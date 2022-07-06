'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves teases Season 24 twists and head-spinning first eviction
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2022
Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves has teased what fans can expect to see on Season 24 and how twists and turns will leave heads "spinning."
ADVERTISEMENT
"Like we always say, expect the unexpected, but this really is next level like we've never done before. It's going to keep all of us on our toes, not just the houseguests, but us viewers," Julie toldUs Weekly in a video interview.
"As soon as they enter the house, it's game on... They're each gonna have their own unique competition," Julie said.
Julie also said home viewers will have a chance to vote as part of "a new twist that will send the houseguests scrambling" starting on premiere night.
"The challenges are next level this season. There are challenges you've never seen before, so you really need to be tough to make it in the Big Brother house," Julie noted.
And the first eviction of the season promises to be wild and crazy based on Julie's pre-season press.
"I think the big headline is [that] the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we've ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night," Julie shared.
Big Brother's longtime host clarified that just because a houseguest may end up on the chopping block, it doesn't mean he or she will be going home.
"These houseguests aren't going to learn of this new 'twisted twist' until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season."
Julie explained how this twist will last the first half of the summer, when there are more numbers to play around with.
Julie also revealed how there will be a new "BB Fest" theme running through the summer.
"Every week throughout the summer, you're going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite -- and I think most people will agree -- is going to be The Zing Fest," Julie explained.
And the house this season has a "mid-century Palm Springs feel" to it with neon lights and a tiki bar near the Head of Household room.
"We're calling it the 'BB Motel.' You can check in but you can't check out," Julie joked, adding how the season has a "retro" vibe.
Following the premiere, Big Brother will air on Thursday nights from 9-10PM ET/PT, featuring the live evictions. The live broadcasts will air on the East Coast at 9PM and on tape delay in the West Coast.
The first eviction of Big Brother's 24th season will take place on Thursday, July 7 at 9PM ET.
And beginning on Sunday, July 10, Big Brother will also air on Sunday and Wednesday nights from 8-9PM ET/PT on CBS.
Big Brother follows a group of strangers living together in a house together that's outfitted with nearly 100 HD cameras and microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.
Each week, a Big Brother houseguest or two will be voted out of the house, and the last houseguest remaining will win a large grand prize of $750,000.
Celebrity Big Brother's third season just wrapped in February 2022 with former UFC champion Miesha Tate being crowned champion over runner-up Todrick Hall, a singer and entertainer, in a 7-1 jury vote on Day 29 of the game.
And before that, CBS airedBig Brother's 23rd edition, which concluded in September 2021 with Xavier Prather winning a grand prize of $750,000 over runner-up Derek Frazier.
Xavier, an attorney from Michigan, became the show's first-ever African American winner.
For three of the last four summers, including Summer 2021, Big Brother was a Top 10 summer series in viewers, and the show finished in the Top Five in the Adults 25-54 demographic.