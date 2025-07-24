'Big Brother': Kelley Jorgensen uses Golden Veto after Kaycee Clark wins PoV for Keanu Rey Soto
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/24/2025
Big Brother featured Season 20 winner Kaycee Clark winning the Power of Veto for Keanu Rey Soto and Kelley Jorgensen winning a second Veto, turning Head of Household Jimmy Heagerty's game upside down during the Season 27 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
The Big Brother broadcast began on Day 11 after Jimmy, the Head of Household, had nominated Kelley, Keanu and Adrian Rocha for eviction.
"Adrian is just a pawn," Jimmy explained in the Big Brother Diary Room.
"Kelley is up there because everyone in the house knows she has some sort of a Veto power, and Keanu is 100 percent my target this week. I don't trust a word he says to me, and so, Keanu, I am sick of it and I am sick of you."
Keanu, Kelley, and Mickey Lee previously won a mystery power that essentially doubles their chances of winning a Power of Veto. A second Veto could be used for personal safety or to save an ally.
Rachel Reilly, who was working with Jimmy, said they couldn't allow two houseguests to come off the chopping block because that would be "a disaster" for the HoH.
Keanu, who had kept his power a secret thus far, decided to tell Vince Panaro that he has the power to pick someone to play in the Veto competition alongside him.
Meanwhile, Lauren Domingue and Katherine Woodman had bonded and become besties in the Big Brother house.
Lauren said she planned to work with Katherine in the game, but Katherine said she had no intention of taking Lauren to the end with her since Lauren was so well liked in the house.
When it became time to pick players for the Power of Veto competition, Keanu activated his mystery power.
"There will only be one player chosen by random draw because I have 'The Mystery Competitor Power,' and I'm activating it now," Keanu announced.
"With this power, a former Big Brother houseguest will now be playing the Veto Competition too, and if they win, they must give the Veto to me."
Keanu said if everyone wanted to follow Jimmy to their graves, that would be fine.
Jimmy, as the HoH, then picked Ava Pearl to play in the Power of Veto competition by random draw.
Ashley Hollis was annoyed that Keanu thought he was running the house, and she accused him of enjoying confrontations with everyone in the house.
"I am living for this! I love a good fight! There are targets popping up all around me right now," Rachel shared in the Big Brother Diary Room.
"We've got Keanu and Ashley going at it, and Jimmy and Keanu going at it. [Also], Keanu going at it with the whole house... The more attention they focus on each other, the less attention they focus on me."
Kelley, for her part, was considering saving her Veto power for another week since Keanu's chances of winning were pretty high.
The Power of Veto competition required the participating houseguests to dress up like garden shrubs, and the Mystery Competitor was "Big Brother20 winner and certified comp beast Kaycee Clark."
Kaycee had won five Vetoes on her Big Brother season, and she planned on winning it for Keanu, who was thrilled to team up with her for a competition called "Caught Creepin."
Jimmy, Adrian, Kelley, Keanu, Ava and Kaycee were required to hide against a garden wall and hold down two buttons in their lane. Whenever former Big Brother houseguest Felicia Cannon called out the word "creeper," they had to race across the yard and hit their button. The last person to do so would be eliminated during that round.
The last player standing would win the Golden Power of Veto, and, although Adrian was close to winning, that person was Kaycee.
Kaycee handed the Veto to Keanu, and he boasted about how he wasn't going anywhere that week.
Jimmy hated the idea of nominating one or two more people for eviction, given Kelley could still use her power, and so he needed to do some major damage control.
Jimmy contemplated nominating Cliffton â€œWillâ€ Williams and Amy Bingham, but Rachel said she didn't want her girl to go home.
Before the Veto Meeting, Keanu got into an argument with Rachel by criticizing her gameplay and offending her. Keanu said he and Rachel were "like oil and water" and they "simply did not mix."
At the Veto Meeting, Keanu announced he had decided to use the Power of Veto on himself.
Jimmy therefore had to name a replacement nominee, and that person was Amy.
However, Kelley then announced, "I'm activating my Mystery Veto Power. That's right!... I will be competing in a solo mystery Veto competition later today. If I win, I will receive a second Veto, which I can use to remove someone off the block, including myself."
Keanu tried to make Jimmy think that Rachel had the other mystery power so Jimmy would potentially nominate her for eviction.
"But is it too early to take a shot like that?" Jimmy asked. "I feel like if Rachel goes up and comes down, I become one of her targets, and that's my worry."
Jimmy told the cameras it was "ridiculous" Keanu was talking game with him but it was "an interesting proposition" since he had wanted Rachel out earlier in the game.
For Kelley's solo Power of Veto competition, she was instructed to assemble pieces of a puzzle in under two minutes.
Kelley managed to get the job done, and so she won the Golden Power of Veto much to Jimmy's dismay.