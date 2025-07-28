TheBig Brother broadcast began on Day 17 following Amy Bingham's unanimous eviction with 13 votes. On Amy's way out of the house, she called Jimmy "a snake" and "a liar."
Rachel Reilly cried about losing Amy and felt she had "no pull" in the house, but Adrian Rocha -- who had won "the BB Blockbuster" competition to take himself off the chopping block -- said he felt totally relieved.
Keanu celebrated Adrian's success, but Adrian confirmed in the Big Brother Diary Room that they weren't working together because Keanu had been targeting Adrian's ally, Will.
After Rachel was shown making a Final 2 pact with Ava Pearl, the next Head of Household competition commenced.
Lauren said she hoped to win HoH so she'd no longer be viewed as a floater, and Ashley Hollis prayed her side of the house -- Will, Rachel, Mickey Lee and Morgan Pope -- would win.
Mickey, however, still had a mystery power she could play if she didn't approve of the competition's results. When activated, Mickey's power will allow her to anonymously dethrone the reigning Head of Household.
The Head of Household competition required the participating houseguests to watch Liz Nolan and Julia Nolan being interviewed about a bizarre event. The houseguests had to answer "True" or "False" questions based on the twins' account.
The player to answer the most questions correctly would become the new HoH. Jimmy, as the outgoing HoH, was deemed ineligible to compete.
After players were eliminated one by one, the competition came down to Lauren vs. Mickey.
The women had to watch a second interview featuring the twin blondes, and in the end, Lauren was crowned the winner.
Katherine Woodman was overjoyed about Lauren's victory, but Morgan, Rachel and Rylie Jeffries said they had no idea what Lauren was going to do.
Lauren said she was excited to talk game and strategize with every person in the house. She apparently hadn't talked much game with anyone and so the majority of houseguests didn't know where they stood with her.
"I don't think Katherine and Ashley are on the best terms, and of course, since Ashley is my girl, I do see Katherine possibly lumping us together," Mickey explained in the Big Brother Diary Room.
"I'm a little nervous Katherine might convince Lauren to put me up, and I do not want that to happen."
Morgan said she was preparing to go on the chopping block.
Vince Panaro, for his part, congratulated Lauren on her win and let her know that people in the house thought she was pretty impressionable. Vince wanted to make Lauren aware that aggressive players were going to try to get in her head.
Lauren wanted the house to know that she and Katherine had very different games.
Lauren said she was considering nominating Keanu and Kelley, and so Jimmy attempted to reassure Mickey that she was going to be fine.
But Mickey argued that she didn't feel safe because Lauren "has no mind of her own."
Keanu subsequently told Lauren that she was not a target for him in any way, shape or form and so she shouldn't do others' bidding.
Lauren viewed Keanu as Public Enemy No. 1, but she recognized nominating someone like Jimmy, Ashley or Rachel would make a bigger splash and be a game-changer.
"I want to make my mark but also not be targeted next week when I'm not HoH anymore," Lauren told the Big Brother cameras.
Once Mickey got to talk to Lauren, she felt pretty good about their vibe and the direction Lauren seemed to be heading in.
Kelley then volunteered to go up on the block as a pawn in order to win some points with Lauren. Lauren thought it was an offer she couldn't refuse, but she continued to weigh her options.
Adrian predicted that Lauren's third nominee was going to be Ashley or Rachel because Lauren didn't want to get much blood on her hands.
Since Will was so well-liked in the house and had survived the vote last week, Lauren thought about nominating him as a pawn.
Lauren gave Will a heads-up about her plan, and he admitted that he was "disappointed" and "pissed off."
Will shared in the Diary Room, "If Lauren goes through with this, it's a terrible move and a weak game move... You're going to put the oldest dude in the game with a bad back on the block about 12 hours after coming off the block? That makes no sense to me."