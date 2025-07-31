Big Brother featured Keanu Soto winning the Power of Veto and the Head of Household, Lauren Domingue, naming Adrian Rocha the replacement nominee during the Season 27 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
The Big Brother broadcast began on Day 18 following the Nomination Ceremony.
Lauren had nominated Cliffton "Will" Williams and Kelley Jorgensen as pawns, and her target was Keanu, who was considered Public Enemy No. 1 in the Big Brother house.
Lauren thought getting rid of Keanu would please the house and win her some points, but Will was pissed off that he was back on the chopping block.
Will complained there were a lot of fake people in the house, but he liked Ashley Hollis and Mickey Lee.
Katherine Woodman said she felt great about Lauren being HoH because they trusted each other and worked well together. Jimmy Heagerty also buddied up to Lauren and reassured her that she had done the right thing.
Jimmy said that Lauren having the same three nominees from his HoH reign was great for his Big Brother game.
Keanu then asked Adrian if he'd use the Veto to save him. Adrian admitted he wouldn't want to do anything that would turn the house against him, and so Keanu felt totally alone in the game.
"There are a bunch of selfish players up in here," Keanu vented to the cameras.
Zach Cornell, meanwhile, said he was in a Big Brother love triangle between Lauren and Morgan Pope.
Zach explained how he planned to distance himself a bit from Morgan as to not lead her on. He also didn't want to lose Morgan because he considered her to be his closest ally in the game.
Vince Panaro -- who had made a Final 2 deal with both Lauren and Kelley -- told Kelley, Keanu and Will that he'd use the Veto to save them.
Vince, who had drawn his own name, picked Ashley to play.
Ashley told Will that, if she won the Veto, she'd use it on him.
Vince was freaking out because he had made too many promises to people that he'd never be able to keep. He figured his lies would catch up to him eventually.
For the Veto competition, the participating players were required to make their way down a path without tripping on green lasers. The goal was to open a safe, grab a special crystal, and avoid setting off an alarm.
TheBig Brother houseguest to complete the heist in the fastest time would win the Power of Veto as well as an advanced screening of The Bad Guys 2.
In the end, Vince finished third with a time of 10:01, and he was glad that no one would suspect he has thrown the competition. Lauren completed the heist with a time of 7:22, landing her in second place.
The winner was Keanu with a time of 6:54, and Lauren admitted this was her "absolute worst case scenario" because she lost her main target and would also have to name a fourth nominee.
Adrian assumed there was a good chance Lauren would nominate him since he had been on the block before, but he told Kelley that he would view that as an act of war. He was hoping Lauren would choose to make a bigger move.
Lauren confirmed in a conversation with Vince that Ashley and Adrian were her two options for replacement nominees.
Vince shared how it would be good for his game to get rid of Ashley because he had nominated her at the start of the game. Lauren, however, knew nominating Ashley would make Will even more angry at her.
Rachel Reilly had caught Vince and Lauren talking multiple times, and so she decided to step in as Lauren's confidante.
Rachel told Lauren that she was a beautiful and confident girl who shouldn't listen to anyone else. Rachel also said she didn't see how nominating Ashley would benefit her.
"I would love to help you with the game. I've played this game twice," Rachel told Lauren.
Lauren thought Rachel was being rude.
"That's not cool with me. And she's telling me to not let anybody play my game for me, but she is essentially trying to do the same thing, which is something I don't really appreciate or respect," Lauren vented in the Big Brother Diary Room.
Lauren therefore warned Vince that Rachel was gunning for him, which made Vince nervous.
"I don't want Rachel to be my demise," Vince noted in the Big Brother Diary Room.
After Keanu picked Rachel, Jimmy and Ava Pearl to watch The Bad Guys 2 with him, it became time for the Veto Meeting.
Mickey said she couldn't let her girl Ashley be in danger, and so she tried to get in Lauren's ear.
Lauren realized nominating Ashley would be a risky move and nominating Adrian would be the safe move.
At the Veto Meeting, Keanu used the Power of Veto to save himself from the Big Brother chopping block.
Lauren therefore had to name a replacement nominee, and she selected Adrian.
"I'm so sorry," Lauren announced.
Vince told the cameras that he was disappointed but maybe Lauren's decision would convince Rachel that he wasn't guiding Lauren's game after all. He apparently didn't want to be Rachel's target going forward.
Kelley said people owed her big time and so they better be ready when she comes to collect.
Adrian called his position on theBig Brother block "the worst case scenario" ever.