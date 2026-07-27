'Big Brother': Kamu wins Head of Household and plans to backdoor Jason De Puy
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2026
Big Brother featured Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk winning Head of Household and nominating three houseguests for eviction with the plan of backdooring Jason De Puy during the Season 28 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.
Kamu knocked out several houseguests in the final round and was crowned Head of Household. He looked forward to "The Toolshed" maintaining control in the house for another week.
Mallory vented about how she was "definitely going to lose a number" on her side, which was very disappointing.
Kamu shared in the Diary Room how he was considering Jason and Mallory as his targets for the week.
"Jason has shown himself to be a very threatening competitor and is mostly likely to win the power on that side of the house," Kamu explained to the Big Brother cameras.
"And I think that Mallorie understands the game of Big Brother very well, and if she were to acquire any sort of power, I think she'd be very willing to take some big shots."
Kamu, however, wasn't sure whom he wanted to nominate as the third nominee.
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Dee and Angela assumed Drew was the one who had cast the rogue vote, and so Dee decided that Drew was up to no good and needed to go sooner rather than later.
But Drew said he was feeling tight with Kamu because they were in "The Handymen" alliance within the larger "Toolshed" alliance.
Kamu told Drew that he was considering Lala as a nominee because she had yet to talk any game with him.
Kamu then asked Mallory whom she would target if she were to win Head of Household next. Mallory revealed that she'd nominate Jason -- whom Kamu was already considering -- and the Survivor players.
Mallory pointed out how Dee and Devens were probably going to receive powers since they were a couple of America's favorite players. After all, Angela had already been voted into the "BB Time Capsule."
But since those were the people whom Kamu was working with, he said Mallory gave him even more ammunition and reason to put her up on the block.
Lyric then spoke to Kamu and lied about how much she liked Rome. Lyric let Kamu know that she found him attractive so Kamu would want to work with her.
Kamu called Lyric "a damsel in distress" and noted how he wanted to be her "knight in shining armor."
Melody was then shown telling the cameras how she thought Drew was cute but she didn't want to get involved in a showmance. Drew was apparently on the exact same page.
Devens was then invited into the "BB Time Capsule," where powers and punishments circulated around him and he had to hit a red button to stop on one glowing frame. If Devens was even a fraction of a second off, he could get stuck with a crappy punishment from the past.
Devens landed on a power and earned himself the "Diamond Power of Veto."
Devens was given the power to remove someone from the chopping block. In addition, he'd get to name the replacement nominee instead of the Head of Household.
If Devens wanted to use the Diamond, he'd have to reveal it at the end of the Veto Meeting.
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Devens was told he could use the Diamond Veto at one of the next six Veto Meetings, which was a huge advantage.
"No offense to Dee, but America, you are the best alliance! Wow!" Devens gushed, before sharing the good news with Dee.
Meanwhile, Kamu was considering backdooring Jason so that Jason wouldn't have a chance to win the Power of Veto.
In order to keep Jason happy, Kamu told him how he wasn't going to nominate him for eviction, even though the house was starting to view him as a "comp beast."
But Kamu didn't make any promises about not backdooring Jason, and so Jason saw through the conversation.
Kamu also let Lyric know that he needed a pawn on the chopping block in order to take out a big threat in the game.
Lyric was shocked and begged Kamu not to use her as a pawn, but he insisted she'd be "safe no matter what" and he wanted to get rid of Jason.
"Use someone else!" Lyric responded.
At the Nomination Ceremony, Kamu announced he had decided to nominate Lyric, Lala and Mallory for eviction.
"This was an extremely difficult decision. It was not personal whatsoever, and I truly care for all of you guys," Kamu declared.
"I wish all of you guys the best in the Veto comp."