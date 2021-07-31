Big Brother icon Dr. Will Kirby has filed for divorce from his wife of almost four years, Erin Brodie.

The Season 2 Big Brother winner and Erin, who won back-to-back seasons of For Love or Money, have apparently called it quits on their relationship.

Will filed divorce papers on Thursday, July 29 in Los Angeles County Superior Court to end his marriage to Erin Brodie, TMZ reported.

TMZ obtained the online records of the pending divorce.

"While we are exploring what our future will look like, our relationship is stronger than ever, just not in a traditional sense," the former couple told TMZ in a statement.

"We remain committed to being the best parents to our two children and supportive of each other as we navigate through this transition."

Will and Erin, however, did not reveal the cause of their split or any additional details about their divorce.

The reality TV stars got married in October 2017, six years after getting engaged.

The intimate, all-white wedding reportedly took place at Carbon Beach in Malibu, and about 50 close friends and family attended.

Will and Erin have two children together: Cash, 11 and Scarlett, 8.

The pair welcomed their first child, Cash, in May 2010 and then got engaged in August 2011.

Will, a board-certified Beverly Hills dermatologist, proposed to Erin at the time with a nine-carat diamond engagement ring set in platinum, People previously reported.

Will reportedly popped the question following a romantic dinner on the ocean at sunset during which they feasted on grilled prawns, lobster, oysters, and a tomato salad -- a few of Erin's favorite dishes.

The couple's second child, Scarlett, was later born in September 2012.

Will -- who was more affectionately known as "Dr. Evil" -- won Season 2 of Big Brother in 2001 and claimed the show's $500,000 grand prize before returning for Big Brother 7: All-Stars in 2006, when he finished fourth.

Afterward, he also co-starred on E!'s Dr. 90210 reality series.

Over the last handful of years, Will has hosted the jury roundtable segment on Big Brother's season finales. And in 2016, Will won the celebrity edition of The Price is Right and donated his winnings to charity.

Erin appeared as one of the bachelorettes on For Love or Money's first season on NBC in 2003.

While she was selected by star Rob Campos during the finale, she opted to take the $1 million prize over a relationship with him.

She subsequently starred on the show's second season as the object of affection for numerous bachelors.

Erin chose to risk the $1 million she had won during the first season in an effort to double it.

She selected Chad Viggiano during the finale, and -- more importantly -- he selected her, meaning she got to pocket $2 million.
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
