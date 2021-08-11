Whitney expressed interest in dating Xavier, 27, once he also gets booted off Big Brother's 23rd season, but there's apparently a soft spot in her heart for Azah Awasum.
"I had no idea [Azah has a crush on Xavier]. But I mean, like, it's X. I know probably everybody has a crush on him," Whitney said with a laugh.
"I don't know why they wouldn't have a crush on him. So I get it... but [Azah] never told me prior [to my post-eviction goodbye message]."
Whitney gushed how Xavier is "so handsome," "very charming," and "such a gentleman."
"He's very chivalrous. He's a great guy," she noted, adding how she just discovered Xavier is also an attorney and not just a bartender, which was Xavier's cover story in the house to hide his intelligence.
Whitney acknowledged Xavier was totally made aware of her romantic interest in him while they were in the Big Brother house.
"I don't know, we've had some really deep discussions about it," Whitney shared.
"He's already told me that whenever we go on a first date, he wants to take me to a basketball game. We've had those talks about what we want to do for our first date and stuff."
But Whitney admitted she's not sure if they have potential to become a couple long-term because Xavier is allegedly reluctant to get involved with the single mom.
"Even deeper than that, he's very logical and realistic," Whitney explained to Rachel.
"And the fact that I already have two kids, he said that he's tried really hard up until the last, like, week and a half not to get to know me too much because he didn't want to start to fall for me because he has 10 siblings and all of his siblings have different parents."
Whitney therefore said Xavier's "ideal future would be one person and they start their family from fresh together."
"So that was really hard for him to wrap his mind around," Whitney said.
Still, Whitney is holding out hope the Michigan native may give her a chance.
"I don't know. We'll see," the makeup artist teased.
"I want at least a date. I want him to give me a shot. I don't want him to think too far into the future because I think he's definitely, like, an over-analyzer."
Big Brother's Season 23 houseguests evicted Whitney on Thursday night's episode last week. She was voted out of the house through a unanimous 10-0 vote instead of Hannah Chaddha, a 21-year-old graduate student from Chicago, IL, on Day 30 of the game.
"I didn't make as much of an effort as I should have to have looked at new alliances and to align myself in a way to work with them," Whitney confessed.
"I wish that I was a little bit more aware of what was happening around me before it was too late because I didn't see the alliances forming until this week."
Whitney, for example, didn't know all of the members involved with "The Cookout" and "The Royal Flush" alliances, which both included Hannah.
But Whitney felt her fate in the game was sealed by Day 30, no matter how much campaigning she had attempted to do.
"I don't think there was anything I could have done this week. I did absolutely everything in my power," Whitney explained.
"I think I could have done a lot more last week in preparation of potentially being put up and that could have saved me. But I think this week it was already too late. I was already the target. There was no changing anybody's minds."
Big Brother currently features Derek Xiao -- whom Whitney had tried to target when she was on the chopping block -- as Head of Household, with Sarah Beth Steagall and Britini D'Angelo as his initial nomination going into the next Power of Veto competition airing Wednesday night at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.