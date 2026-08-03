As outgoing HoH, Kamu was not eligible to compete in "Jack the Ripper."
The participating houseguests had five minutes to study six different rooms, each containing clues about the "Jack the Ripper" mystery.
In each round, the players were given a clue that indicated which room Jack the Ripper would strike next. Their goal was to guess the correct room and hide somewhere else.
If a houseguest hid in the room Jack visited, he or she was "murdered" and eliminated from the competition.
Safe houseguests proceeded to the next round until only one player remained.
In the final round, Haley defeated Yash Patel by hiding from Jack, and so she was crowned the new HoH.
"I'm hoping to get out a competitor who kind of seems like they're skating by and haven't talked a lot of game and are just trying to slide under the radar," Haley explained in the Big Brother Diary Room.
Melody said she hated that someone she disliked was going to be in power, and Taylor agreed this was "going to be a week from hell."
Melody chose to take accountability for bashing Haley behind her back, and she apologized for it.
Haley seemed to respect Melody's honesty, but she also told the cameras that Haley's ass was going right up on the block.
Haley told the cameras that she needed to pick a pawn and maybe choosing Barrett or Drew would force them to choose a side in the house.
When Barrett discovered that Haley was thinking of nominating him for eviction as a pawn, he decided that he was "done" with "The Toolshed" alliance and no longer owed them any loyalty.
Drew also got annoyed when Haley hinted she may nominate him as a pawn.
Haley asked Drew to lay low, but Drew was confused because Haley wasn't being open and candid with him about her plan. Since they were in an alliance together, Drew thought Haley owed him candor.
At the Nomination Ceremony, Haley announced her three picks for the chopping block: Melody, Taylor and Drew.
"Being the Head of Household is not easy. It holds a lot of weight, and I'm going to keep it real and honest. I'm not here for the drama and I'm not here for the games," Haley declared.
Haley wished her nominees the best of luck in the next two competitions.
"Haley does nothing for my game. She gives a lot of mean-girl energy, and I wouldn't care to see her go," Haley explained to the Big Brother cameras.
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"I'm putting Drew up as my pawn because he's been playing both sides of the house. And I nominated Taylor because she doesn't really have a whole bunch of connections in the house, so if she goes home, it's going to be the least amount of blood on my hands."