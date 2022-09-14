Taylor and Monte locked lips for the first time on Tuesday morning, according to the live feeds, and things apparently got steamy between them because the live feeds in the HoH room were temporarily shut off.
And then on Wednesday morning, Taylor and Monte discussed taking off their microphones before they kissed again, and Monte apparently took his shorts off. Once again, fans were not privy to what went down after the makeout session.
"All my eggs are in the basket with you. Don't make me look like a f-cking idiot," Taylor told Monte in private, according toUs Weekly.
Twitter has been exploding with comments about the new development in Taylor and Monte's friendship.
Taylor and Monte have been working together dating back to "The Leftovers" alliance, and Monte nominated Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes for eviction this week.
Many Big Brother fans are worried Matthew "Turner" Turner will find out about Taylor and Monte's showmance and then want to vote Taylor out of the house.
Turner had previously agreed to a Final 3 alliance with Monte and Alyssa, and so Monte and Taylor's actions -- if they're caught -- have the potential to harm, if not ruin, their individual games.
Taylor and Monte's sudden romance and physical relationship has shocked Big Brother fans and live-feed viewers considering Taylor previously had "a crush" on Joseph Abdin, who was previously evicted from the Big Brother house following the show's two-festival twist earlier in the season.
Joseph, 25, was forced to leave the house without saying goodbye to half of the remaining cast members, including Taylor, who was then led to believe Joseph had betrayed her and their "Leftovers" alliance.
Kyle Capener, a fellow Leftover, had lied and told Taylor before his own eviction that Joseph had spilled information about his allies in attempt to save himself. Taylor cried in the Diary Room about how she couldn't see Joseph turning on her like that and the news crushed her.
Meanwhile, Joseph told Julie Chen in his post-eviction interview that he really cared for Taylor and hoped she would "reach out" to him in the real world once the game is over.
Joseph blushed and smiled when asked about his feelings for Taylor, and he seemed optimistic about their potential future together in an interview with Us.
"I definitely do care about Taylor," Joseph said last month.
"I think she's so amazing. And the more I get to know her and the more time I spend with her, you know, it's hard not to with that girl, but you know, in due time."
Currently sequestered in the jury house, Joseph has no idea Taylor and Monte are hooking up.
The other jurors in the jury house are Kyle, Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, and Michael Bruner.
The only other showmance that developed this Big Brother season was Kyle and Alyssa.