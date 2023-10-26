One day after his eviction aired on CBS, the Big Brother 25 alum continued on Friday, "But she's incredible, and I can't go into our relationship [outside the game] being like, 'Oh no, everything's going to change. When we're outside the Scramble-verse, will we still get along?'"
Cory, on the contrary, pointed out how America is "great" and he thinks "it will work out" for them.
The college student from Weston, FL, apparently thinks he and America, a 27-year-old medical receptionist and Texas native who currently resides in New York, will deepen their bond once she leaves the game.
"I think Big Brother brings people together, like, you kind of cling onto each other for support. But outside of the house, it kind of plays out in a similar way," Cory reasoned.
"Leaving theBig Brother house is its own nightmare crucible where, like, [you have] social media and all of this attention for at least a few months before you fade back into anonymity. And going through that with [America] is going to be really helpful, I think, to both of us."
Cory and America quickly hit it off in the Big Brother house. America found Cory to be sweet and a good listener, and he was impressed with her intelligence and quirky personality.
The pair flirted and cuddled for weeks in the beginning of the game, with Cory being responsible for pumping the brakes, but one kiss in September finally propelled their dynamic from a friendship into a showmance.
"The truth was, that [hesitation] wasn't really a strategic choice by me to be like, 'Oh, showmances are dangerous, I'm going to stay out of that,'" Cory admitted to the magazine.
"Those first few weeks of me being more resistant was more, like, my baggage showing itself... and then you ride it out and spend more time together and you get closer in the house. And then one thing leads to another and you're in a showmance."
Cory reiterated how, initially, it wasn't "a conscious choice" to keep America in the friend zone.
Cory explained of his apparent reluctance to get romantically involved with America, "It was just the reality of me being in the house. I'm always going to be awkward with a lot of that stuff, and I'm just glad that I was in there long enough to fully explore my relationship with her."
But since he got evicted during Thursday night's Big Brother broadcast, Cory joked, "Maybe that should've been my police [to steer clear of showmances."
He elaborated, "I'm just kind of a tough nut to crack when it comes to intimacy. I'm just a little bit weird in that regard, and it takes me a long time to warm up to anybody. For whatever reason, [with] America, it came a lot easier for me."
Cory was unanimously evicted from the Big Brother house late last week.
Cory and America sat on the chopping block together after the Head of Household -- and their former ally -- Jag Bains blindsided them by naming them the week's replacement nominees.
There had been two Power of Vetoes in action prior to the Veto Meeting. Blue Kim had won one of the Vetoes and removed herself from the block, and Jag had won the other Veto. Jag used his Veto to save Felicia Cannon, and then he picked both of the replacement nominees.
Jag thought it was the ideal time to target Cory and America, who would probably gun for Matt Klotz and himself had the men not taken the first shot.
Cirie Fields slammed Cory for rubbing his showmance "in everybody's face" during the goodbye message she had taped for him, but Cory told Us, "It's always risky to be part of a strong duo on Big Brother, romantic or not."