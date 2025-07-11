HOME > Big Brother > Big Brother 27 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

'Big Brother': Rachel Reilly is Mystery Houseguest, Vince Panaro wins HoH, and "secret accomplice" twist revealed

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/11/2025



ADVERTISEMENT 's premiere was jam-packed with multiple competitions, rewards and surprises, and Vince, a 34-year-old who is unemployed from West Hills, CA, became the first HoH of the summer.



The broadcast began with viewers meeting the first eight houseguests: Kelley,



Kelley Jorgensen, a 29-year-old web designer from Burbank, SD, grew up on a farm and in a remote town of 50 people. However, she got her pilot's license and has since flown all over the world.



Zach Cornell, a 27-year-old marketing manager from Cartersville, GA, played minor league baseball and referred to himself as quite the athlete.



"People see me as a massive jock, however, I have a very soft sensitive side... My Christian faith is very important to me. My dad is a pastor and my mom is Catholic," Zach revealed, adding how he'd like to win the money to give back to his parents.



Ashley Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL, who currently resides in New York, NY, called herself "a strategy assassin" who always thinks about how to get ahead. But she predicted she may fall for a guy and get a little wrapped up in a showmance.



Rylie Jeffries, a 27-year-old professional bull rider from Luther, OK, is apparently a family-oriented professional bull rider who's had numerous broken bones. He said he was "ready for hell" on as a Super Fan of the show.



Amy Bingham, a 43-year-old insurance agent from Stockton, CA, is a single mom of three kids: ages 21, 10 and eight. Amy said she'd probably "blow up" on her fellow Houseguests because "Mama Bear" would be coming out.



Adrian Rocha, a 23-year-old carpenter from San Antonio, TX, said he considers himself a nerd who enjoys organizing and labeling his belongings. Adrian said he wanted to win the money in order to take care of his loved ones.



Lauren Domingue, a 22-year-old bridal consultant from Lafayette, LA, shared how she would like to launch a design company if she wins , and she revealed that she's a Super Fan who had her own HoH robe at all.



Lauren is also a southern single lady who said she'd be open to falling in love on the show.

Keanu Soto, a 33-year-old dungeon master from Miami, FL, who currently resides in McKinney, TX, shared how he was named after the famous actor and people would never believe he's a nerd who loves Star Wars and Lord of the Rings.



Keanu called himself a "chameleon" because there are many aspects of his personality and he could get along with anybody.



host



Zach, Amy, Adrian and Kelley entered "The Hotel Mystere" first.



Kelley's first impression of Amy was that she was "loud and over the top."



"I live and breathe . I won't tell them I made my own slop. I won't tell them I slept on the floor to train for the Have Not room," Adrian said.



"Wall comp? Yeah I built that! I have that in my backyard. I am really excited to see myself kill this game better than anybody has before."



Lauren and Keanu were both planning to keep their knowledge under wraps.



And although he hoped to keep his eye on the prize, Zach was taken with Lauren and called her absolutely "stunning." He admitted that Lauren was his type.



then introduced the next eight houseguests.



Katherine Woodman, a 23-year-old fine dining server from Gwinnett County, GA, who currently resides in Columbia, SC, described herself as "a raging feminist," and complained how her dating pool was shrinking. Katherine said she had raised herself essentially and so she became resilient.



"Maybe I'll come home with a boy. We'll see about that," Katherine teased.



Vince admitted he's unemployed and living with his parents but he remains productive by juggling, riding bikes and playing ping pong.



"I am actually a very intense competitor," Vince told the cameras.



"I played baseball all throughout college, so I'm going to have fire in my heart and steam coming out of my ears. I'm winning that $750k!"



Mickey Lee, a 35-year-old event curator from Jacksonville, FL, who currently resides in Atlanta, GA, shared how she's a city girl who also loves the peace and quiet of the countryside. She predicted she'd be a social threat in the house who would easily be able to win people's trust.



Jimmy Heagerty, a 25-year-old AI consultant from Sarasota, FL, who currently resides in Washington, D.C., used to work for the federal government and said he'll be bringing a high level of manipulation in the house.



Jimmy also played competitive tennis for about 15 years, which gave him the idea to tell his fellow Houseguests that he's a tennis coach rather than a strategy consultant.



Morgan Pope, a 33-year-old gamer from Palm Springs, CA, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA, billed herself a gamer, model, content creator and online streamer. She said she's a former track athlete with a healthy mix of nerd.



