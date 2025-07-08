Cliff Lipson/CBS

By Reality TV World staff, 07/08/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

has been dropping hints about the identity of the "Mystery Houseguest" who will be competing on Season 27 for several days, and at this point multiple clues appear to point to the return of former houseguest and The Amazing Race winner Derek Xiao.recently teased that Season 27 will feature an unidentified 17th houseguest known as the "Mystery Houseguest," along with a masked visitor and a secret accomplice.has been releasing clues on Instagram challenging viewers to guess the identity of the "Mystery Houseguest" before the season premieres on CBS on July 10.And based on the comments that have poured in on 's Instagram account, the subtle hints have been driving viewers crazy!But Reality TV World has dug deep into the "Mystery Houseguest" clues and concluded they seem to hint at the CBS return of Derek, who was billed as a 24-year-old start-up founder when CBS viewers first met him on 's 23rd season in 2021.Derek, a Maryland native who lived in New York at the time of his stint, was evicted from the house over his ally Claire Rehfuss on Day 51 of the game.While Derek -- a fan-favorite who was awarded the most "BB Bucks" by viewers during his season -- didn't play the winning game he had hoped to, he didn't walk away from totally empty-handed.Derek memorably made a romantic connection with Claire -- an artificial intelligence engineer who was also a New York resident at the time -- in the jury house, and the pair began dating shortly after their season ended.Nine months later Derek and Claire returned to CBS to compete on The Amazing Race's 34th season and won its $1 million prize, leading to the couple moving from New York to Los Angeles together in 2022.That same year, Derek also competed on the first season of CBS' The Challenge: USA reality competition. And in December 2023, Derek also served as the co-host of CBS' Reindeer Games holiday competition.So is CBS bringing Derek back again? Click thelink below to learn all the clues that seem to hint Derek is Season 27's "Mystery Houseguest!"

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Steven Rogers is a senior entertainment reporter for Reality TV World and been covering the reality TV genre for two decades.