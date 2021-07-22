By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

featured Derek Xiao winning the Power of Veto two weeks in a row and keeping Kyland Young's nominations the same during Wednesday night's Season 23 episode on CBS.The choice Derek X., a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY, made at the Veto Meeting to keep nominations the same leaves Britini D'Angelo, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY, and Brandon "Frenchie" French, a 34-year-old farmer from Camden, TN who currently resides in Clarksville, TN, on the chopping block heading into Thursday night's live eviction.The broadcast began on Day 10, with Kyland explaining he had nominated Frenchie and Britini for eviction because Frenchie had been a "bit of a chaotic presence in the house" and Britini was his teammate most likely to take him off the chopping block if she won the Power of Veto.Kyland said the nominations hurt his heart but the decisions were best for his game.And Brent Champagne, a 28-year-old flight attendant from Cranston, RI, added, "Frenchie, look, this is karma at its finest.""Not only have you been sketchy and paranoid," he continued, "but you're really just making my game and my BB life difficult. You definitely deserve to go home this week over everyone else in the house."Meanwhile, Britini felt "betrayed" by Kyland because she didn't deserve to be on the block.Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD, hugged and consoled Britini and agreed that the crying houseguest didn't belong on the chopping block.Derek Frazier, a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA, was also "pissed" to see two of his teammates on the block, and he wished Kyland had given him a heads-up because they were in two alliances together -- Cookout and The Slaughterhouse.Frenchie also comforted Britini and said he was going to be the one going home, not her, and was about to blow the game up. Frenchie even said if he won the Power of Veto, he'd place the necklace around Britini's neck to protect her and keep her safe.As Britini and Frenchie lamented over their fate in the game, multiple members in the house -- including Alyssa Lopez, a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, FL -- applauded Kyland for his courage and smart decision-making this past week.Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI, also complimented Kyland on handling his HoH reign like "a boss." She gushed about being so proud of Kyland for doing what's right.Whitney Williams, a 30-year-old makeup artist and business owner from Portland, OR, then revealed Frenchie had called her out in front of an entire room that wasn't comprised of her alliance members and so their friendship and supposed "ride-or-die alliance" was shot.Whitney therefore said she was "happy" with Frenchie on the chopping block and wanted to see him get evicted.Frenchie then approached Kyland and gave him a hug. Frenchie said there were no hard feelings and he wasn't mad at the HoH -- but he wanted one favor. Frenchie asked Kyland to talk to Britini and assure her that she was just a pawn and everything was going to be fine.Kyland said it was "admirable" for Frenchie to say he'd give the PoV to Britini, but Kyland wasn't buying it and didn't believe that was true.Just like Frenchie had requested, Kyland subsequently had a nice conversation with Britini. Kyland admitted he wouldn't use the Golden Power of Veto if he won it because it wouldn't help his game, and Britini complained in the Diary Room how she could never trust Kyland again.During some downtime, Brent struck up a little flirtatious banter with Hannah Chaddha, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, about his New Jersey accent. Brent called her "mysterious" and "feisty" and said Hannah let him know just enough to keep him interested.Britini told Frenchie that every person in the house had thrown his name under the bus, except for herself, which is why Kyland chose to nominate the both of them.Frenchie shared with Britini how he had been part of the house's main alliance, and Derek F. just pretended like he was sleeping so Frenchie wouldn't reveal he's a member of The Slaughterhouse.However, Frenchie went around and told everyone that Alyssa; Kyland; Whitney; Brent; and Christian Birkenberger, a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, CT, were all part of a Slaughterhouse alliance.Frenchie kept Derek F.'s name out of it since the guys have a Final 2 pact together, and he also didn't rat out Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI who currently resides in Milwaukee, WI, simply because he thought they might be able to work together in the future.Once Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH, who currently resides in New York, NY, heard the news, she was upset because she had been in an alliance with Frenchie called "French Kiss."Claire figured if Frenchie didn't take his Slaughterhouse alliance seriously, he also wouldn't stay true to "French Kiss." So Frenchie's revelations only appeared to be hurting his game even more.Alyssa, Christian, and Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL, all told Kyland that they would keep his nominations the same if either of them ended up winning the veto.It then became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition. In addition to Kyland, as HoH, and Frenchie and Britini, as the nominees, the following players were picked to compete: Alyssa, Claire, and Derek X.Frenchie set out to win and bragged in the Diary Room, "You picked the wrong country boy to play with!"For the PoV competition, the players were required to fill up their containers with suntan oil in attempt to retrieve a whistle that would slowly float to the top of a plastic tube canister.However, the challenge was tricky because giant bottles would be spraying out the suntan oil in a predetermined pattern and different bottles squirted different amounts of the oil.The goal was for each player to collect as much suntan oil as possible and fill his or her container quickly, and the competing houseguests attempted the competition one at a time.Claire finished with a time of five minutes and 33 seconds, Kyland completed the competition in four minutes and 54 seconds, and Britini finished with a time of five minutes and eight seconds.Derek X. secured a time of four minutes and 41 seconds, Alyssa claimed a time of six minutes and 57 seconds, and finally, Frenchie ended up with a time of five minutes and six seconds.Although Frenchie had given the competition his "all," Derek X. won the Power of Veto for the second time this season.Kyland felt confident he and Derek X. could work together to complete his goal as HoH.Frenchie was upset after losing the PoV and figured he would be going home. Frenchie missed his child and had essentially given up on himself, but he planned to hold his head high and not backstab or betray along his way out of the house.Derek F. asked Frenchie to keep swinging and even scolded the player for giving up too soon, and so Frenchie decided to give the houseguests a run for their money "until their last breath," according to Derek F.Frenchie therefore spoke to Kyland and Derek X. directly. Frenchie said he knew there was a 100 percent chance he'd be going home, but Frenchie argued that he could be a shield for them and would always be a bigger target than them in the house.Frenchie also promised loyalty to both Kyland and Derek X., saying neither guy would become his target.Derek X. said Frenchie's pitch was tempting but he had to go with the numbers in the house.At the Veto Meeting, Derek X. announced he had decided not to use the Power of Veto.Derek X. believed using the veto would have created "way too many waves in the house," and Kyland said he was glad that his nominations were locked.Britini said she's a fighter and wouldn't be going home, and Derek F. intended to rally votes to get Frenchie to stay.And Frenchie told the cameras, "In my line of work, we wake our butts up when the rooster starts crowing in the morning. We put in work all day until the stars are out at night -- so don't count me out just yet, America.""I'm sowing the seeds of a comeback, and you know Old Green Thumbs here makes something happen. So let's get to work!" he added.