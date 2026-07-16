'Big Brother': Mallory wins PoV, Ashley goes on the block, and Angela cries over Jason betrayal
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/16/2026
Big Brother featured Mallory Aurichio winning the Power of Veto, forcing HoH Dee Valladares to name Ashley Trail the replacement nominee during the Season 28 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
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After Mallory, a 24-year-old rocket scientist from Township of Washington, NJ, won the Power of Veto, Dee chose to put Ashley, a 24-year-old bartender from Alton, IL, who currently resides in Chicago, IL, on the chopping block.
That leaves Ashley; Taylor, a 27-year-old elementary school counselor from Deerfield Beach, FL; and Yash, a 24-year-old financial analyst from Monroe Township, NJ, on the chopping block heading into the next "BB Blockbuster" competition.
The Big Brother broadcast began on Day 4 after Dee had nominated Mallory, Taylor and Yash for eviction.
Dee hoped to keep her nominations the same because, as a "reality TV icon," she already had a big target on her back coming into the Big Brother house.
Yash called Dee's decision to nominate him a bone-headed move since he helped her in the first Head of Household competition.
"Might as well throw Dee's word in the trash because it don't mean sh-t," Yash vented to the Big Brother cameras.
Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk, who was in an alliance with Dee, agreed nominating Yash wasn't the smartest move, but he planned to do some damage control on her behalf.
Meanwhile, Taylor was totally cool about her nomination -- but Mallory was crying about potentially being the first person kicked out of the house.
When Dee and Mallory had a conversation, Dee let her know that Yash was her main target for the week.
Since Melody Morris and Lyric Medeiros were clearly friendly and close with Mallory, the girls decided that they needed to separate themselves from her game.
Neither Melody or Lyric wanted to be an options for the replacement nominee, and so Melody was shown telling Dee that she didn't have an "allegiance" to Mallory. Lyric was also part of this conversation, although Melody did most of the talking.
"[Melody] is trying to diminish her relationship with Mallory, but it's just a little too obvious. You're telling me this BECAUSE you're close, so just don't bring it up at all. Nobody here is stupid," Dee complained to the Big Brother cameras, later adding how Melody was clearly a gamer.
"Her being on the outside could be a great source of information that could help us," Drew said in a Big Brother confessional.
After Lyric and Rome Seymour were shown kissing and snuggling again, it became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition.
In addition to the HoH, Dee, and the three nominees -- Taylor, Yash and Mallory -- the following players were selected by random draw to compete: Barrett and Melody.
Mallory then asked Melody if she'd use the PoV to save her, but Melody wouldn't commit to the idea.
"I don't know why you wouldn't use the Veto on one of your closest friends," Mallory lamented to the Big Brother cameras. "If you were on the block, you'd have me in your corner... Thanks for nothing!"
Howie explained how Big Brother icon, dermatologist Will Kirby, was a "gazillionaire" in the future, who had taken over Earth and named it "Will World" for only attractive people.
Howie said Will had snuck into the BB house and hijacked the dining-table time machine.
In order to save the world from Will's reign of "handsome horribleness" and send him back into the past, the Power of Veto participants were required to connect power tubes from the time machine to Will's throne.
The goal was to create a pipeline through 11 amplifier rings that would generate enough power to zap -- and ultimately destroy -- Will's throne.
Dee said she definitely didn't want Mallory or Yash to win, but she really struggled with the challenge. Dee admitted the competition made her feel "stupid" and she excels in more physical, endurance competitions.
Taylor also had trouble with the challenge, which came down to Mallory vs. Yash at the end.
While Yash was close to victory, Mallory won the Power of Veto and was absolutely ecstatic.
Barrett said he was relieved that he didn't win the challenge because he had told Mallory that he'd use it to save her -- but he was lying.
"Now that Mallory won the Veto, I am extremely worried. Barrett and I were the only two [houseguests] not playing in the HoH competition, so I am so scared that one of us -- especially me -- could go up in Mallory's place," Ashley told the Big Brother cameras.
Ashley was afraid that Dee was going to nominate her because she had nominated one person from every team that had played in the HoH competition.
Jason De Puy was then shown talking to Angela Murray about how she was his mother in the house. Jason cried about how his mother had died and it meant so much to him to have Angela's support.
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However, Jason boasted to the Big Brother cameras how he was fake crying just so Angela would want to help him and be his ally. Jason also bragged to Melody and Drew about how he had played Angela for a fool.
Jason also pitched the idea of going after the reality icons, starting with Rick. Jason said his goal was to backdoor Devens and then target the others one by one.
Jason, Melody and Drew formed "The Court Jesters" alliance in that moment, but Drew -- who felt loyal to his "The Crossovers" alliance -- ran back to Devens, Dee and Angela to let them know about Jason's betrayal.
Angela found Jason's behavior "disgusting" and said her heart was "broken."
"He thinks I'm a sucker, and I'm not!" Angela cried to the Big Brother cameras.
"Angela in BB26 probably would've blown up my own alliance with Drew, and I probably would've gone and confronted Jason like nobody's business. I'd have been all over this house parading."
But Angela said she's playing a very different game on Big Brother's 28th season.
"[I am] going to love him hard. I'm going to let him think he does have me wrapped around his finger. But guess what? He's going to be laughed at!... I'm playing him right back, but harder!" Angela yelled in the Big Brother Diary Room.
Later on, Ashley tried to bond with Dee. Ashley admitted she was afraid to be nominated, but Dee confessed that she was being considered.
"But everyone likes you," Dee told Ashley.
"I feel like I'm just been diagnosed with a disease... This is crazy, girl!" Ashley replied with a laugh.
Dee told Ashley, "It's not a personal thing; it's just the logic behind it."
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Dee said she obviously wasn't going to nominate Barrett since he was in her alliance, and so Ashley was very much a possibility.
At the Veto Meeting, Mallory announced that she had decided to use the PoV on herself.