daniel's explanation for putting him up was "bullsh-t." Michael said he did approach Daniel and try to have conversations with him."If he thinks I'm going to buy his excuse, then he's an idiot," Michael said. "As a Super Fan, I want to win that Veto and shove it in Daniel's face."Paloma loved seeing two men on the block, and she planned to keep playing a strong social game.