Cliffton "Will" Williams, a 50-year-old college sports podcaster from Wallace, SC, who currently resides in Charlotte, NC, shared how he served in the military for 22 years and works as a sportscaster now. He and his wife have a blended family comprised of five children and 9 grandchildren.



Ava Pearl, a 24-year-old aura painter from Long Island, NY, who currently resides in New York, NY, started doing aura portraits two years ago and explained how she's the black sheep in her Long Island family. She said she loves everything 60 and flower power.



"As a starving artist, I need this money!" exclaimed the art teacher.



Julie then invited Mickey, Zae, Katherine and Jimmy to enter the house.



Jimmy immediately connected with Amy, and then Vince, Morgan, Ava and Will joined the party in "Hotel Mystere."



Vince noted there were a lot of bodybuilder physiques in the house but not many people could say they still lived with their parents.



Mickey, meanwhile, was attracted to Keanu and Rylie.



"I'm here to win, but if a woman catches my eye, I'm human. What am I supposed to do?!" Rylie said in the Diary Room.



Ava and Keanu bonded over being fit, and Keanu anticipated there may be "bromance vibes" between them.



Morgan planned to lie to the house about being a gamer and a former Division 1 athlete.



"What secrets lurk behind the walls? How many of you have noticed the mysterious HoH relic that holds the power of the Head of Household? And what about all the eccentric artwork throughout the house?" Julie asked.



Julie asked the house to expect the unexpected, and then the lights turned off and Julie was gone and declared "missing."



All that was left behind was Julie's shoe.



Suddenly, a man in a scary red mask appeared on the TV and called himself the mastermind behind Julie's disappearance. He had also stolen the HoH relic. He said the game of could not go on unless they solve the case.



Julie then called the houseguests on the phone and said eight of them would search for her while the other eight would attempt to find the HoH relic.



The one houseguest to find Julie and the one houseguest to find the relic would each receive a game-changing reward.



In order to rescue Julie -- who was locked behind one of eight doors -- players had to solve a bridge puzzle in order to cross over a stream of hot lava. They also had to listen to eight messages from Julie and discern which one was true. The messages were about what Julie was wearing that night.



The person to pick the true message and unlock the correct door with a key card would win some type of advantage.



Zach ultimately found Julie.



The other half of the houseguests had to find the true relic among a bunch of decoys. The relics featured different shapes and colored stones among other tiny details.



Jimmy ended up finding the true HoH relic.



Jimmy was given some time to get to know his fellow houseguests. Jimmy decided he wanted to compete, but half the house was not interested. People were clearly afraid to nominate people too early and get blood on their hands.



Zae, Adrian, Keanu, Ashley and Vince were the only ones who said they'd be fine with playing, and they also promised Jimmy safety during their conversations.



Vince confirmed he really wanted to compete in the Diary Room.



Jimmy then announced he wanted to compete against Adrian, Ashley and Vince in the HoH competition.



Ashley clarified that she didn't actually want to win HoH, but Vince didn't care. Vince said his focus was on self-preservation and keeping himself safe.



For the first HoH competition of the summer, the goal was to use the BB Blaster to destroy the mastermind's lair. The houseguests essentially had to balance weights called cores on three different poles so that none of them would fall off.



Vince ended up winning Head of Household, and Jimmy said he felt really good about this result.



Julie revealed after the competition that the HoH would have to nominate three people for eviction and then those three people would have an opportunity to compete for safety. Julie clarified how this twist from last season will become a permanent part of the game this time around.



"It's called the BB Blockbuster," Julie shared, adding how the three nominees will compete live on eviction night.



"The winner of that competition will immediately come off the block, leaving the two remaining houseguests to face the live vote and eviction."



The news wasn't great for Vince, because he knew it meant two people are going to be mad at him once he's no longer in power.



The newbie houseguests were shocked and a little worried about potentially facing off against the BB legend who had competed on the show's 12th and 13th seasons. (Rachel won Season 13).



"There's still one more mystery to solve. Your new roommate is officially in the game, but she is not the 17th houseguest," the mastermind explained.



"You see, I've had an accomplice this whole time. And my accomplice is one of you. This accomplice helped me cut the lights, helped me steal the HoH relic, and unlocked the secret passageway that allowed a new player into the game."



The mastermind had told the accomplice that if they could achieve all of that and remain undetected, they would become a real houseguest, meaning 17 people would be vying for the grand prize.



"But if the majority of you can successfully determine who my accomplice is, they will be immediately removed from the house and only 16 of you will be playing this summer," the mastermind concluded.





