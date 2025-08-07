'Big Brother': Mickey Lee puts Jimmy Heagerty on the block after Keanu Soto wins Power of Veto again
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/07/2025
Big Brother featured Mickey Lee selecting her three nominations, Keanu Soto winning the Power of Veto, and then Mickey naming Jimmy Heagerty the replacement nominee during the Season 27 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Big Brother broadcast began on Day 25 with Mickey Lee dethroning Rylie Jeffries and becoming the new Head of Household for the week.
Mickey insisted that activating her mystery power was nothing personal against Rylie, but he was clearly taking it personally.
"It's a great way to piss somebody off," Rylie told the Big Brother cameras in the Diary Room, before telling Mickey, "You really messed up because we could've done something together."
Mickey explained that she heard Rylie was coming for her, Morgan Pope and Ashley Hollis.
"You assumed," Rylie corrected her.
Rylie claimed he was never gunning for Mickey, but she didn't believe him.
Rylie was extremely upset, but Katherine Woodman snuggled with him and comforted him. She admitted his charm was "working" and chipping away at her hard exterior.
Jimmy Heagerty, meanwhile, said he was annoyed that he wasn't informed about Mickey's power, however, he was thrilled one of his "Triple Threat" alliance members -- which was also comprised of Morgan and Mickey -- was in power.
Mickey explained to the Big Brother cameras that Rylie, Katherine, Kelley Jorgensen and Keanu Soto had voted against Cliffton "Will" Williams and so they weren't with her at all. She therefore had to decide who among them she was going to nominate for eviction.
Later on, Rylie apologized to Mickey for yelling at her, and Mickey was very gracious and understanding.
Mickey apparently wanted to work with Rylie going forward, but she asked him if he'd be a pawn on the chopping block in order to battle against Keanu and get Keanu out.
Mickey subsequently confronted Keanu about how he was going to be nominated because he had thrown her name out there before as one of his targets. Keanu accepted his fate and told Mickey that he'd continue fighting for his life in the game.
At the Nomination Ceremony, Mickey announced she had decided to nominate Keanu, Kelley and Rylie for eviction.
"Keanu, it's no secret that you want me on the block, and I thought it was only right obviously to return the favor," Mickey explained to the other houseguests.
"I do know that you've attached yourself to Kelley. Rylie, you are not my target, and I am confident you will beat him again in this Veto comp."
Keanu took his nomination personally and said Mickey had pissed him off. Rylie was also irritated to have been nominated, and Kelley broke down into tears.
But Rachel Reilly was excited about the potential opportunity to get Keanu out of the house.
Jimmy, for his part, was playing both sides of the house after making a faux alliance with Kelley and Keanu.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Katherine worried that if one of the nominees won the Veto, she would be named the replacement nominee and have to sit on the block next to Rylie.
Mickey then asked Kelley if she'd keep nominations the same no matter what in order to defeat Keanu in the Blockbuster competition, but Kelley told the HoH that she wasn't going to risk her game and put herself in jeopardy like that.
It then became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition. In addition to the HoH and the three nominees, Rachel and Morgan were picked to play.
Morgan had been selected by random draw while Kelley picked Rachel knowing that Rachel wanted Keanu out.
For the Veto competition dubbed "Flee the Scene," the participating houseguests were required to race down a sidewalk comprised of tiles by stepping on only the green ones.
However, a step didn't light up red or green until stepped on, and so if a houseguest stepped on a red tile, he or she had to go back to the start and try again. The competition tested memory, and the goal was to make it to the end of the sidewalk in the fastest time.
After a bracket-style series of rounds in which players were eliminated along the way, Keanu ended up winning the Power of Veto much to Mickey and Rachel's dismay.