'Big Brother' recap: Brent Champagne evicted in unanimous vote and a new Head of Household crowned!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/30/2021
Big Brother's Season 23 houseguests evicted Brent Champagne in a unanimous vote over Britini D'Angelo before a new Head of Household was crowned during Thursday night's live eviction episode on CBS.
Brent, a 28-year-old flight attendant from Cranston, RI, was evicted from the Big Brother house on Day 23 of the game through a unanimous 11-0 vote instead of Britini, a 24-year-old Kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, NY.
Brent was sent packing under Xavier Prather's Head of Household reign.
In addition, Christian Birkenberger, a 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, CT, was crowned the new Head of Household.
The Big Brother broadcast began with footage on Day 20, when Christian had decided not to use the Power of Veto because he said he trusted Xavier's plan and wanted it to be executed flawlessly.
Xavier, a 27-year-old attorney from Kalamazoo, MI, said Brent felt that Xavier had "declared war" and so Brent planned to go to war with him and blindside him.
"Brent is under the impression he's supposed to stay, but if you're going to go to war, you kind of need an army, and right now, he ain't got a pony, he ain't got a soldier, he ain't even got a little drummer boy. He's got nothing!" Xavier bragged.
Meanwhile, Britini's strategy was to lay low, and Brent proudly anticipated the votes would come out 6-5 in his favor.
Brent thought he was a part of an alliance called "The Mafia" with Derek Xiao, a 24-year-old start-up founder from Baltimore, MD who currently resides in New York, NY; Tiffany Mitchell, a 40-year-old phlebotomist from Detroit, MI; Hannah Chaddha, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL; Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer from Chagrin Falls, OH who currently resides in New York, NY; Kyland Young, a 29-year-old account executive from San Bernardino County, CA who currently resides in Venice Beach, CA; and Whitney Williams, a 30-year-old makeup artist and business owner from Portland, OR.
The group had only agreed to this alliance on Day 15 in case Brent proceeded to win Head of Household, but that obviously didn't end up happening.
Whitney also looked forward to Brent leaving, but she thought he's a good person and gave him some advice to watch how he talks to people in everyday life.
Claire felt a little guilty about Brent's blindside but said everyone was in "way too deep" because they didn't want to allow Brent to blow up their games.
Given the "Aces" were about to lose Brent, his teammates Whitney, Derek X. and Hannah discussed how one of the "Kings" had to go home next in order to balance out the teams. Whitney said the "Kings" would have a huge advantage if they didn't get rid of one of their teammates.
Whitney, Hannah and Derek X. therefore all agreed to gun for the next HoH title, but little did they know Derek was in an alliance called "The Royal Flush" with both the "Kings" and the "Queens."
Derek X. therefore told the cameras he couldn't be the one to take the shot at the "Kings."
Alyssa and Christian were considering targeting Whitney following Brent's eviction, but Derek X. said he didn't like that idea at all because then the "Aces" would be down to two and the "Kings" would still have all four of their members: Xavier, Alyssa, Christian, and Sarah Beth Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientist from Boiling Springs, SC who currently resides in Fort Myers, FL.
Tiffany, who's also in "The Royal Flush," said she'd be down with one of the "Kings going home." She didn't think it would be smart to keep a power couple around -- Alyssa and Christian -- especially considering they're members of a full team.
Derek X. hoped to get someone outside of his "Royal Flush" alliance to take a shot at them.
Meanwhile, Xavier, Sarah Beth, Christian and Alyssa talked about nominating Hannah on the chopping block next to Whitney, but Xavier said his goal was to keep "The Cookout" alliance safe, and "The Cookout" alliance includes Hannah.
It then became time for the live eviction, and Brett insisted actions speak louder than words and his words and actions had matched thus far in the game.
Xavier, as current Head of Household, was not allowed to vote, and neither were the two nominees.
Once all of the votes were in, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves announced Brent had been evicted from the Big Brother house in a unanimous 11-0 vote, which included votes from Azah Awasum, a 30-year-old director of sales operations from Baltimore, MD, and Derek Frazier, a 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, PA, who had been quiet strategy-wise in the episode.
Brent actually didn't seem that surprised by his eviction, and he hugged everyone goodbye and said, "It's a game, don't worry about it."
During his post-eviction interview with Julie, Brent played it cool and seemed to give the impression he wasn't very blindsided after all.
"I'm not shocked, it's the right play. If you don't get me out, I was going to create a lot of havoc in the house," Brent explained to Julie.
"I'm not shocked at all. It is a game of betrayal. I had a target on my back since Day 1, and that doesn't go away naturally... I'm a strong personality and obviously physically, people have said since Day 1 I look like a threat."
Brent said people saying he's "an amazing competitor" in the house was just an easy way out for his fellow houseguests considering he didn't even have the chance to show he's a big physical threat in the game yet.
Brent added how he wasn't surprised Whitney had turned on him because their personalities don't mesh and they don't get along well. Brent also said Derek X. had plotted against him on Day 2 with Travis Long and Kyland and so Derek X.'s betrayal wasn't a big shock either.
Brent concluded, "It's best to get me out because I had a lot of things cooking in my mental."
The live Head of Household competition then commenced. Xavier, as the outgoing Head of Household, was deemed ineligible to compete.
In the competition dubbed "Pier Pressure," the participating houseguests were required to play in their teams and race to complete a surfboard puzzle. However, only one team member could work on the puzzle at a time in 25-second increments.
If a clock expired on any person's turn, his or her entire team would be eliminated from the competition.