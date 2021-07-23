'Big Brother' recap: "Frenchie" French evicted over Britini D'Angelo and Xavier Prather crowned new HoH
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/23/2021
Big Brother's Season 23 houseguests evicted Brandon "Frenchie" French over Britini D'Angelo before a new Head of Household was named during Thursday night's live eviction broadcast on CBS.
Frenchie, a 34-year-old farmer from Camden, TN who currently resides in Clarksville, TN, was evicted from the Big Brother house through an 11-1 vote instead of Britini, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY, on Day 16 of the game under the HoH reign of Kyland Young, a 29-year-old account executive from San Bernardino County, CA who currently resides in Venice Beach, CA.
The Big Brother broadcast began with Big Brother host Julie Chen saying that after orchestrating one of the wildest HoH reigns in the history of this game, Frenchie ended up on the chopping block and paying for his mistakes with his fellow "Team Jokers" member Britini.
Footage then flashed back to Day 13 at the Veto Meeting, when Derek Xiao, a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY, decided to keep Kyland's two nominations the same.
Derek X. said he didn't want to get more blood on Kyland's hands by having to nominate a third person for eviction.
Kyland also thought his move to take out Frenchie would build trust with his fellow houseguests and also serve as a good resume builder.
Frenchie insisted he works the best when his back is against the wall, and so he decided to campaign for himself while not campaigning against his ally Britini and throwing her under the bus.
"I just don't want to go out unanimous. That would hurt my feelings," Frenchie admitted to Derek Frazier, a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA, and Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI.
Everybody assumed Frenchie had given up, but Frenchie said he liked to play "opossum" sometimes by playing dead and just popping up to "get ya!"
When Frenchie tried to rally votes, he told his fellow houseguests that he'd play a quieter game going forward if people kept him around and just try to enjoy his time in the house.
After Kyland and Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL, were shown cuddling in bed and bonding by sharing personal stories, such as how Sarah Beth's father had suddenly passed away from coronavirus virus.
Sarah Beth told the cameras she was "really, really grateful" for her connection with Kyland.
Kyland said The Slaughterhouse alliance was officially dead and he tried to secure his safety, as well as his team's safety, for the next week by talking to his fellow houseguests and asking them not to target him after the next HoH competition.
Derek X. assured Kyland that he wanted to continue working with him in this game, and Whitney Williams, a 30-year-old makeup artist and business owner from Portland, OR, said aloud how she "adores" Kyland.
Neither Brent or Whitney, however, would promise Kyland safety -- and Derek X. noticed that.
Kyland, a member of the "Queens" team, then joined forces with the "Kings" team comprised of Sarah Beth; Alyssa Lopez, a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, FL; and Christian Birkenberger, a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, CT.
The two teams discussed targeting Brent and Whitney next week, and both Tiffany and Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH, who currently resides in New York, NY, seemed onboard with the plan.
They also had Derek X. up their sleeves, and so Claire bragged about being in a great position for next week.
Brent was then shown telling Christian and Whitney they should stick to getting rid of "those five girls" -- Britini, Tiffany, Claire, Sarah Beth, and Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD.
Brent said if there was an all-girls alliance in the house, it was important to keep power between the sexes relatively even so the power wouldn't shift if women were working together.
"It has to be two girls for the next two weeks or else we're screwed and everyone is just going to get picked off," Brent told Christian and Whitney.
But Christian repeated how The Slaughterhouse was "dunzo" and he had every intention to put Brent and Whitney on the chopping block together in the coming days.
Once it became time for the live eviction, Britini delivered a rap asking her fellow houseguests to vote her to stay, and Frenchie recalled having some crazy experiences in the house and building friendships with everyone along the way.
Neither of the two nominees was allowed to vote, and the HoH would only cast his vote in the event of a tie.
The votes then came in as follows: Claire voted to evict Frenchie; Sarah Beth voted for Frenchie; Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI, cast his vote for Frenchie; Derek F. voted for Britini; Christian voted to evict Frenchie, and Whitney cast her vote for Frenchie.
Azah voted for Frenchie, Derek X. voted to evict Frenchie, Tiffany voted for Frenchie, Brent voted to evict Frenchie, Alyssa voted for Frenchie, and Hannah Chaddha, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, voted for Frenchie.
Frenchie was therefore evicted from the Big Brother house in a vote of 11-1 instead of Britini.
Frenchie gave his houseguests a big group hug before leaving, and then he joined Julie for a live interview.
When asked how he did as Head of Household during Week 1, Frenchie replied, "I came in strong, but I came in with a purpose. My wife told me, 'If you want to make a change in the game, you need to get off the couch and get in the house and go do it.'"
"And for me personally, I saw the type of people -- like 'the old guy' -- and things like that always getting evicted first, and I wanted to change that. So I made it a point to come in, give the first week everything I had and make that change, and I'm proud of myself."
Frenchie added, "I hope future seasons follow the same thing."
Julie asked Frenchie if he regretted not taking her up on that "Double or Nothing Offer," which would have made him safe in Week 2, and he responded, "I can tell you wholeheartedly that I don't... I knew that if I rolled that dice, I was taking an opportunity not to see [my kids]' pictures, and it just wasn't worth it to me."
Frenchie also said he made a friend for life in Derek F, even though they come from totally different walks of life. Frenchie said the guys had an "instant connection" and they were "ride or die" allies.
It then became time for the next Head of Household competition of the summer.
The HoH competition dubbed "Tom Talks BB" required the participating houseguests -- minus Kyland, who as the outgoing HoH was deemed ineligible to compete -- to answer a series of questions about videos of Celebrity Big Brother 2 houseguest Tom Green talking about the game with people on the streets in Canada.
The last houseguest standing after seven questions would be crowned the new Head of Household.