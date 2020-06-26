Holly, who finished as the runner-up on Big Brother's 21st season and just announced her split from Jackson Michie last week, enjoyed a night out with Blake, who found fame when he competed on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season.
"A year ago I started a wild new adventure. Today, I start another adventure. Growth is sometimes hard, but necessary. Growth sometimes happens alone. And that's what I'll be doing," Holly captioned a picture of her looking happy and free.
"Yes, I've had the opportunity to meet a person to conquer life with for a while. Yes, I had an amazing partner in that game I played. And I wouldn't change the experiences for the world. But some things are not meant to go beyond that."
Holly hinted at the reason for her split from Jackson and wrote, "Sometimes fundamental character traits simply don't line up. Priorities don't match. And that's ok."
"This past year has been the hardest to date and has taught me about sense of self, security in who I am, and what I want for my future. I know I cannot compromise my own integrity," she continued.
"I know that I'm proud of myself, my accomplishments, and my roots. I know the spirit and the inspiration that I look for in people I surround myself with. I know what I deserve. And I'm excited for this new chapter and where it will lead me."
Holly, however, admitted she's "hurting" right now.
"But hey, pain is only temporary. Thank you all for going through the ups and downs with me! And please. I know we've been forced to go through this publicly, but we are human. We hurt and we bleed. Please try to spare the criticism," she added.
Rumors sparked there was trouble in paradise when Jackson noticeably spent his 25th birthday with his Big Brother buddy Brett Robinson at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 13 instead of with Holly.
Holly did not even wish Jackson a happy birthday on social media, according to the magazine.
Although Us reported Holly and Blake are just friends, Holly was previously linked to another man in Bachelor Nation, Luke Pell from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.
Luke and Holly -- who is from Wyoming but moved to Los Angeles, CA, in January -- reportedly dated on and off from 2017 to 2018.
As for Blake, he finished as the runner-up on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Becca gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen instead, and he in turn proposed marriage.
Blake bawled his eyes out once Becca let him go, and he said he was dreading going through subsequent months alone and brokenhearted.
When Blake wasn't chosen as The Bachelor's Season 23 star for 2019, he tested his luck at finding love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season last summer but was ripped apart for his actions in between his two appearances on the shows.
Reports have swirled Big Brother's upcoming 22nd season will feature a cast of returning players or all-stars. Since the show is approaching its 20th anniversary on the air, producers are reportedly looking to do something big.
"CBS was originally aiming for July 15 premiere, but now it's set for July 22," a source recently told Us. "It could be pushed back even further due to COVID-19."