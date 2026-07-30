"But ultimately, my target is [Jason De Puy]. Jason is arguably the best competitor on the other side of the house," Kamu explained to the Big Brother cameras.
"So I don't want to put Jason up outright because, if I do, he's guaranteed to play in the Veto comp. So as long as he doesn't get picked to play, we have a good shot of sending him home this week."
Lyric said she was trying to put on a brave face but she was sick of being on the chopping block as a pawn.
Kamu -- who initially told Lyric he wasn't going to nominate her -- tried to do some damage control and mend his relationship with Lyric. He assured Lyric that Jason was the real target and she was going to be fine.
"Kamu telling me I'm safe does not really mean anything to me because he went back on his word and told me I'm going to be used as a pawn. But am I going to be upset at Kamu right now? Absolutely not," Lyric said in a confessional.
"And you know? When I'm in power, I don't know if I'd hesitate to put the people he's been working with on the block."
Jason told Lala things were "about to get nasty" because he thought Kamu wanted to backdoor him.
"Kamu probably thinks he's being so clever and so strategic... baby, I see right through it! This is just like last week [with Rick Devens as HoH]," Jason explained to the Big Brother cameras.
Jason was right, and Kamu let Mallory know of his plan as well so that she'd feel safe and secure.
However, Kamu admitted in the Diary Room that if his plan to backdoor Jason went south, getting rid of Mallory -- a smart girl and strong competitor -- was still on the table for him.
Meanwhile, Devens said he didn't think he'd need to use his "Diamond Power of Veto" this week since the HoH -- who was one of his allies -- was making the decisions.
While Devens told Dee Valladares about his power, he kept it a secret from everybody else, including their close ally, Angela Murray. This move allowed the house to speculate who might have won a power.
Angela assumed Devens had won the power but wasn't sharing the news in order to protect her.
It then became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition. In addition to the HoH, Kamu, and the three nominees -- Mallory, Lyric and Lala -- the houseguests who were selected by random draw to compete were Haley Thogmartin and Jason.
Jason was actually Lala's pick to play since her name had been drawn.
Jason essentially told everyone what they wanted to hear and made promises to multiple people in the house. Kamu found out about Jason's empty promises and called him "a slithery snake."
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The cast was then transported to a glamorous ballroom in 2051.
The participating houseguests were required to face off in pairs. After twirling with a giant pickle for one minute, they had to stumble across a dance floor, grab a large pickle paddle, and hit a bunch of balls flying at them into score zones.
The player to earn the highest total score in each match would advance in the competition. The winner of each round would advance and be able to choose the next player to compete.
The last person standing at the end of five rounds would win the golden Power of Veto.
After Mallory knocked out Kamu, the challenge came down to two besties, Lyric and Mallory. Both women wanted to take themselves off the block, and so it was a healthy competition between them.
"I know exactly what's happening in this house," Jason told the Big Brother cameras.
"There are two trios -- Chuk Anyanwu, Kamu and Haley -- and Devens, Dee and Angela. And they are controlling this house. If I get put up as a renom, I'm going to cause some chaos and see if I can pin them against each other!"
Jason talked to Dee and Chuk separately, trying to earn trust and plant seeds to make them go after each other, but neither of them were interested in working with him. Chuk and Dee then spoke about Jason's antics, and Dee called him "out of his mind."
Melody Morris also told Kamu that Jason was trying to work with everyone simultaneously.
The cast later enjoyed a tea party, and Kamu announced how Jason had said he'd allow Kamu to decide what to do with the Veto.
"We made a deal and we shook hands, but after we made that agreement, someone came up to me and said that you made a deal with all three of the nominees -- that if they picked you to play in the competition, you would use the Veto on them to take them down," Kamu told everyone.
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Kamu blew up Jason's game -- including that he had said he wanted to target "the icons" -- but Jason explained that he was just doing what was best for his game.
Jason admitted he lied to people because he was just playing Big Brother and wanted to save himself. Jason also voiced how there seemed to be an alliance of eight running the house.
Kamu said he just wanted to clear the air, and Jason felt like Kamu had intentionally tried to make him look bad for no good reason. The pair bickered back and forth, and Angela concluded of Jason, "You got caught again!"
Jason then asked Devens if he had the power, and Devens deflected the question back at him.
Later that night, Jason annoyed Kamu by banging a pot loudly every time he had information to share with the HoH. Jason called everyone out for strategizing or spending time with certain people.
"I got your back, daddy!" Jason quipped.
Kamu, who couldn't help but laugh, said he didn't mind "the mental warfare" and was going to remain "unfazed" by the drama.
At the Veto Meeting, Lyric announced she had decided to use the Power of Veto on herself.
Kamu therefore had to name a replacement nominee, and that person was Jason for breaking his "favorite spoon."