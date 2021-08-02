By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/02/2021



featured the Head of Household, Christian Birkenberger, nominating Hannah Chaddha and Whitney Williams for eviction after Claire Rehfuss opted to give herself a huge reward for winning "The Wild Card Competition" during Sunday night's Season 23 episode on CBS.Christian, a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, CT, chose to put Whitney, a 30-year-old makeup artist and business owner from Portland, OR, and Hannah, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, on the chopping block together with the house seemingly split over whom the main target should be.The broadcast began on Day 23 with Christian being crowned the new Head of Household.Christian bragged how the "Kings" were a power house because they're the only original team with four people left. Christian said everyone liked to hate them "because they ain't" them.Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI, said it seemed like the next two targets in the house were Whitney and Hannah and he'd prefer going after Whitney instead.Christian and Alyssa Lopez, a 24-year-old swimwear designer from Sarasota, FL, were no longer options since they're both "Kings" members and safe for the week.Xavier and Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL, are also safe for the week, and Alyssa said she looked forward to being in Christian's ear all week since they're essentially a power couple now.Derek Frazier, a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA, feared the "Kings" were going to go after him or one of his teammates.Derek F. figured someone like Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD, or himself would be a pawn, and Azah was admittedly nervous since she never "talked game" with Christian.Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH who currently resides in New York, NY, bragged about how she's a member of "The Royal Flush.""The Royal Flush" was comprised of the four "Kings" members, the "Queens" -- including Kyland Young, a 29-year-old account executive from San Bernardino County, CA who currently resides in Venice Beach, CA, and Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI -- and an "Ace up the sleeve" in Derek Xiao.Derek X., a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY, said he wasn't sure whether he should go all the way with the "Royal Flush" alliance and trust that they'd have his back in the game or fight for his original "Aces" team members, Whitney and Hannah.As Derek X. contemplated the path of least resistance, the "Kings" discussed whether Hannah or Whitney should be their No. 1 target the week.The group talked about how Whitney would be easier to manipulate, and Sarah Beth voiced how she thought Hannah was the bigger threat in that she'd allegedly be more likely to win mental and physical competitions. Sarah Beth also believed Hannah has a stronger social game.If Hannah or Whitney ended up saving "The Wild Card Competition," Christian acknowledged how he'd only have a few options left, "The Jokers."Christian said he'd probably go after Azah and Britini D'Angelo, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY, in that case, with Derek F. being his third option.Derek X. was then shown talking to his fellow houseguests about how he's not very close with his family because people in China tend to value money and status over happiness and there's a disconnect culturally between them.It then became time for "The Wild Card Competition." Claire was the only eligible member of the "Queens," so she had to play, and the same situation applied to Whitney on her "Aces" team.The "Jokers" had to choose between Derek F. and Azah, and Azah decided to play because Derek F. didn't think he could beat Whitney.For the competition, the participating players had to place an olive in the cup at the bottom of a martini-glass shaped board and then roll the olive up the board and onto a toothpick at the top of the rim.But at pre-determined times, the lights would go out, leaving the houseguests in a total blackout.If the olive rolled off a martini glass at any point, that person would have to start over.In the end, Claire won the competition, and she was totally thrilled to have won safety. However, she had no idea what her "Wild Card Decision" was going to be.For her "Wild Card Decision," Claire could choose safety for her entire team for one week, including herself, or choose to keep only herself safe until jury.Picking safety for herself would guarantee herself a spot on this season's jury, which was a huge opportunity.Although she said she adored her entire time, Claire opted to take safety just for herself."Individual safety until jury, I have to go for that -- of course! Sorry, Queens, love ya but later, losers!" Claire bragged in the Diary Room.Tiffany and Kyland told Claire that she deserved to win this perk and they were completely and genuinely happy for her, even if it meant Claire's decision may jeopardize their whole game.Claire then told Christian Whitney and Hannah made sense as well as maybe one "Joker."Sarah Beth pointed out how Whitney "sucks at competitions" and doesn't have the best social game, and so she begged Christian to gun for Hannah, who is very smart and has the men in the house "wrapped around her finger."Sarah Beth couldn't believe her team didn't view Hannah as a huge threat, and Sarah Beth complained to her alliance about how she wasn't close with Hannah at all and so Hannah would have no problem nominating her one day.Tiffany also suggested to Christian maybe they should nominate Britini again because she was probably resentful of her two previous nominations and may go after the people who had put her on the chopping block before, such as Xavier.Derek F., Azah and Britini threw Whitney under the bus, with Derek F. telling Christian how Whitney had said the house should get rid of one of the "Kings" as soon as possible.But because the whole house essentially wanted Whitney gone, Alyssa questioned why they were going to do the house's dirty work for them.The "Kings" realized no one was targeting Hannah, which wasn't a great case for keeping Hannah around.Christian then sat down with Hannah and hinted how he may put her up on the chopping block as a pawn. Christian said he didn't want to piss off two teams, but Hannah did everything in her power to convince Christian to nominate a "Joker.""You're not going up if I win [HoH], and I don't know how many other people in this house can promise you that," Hannah explained to Christian, adding,"You do have an ally in me. Once the team twist is over, you're going to need people that you're working with outside of your own team."Christian admitted Hannah is extremely smart and convincing, and she had him questioning whether she's the right person to put up on the block.At the Nomination Ceremony, Christian announced he had decided to nominate Whitney and Hannah for eviction.Christian announced how one of his "Kings" team members would have been nominated had someone else won HoH and so his choices were based purely on "what's best for the Kings."Hannah said she had more incentive than ever to break up Christian and Alyssa, and Whitney said she didn't understand why her name had been thrown out there.Xavier planned to go to work to save Hannah, one of his "Cookout" alliance members.