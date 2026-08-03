Big Brother featured Haley Thogmartin winning Head of Household, feuding with Melody Morris, and announcing her three nominees for eviction during the Season 28 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Big Brother broadcast began following Jason De Puy's eviction through a 12-0 vote on Day 24.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

La Trice "Lala" Verrett cried about Jason's departure, but she said she planned to fight to become the next Head of Household.

"I am so done sitting on the block!" Lala vented.

Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk said Jason's exit made his "The Toolshed" alliance even stronger. His alliance was comprised of Haley, Dee Valladares, Rick Devens, Barrett Pfeiffer, Angela Murray, Drew Campbell, and Chuk Anyanwu.

Drew didn't think he was on anyone's radar, but Devens noted that Drew was making strange decisions and may need to go in the near future.

Meanwhile, Mallory Aurichio was so proud of herself for winning the "BB Blockbuster" competition, and Melody celebrated her friend's victory and survival.

Taylor Brown spoke to Lala, Mallory and Melody how one of them needed to win HoH so they could attack the other side of the house. They just weren't completely sure if they had Drew on their side.

As for where Haley stood in the house, she was willing to target Barrett and Drew for being aligned with Melody.

Melody, for her part, heard Haley had been criticizing her body and talking trash about her to everybody.

"Haley is getting on everybody's nerves... I literally hate her," Melody vented to the Big Brother cameras.

It then became time for the season's next Head of Household competition.

As outgoing HoH, Kamu was not eligible to compete in "Jack the Ripper."

The participating houseguests had five minutes to study six different rooms, each containing clues about the "Jack the Ripper" mystery.

In each round, the players were given a clue that indicated which room Jack the Ripper would strike next. Their goal was to guess the correct room and hide somewhere else.

If a houseguest hid in the room Jack visited, he or she was "murdered" and eliminated from the competition.

Safe houseguests proceeded to the next round until only one player remained.

In the final round, Haley defeated Yash Patel by hiding from Jack, and so she was crowned the new HoH.

"I'm hoping to get out a competitor who kind of seems like they're skating by and haven't talked a lot of game and are just trying to slide under the radar," Haley explained in the Big Brother Diary Room.

Melody said she hated that someone she disliked was going to be in power, and Taylor agreed this was "going to be a week from hell."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)

Dee and Devens, meanwhile, celebrated Haley's victory and how Devens wouldn't need to use the "Diamond Power of Veto" this week since Haley is a member of "The Toolshed."

Mallory predicted that Haley was going to put her and Melody on the chopping block.

Haley then told the cameras how she wasn't a fan of "snide comments" being made behind her back. Footage showed Drew and Lala taking jabs at Haley, who seemed well aware of what was going on.

Tension between Haley and Melody escalated as the houseguests continued to talk strategy.

"If I have to be bitch, I will," Haley told the Big Brother cameras.

America then voted to send Dee in the "BB Time Capsule," where she could possibly earn a power or receive a punishment.

Dee's chair spun around, and her goal was to light up a power by pressing a button on the precise moment she wanted the monitors to stop.

Dee landed on a power dubbed "BB Bribe," which would allow her to offer one houseguest $5,000 in exchange for an action that would benefit her game.

Dee read on a card that "any houseguest that accepts the bribe must perform the action they have promised."

The card explained, "The bribe must be for a gameplay move such as nominating or not nominating specific people, using or not using the Veto, voting a certain way, or throwing a competition."

Dee learned that the bribe could be made publicly or secretly. While the bribe could only be used once, it would be available for the rest of the game.

Dee decided that she was going to keep this power to herself and not even tell her No. 1 ally, Devens, about it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Afterward, Haley confronted Melody about Melody allegedly being "a mean girl" and slamming her.

RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Melody chose to take accountability for bashing Haley behind her back, and she apologized for it.

Haley seemed to respect Melody's honesty, but she also told the cameras that Haley's ass was going right up on the block.

Haley told the cameras that she needed to pick a pawn and maybe choosing Barrett or Drew would force them to choose a side in the house.

When Barrett discovered that Haley was thinking of nominating him for eviction as a pawn, he decided that he was "done" with "The Toolshed" alliance and no longer owed them any loyalty.

Drew also got annoyed when Haley hinted she may nominate him as a pawn.

Haley asked Drew to lay low, but Drew was confused because Haley wasn't being open and candid with him about her plan. Since they were in an alliance together, Drew thought Haley owed him candor.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Haley announced her three picks for the chopping block: Melody, Taylor and Drew.

"Being the Head of Household is not easy. It holds a lot of weight, and I'm going to keep it real and honest. I'm not here for the drama and I'm not here for the games," Haley declared.

Haley wished her nominees the best of luck in the next two competitions.

"Haley does nothing for my game. She gives a lot of mean-girl energy, and I wouldn't care to see her go," Haley explained to the Big Brother cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm putting Drew up as my pawn because he's been playing both sides of the house. And I nominated Taylor because she doesn't really have a whole bunch of connections in the house, so if she goes home, it's going to be the least amount of blood on my hands."

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

Melody said she'd definitely be causing drama for Haley by winning the Veto, taking herself off the block, and then targeting her.

Taylor told the cameras that Haley was on a "power trip" and at least Lala could take a break from being a nominee.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BIG BROTHER 28
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE BIG BROTHER 28 NEWS