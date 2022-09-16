'Big Brother' recap: Alyssa Snider evicted after Monte Taylor breaks tie, Taylor Hale wins HoH
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/16/2022
Big Brother featured Alyssa Snider's eviction and then Taylor Hale coming into power as the new Head of Household during the live Season 24 episode that aired Thursday night on CBS.
Alyssa, a 24-year-old customer service representative and marketing agent from Siesta Key, FL, was evicted from the Big Brother house instead of Taylor, a 27-year-old personal stylist from Detroit, MI, through a 2-1 vote in which the Head of Household, Monte Taylor, had to cast a tiebreaker vote to break the original 1-1 tally.
Taylor then won the Head of Household competition, securing herself a spot in the Final 3.
Footage flashed back to Day 69 following the Veto Meeting during which Brittany Hoopes had decided to use the Veto and save herself. Monte named Taylor the replacement nominee, but he was sure she'd be safe and Alyssa would be going to the jury house.
Alyssa attempted to flip the vote in her favor by painting Taylor as a threat to win jury votes and the game. But Taylor talked to Brittany about how they needed to stick together or else they'd be fighting for third place.
Brittany assured Taylor that she and Matthew "Turner" Turner would have her back.
Brittany said she wanted to go to Final 2 with Taylor.
Alyssa assumed she had Turner's vote to stay because they were best friends, but she told him that if Taylor stayed and won HoH, she would probably go after Turner. Alyssa also said Taylor would be able to write an amazing speech, including how she had survived the chopping block five times.
"Everybody loves an underdog and I am dog sh-t," Alyssa joked, adding how she hadn't won anything.
Turner said keeping Alyssa would be great for his game but it would piss off Monte and Taylor and be an incredibly hard uphill battle to convince them to change their mind.
Taylor was then shown rubbing moisturizer on Monte's back. They had been close friends throughout the entire game, but Taylor was starting to notice his nice body. She always thought he was attractive but didn't know what his intentions were.
Monte told the cameras he focused on game in the beginning but had managed to develop a good connection with Taylor.
Taylor wanted to be chased and pursued, but she ended up in Monte's HoH bed one night, which resulted in the couple cuddling and then kissing.
"It's the slow burn you wanted, America. Sorry, [Joseph Abdin]," Taylor said in the Diary Room, referring to her previous crush.
Alyssa walked into the HoH room the next day and found Taylor and Monte together. Brittany felt distanced from Taylor, and so she began to worry Taylor had chosen Monte as her Final 2 ally over her.
Alyssa then talked to Brittany about how they were both "disposable," but Brittany felt the power was totally out of her hands.
"Monte wants Taylor to stay. It doesn't matter what I do. As long as Turner votes to keep Taylor, Monte will break the tie and Alyssa will go home," Brittany explained.
Brittany was certain that Turner was going to vote how Monte wanted, and so Alyssa realized she had a lot of work to do on her pal.
Alyssa told Turner that if he voted her out of the house, Monte would take Taylor to the end and Taylor would take Monte. She said he'd have no shot to get to the end. Turner insisted he was trying to fight for her.
"If you vote me out of this house, I wouldn't forgive you," Alyssa cried. "I wouldn't see it as a game move because I would die for you in here. I would do anything for you."
Turner said Alyssa had trouble separating the game from her friendships, but she said she wouldn't respect a friend's betrayal.
Turner called the conversation "incredibly annoying" since Alyssa was threatening their friendship and her jury vote if he didn't vote to keep her. It actually made Turner want to vote her out.
But Turner acknowledged how if one sympathy vote meant a vote to win from Alyssa in jury, he'd have to think really hard about that.
At the live eviction, Taylor and Alyssa were each allowed one brief final statement.
Taylor said she had a lot of fight left in her, and Alyssa reminded her fellow houseguests that this could be a $750,000 decision.
Neither of the two nominees were allowed to vote, and Monte, as the HoH, could only vote in the case of a tie.
Brittany cast her vote to evict Taylor, and then Turner voted to evict Alyssa. Since it was a tie, Monte cast the deciding vote.
Monte stood at the head of the living room and announced, "I love and respect both of you and I'm going to do what's best for my game. I need to make sure I'm in the best position to stay next week. Alyssa, I'm sorry, but I vote to evict you."
In her post-eviction interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen, Alyssa told Julie that she thought Brittany had her back and Turner didn't seem to pull through for her.
When asked if Monte made a mistake in evicting her and not Taylor, Alyssa replied, "I think for sure. Taylor might've been better for his game because ultimately, we didn't work very closely together and so I don't think I would've taken him to the end."
She continued, "But I think he could've beat me when it came to competitions or he could've convinced me... But I don't think he was open enough to working me, and that was a fault to him.
Alyssa also told Julie that her threat to Turner was "mostly strategy but a little bit of the truth." She admitted that if her best friend sent her packing, she'd be "salty" but she could end up forgiving him and being his friend again in the future.
Alyssa said voting out Kyle Capener was the most difficult decision she had made in the house but she ultimately stands by that decision.
Alyssa cried when she found out Turner had voted her out, and she shared how she'd love to see two women in the final seats, Taylor and Brittany.
The season's next Head of Household then commenced. Monte, as the outgoing HoH, was deemed ineligible to compete.
The winner of this HoH competition will be able to compete in the final HoH competition of the summer.
In a competition called "Fashion Fest," Taylor, Brittany and Turner were required to watch a series of videos featuring Julie in a variety of different outfits she had worn over the course of this summer.
Julie asked a question about each video, and for every correct answer, a player would receive one point. The houseguest with the most points at the end of seven questions would become the new Head of Household and be guaranteed a spot in the Final 3.
It was a close race, and at one point, there was a three-way tie.
The competition came down to a tiebreaker question between Taylor and Brittany. They were asked a tiebreaker question.
"In seconds, how long was the Snoozefest competition from its start until Brittany was announced as the winner?" Julie asked.