'Big Brother' premiere: Daniel Durston wins Head of Household, Joe 'Pooch' Pucciarelli receives special power
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2022
Big Brother's 24th season premiered with Daniel Durston being crowned the first Head of Household, Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli receiving a special "Backstage Boss" power, and Pooch selecting three houseguests to be in jeopardy of eviction during the special 90-minute episode Wednesday night episode on CBS.
Big Brother kicked off with the season's 16 new houseguests, each with a ticket to "BB Fest" in hand, moving into the Big Brother house four people at a time.
Once they made their way into the backyard, there were three different stations set up -- "Porta-Potties," "Piercing Tent," or "Merch Stand" -- with five spots available at each one.
Each houseguest was asked to scan his or her ticket to reveal where he or she would be standing in the yard.
Jasmine Davis, a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Terry, MS who currently resides in Atlanta, GA; Kyle Capener, a 29-year-old unemployed cast member from Bountiful, UT; Monte Taylor, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, DE; Nicole Layog, a 41-year-old private chef from Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Paloma Aguilar, a 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, CA, were sent to the "Porta-Potties."
Brittany Hoopes, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, GA who currently resides in Austin, TX; Joseph Abdin, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL; Matt "Turner" Turner, a 23-year-old thrift store owner from North Attleborough, MA who currently resides in New Bedford, MA; Taylor Hale, a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, MI; and Terrance Higgins, a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago, IL, found themselves at the "Piercing Tent."
And Alyssa Snider, a 24-year-old marketing representative from Sarasota, FL; Ameerah Jones, a 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, MD; Daniel, a 35-year-old Las Vegas performer from Ontario, CA who currently resides in Las Vegas, NV; Indy Santos, a 31-year-old corporate flight attendant from Sao Paulo, Brazil who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA; and Michael Bruner, a 28-year-old attorney from Saint Michael, MN who currently resides in Rochester, MN, lined up at the "Merch Stand."
But one person had a special "Backstage Boss" ticket, and that houseguest was Pooch, a 24-year-old assistant football coach from Staten Island, NY who currently resides in Boca Raton, FL.
Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves sent Pooch to the special backstage area, where he was seated comfortably on a big golden chair. As the "Backstage Boss," Pooch was told he would not be competing in any of the games that day.
A game at each station then played out one at a time, and the winner of each game would advance on to the main stage, where three people would compete to become the first Head of Household of the summer.
The Head of Household will be safe for the week but must nominate two housemates for eviction.
Big Brother's first competition of the summer began at the "Porta-Potties." Paloma, Jasmine, Monte, Kyle and Nicole were sitting with goggles on, and they were required to listen to a group of festival goers and determine whether the number one, two, or three was said more frequently in each conversation.
The first person to answer incorrectly would be eliminated -- and slimed -- but if everyone answered correctly, the last houseguest to lock in his or her answer would be ousted from the game.
The houseguests were knocked out over the course of four rounds in the following order: Paloma, Jasmine, Nicole, Kyle and Monte.
Monte therefore made his way onto the main stage as the "Porta-Potties" winner.
Over at the "Piercing Tent," each of the participating houseguests -- Taylor, Brittany, Turner, Joseph and Terrance -- had to attach 10 pieces of jewelry to specific places on his or her face. The players had to mirror an illustration, and the first person to correctly attach all 10 pieces and hit his or her button would win.
Julie then turned her attention to the "Merch Stand," where Alyssa, Ameerah, Daniel, Indy, and Michael had to compete in an endurance game.
The players were tasked with holding onto a T-shirt while they were suspended in the air. The person able to hold on the longest would move onto the final round.
Alyssa dropped out first and then she was followed by Ameerah, Indy, Michael and then Daniel.
Daniel hung in the longest, and so he faced off against Monte and Turner on the main stage. The three guys were instructed to race to unpack a road case and assemble a drumset puzzle.
Daniel got the job done quickly and was crowned the first HoH of the summer.
Julie then elaborated on Pooch's powers as the "Backstage Boss." He was going to stay backstage all week long, meaning he will not participate in any competitions and will not vote come eviction night.
However, Pooch could not be nominated or evicted this week, and he will be allowed to compete in the second HoH competition of the summer.
Pooch then had the opportunity to pick three other houseguests to join him backstage for the week.
"They, like you, cannot be nominated and will not take part in any of this week's competitions, and they will not be voting on eviction night. But be warned, unlike you, they are not safe -- and one of them could be the first houseguest going home," Julie announced.
"Whomever you choose, you are putting their game in jeopardy."
Pooch chose Paloma and Alyssa because they had been eliminated first in their respective games. Pooch thought that was a fair way to go about it, and then he also selected Brittany because she had stood out to him during the piercing challenge.
Pooch apologized to all three houseguests, but they were all good sports about it.
Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany will be in danger of going home on eviction night, but America was afforded the chance to vote for one houseguest they'd like to keep safe.
"The person with the most votes will not be going home come eviction night," Julie teased, adding at the end of the broadcast, "This week promises to be one of the craziest in Big Brother history! Everything continues Sunday!"