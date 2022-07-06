'Big Brother' drops Marvin Achi from Season 24 cast and replaces him with Joseph Abdin
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2022
Big Brother warns viewers to always expect the unexpected, but no one probably expected a cast change already -- as houseguest Marvin Achi has been dropped from the cast and replaced by Joseph Abdin.
Big Brother Season 24 houseguest Marvin, a 28-year-old chemical processing engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria who currently resides in Houston, TX, was removed from the cast only hours after Season 24's houseguests were announced by CBS on Tuesday.
The network had announced Marvin would be one of the 16 houseguests who will move into the BB house when Big Brother's 24th season when premieres live on Wednesday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.
However Big Brother's official Twitter account announced Tuesday night that Marvin will no longer be competing on the show this summer.
"Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother," the show wrote. "We're excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast!"
CBS has yet to release a statement on the reasons for Marvin's abrupt exit; however, fans have been speculating Marvin's recent audition on Season 17 of NBC's America's Got Talent -- in which he was shown advancing to the next stage of competition -- presented a contractual conflict between networks.
Marvin may have been contractual obligated to be available for America's Got Talent's live shows this summer, which will overlap with Big Brother's televised run.
Naturally, if Marvin was in theBig Brother house or sequestered in the jury, he would be unable to attend certain AGT live shows.
There is speculation Marvin hadn't told Big Brother producers about his America's Got Talent stint until the Internet began noting it after CBS announced its BB24 cast on Tuesday.
Marvin appeared on Episode 2 of Season 17 of America's Got Talent in early June.
The chemical engineer teased that he'd be conducting a brand new experiment onstage for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara -- but then he suddenly ripped off his white lab coat and T-shirt and flexed his arm and chest muscles.
Marvin proceeded to execute "abs clapping," which he claimed no one else in the world can do.
Marvin was sent to the next Judge Cuts round in a split decision. Howie was a "no," Heidi and Sofia were a "yes," and Simon opted to side with the loud, cheering audience.
While a positive COVID-19 test result would be another explanation for the sudden casting switch up, it's likely CBS would have been more upfront about that.
Last season, Christie Valdiserri tested positive for coronavirus just days before the live Season 23 premiere, and Big Brother posted a video of Christie elaborating on the circumstances of her departure in a video posted to its official Instagram account.
"Hey, guys. So, I don't want to be sharing this news, but I tested positive for COVID and I have no idea how I got it," Christie said in the video.
"I have the vaccine and I've been following all the guidelines up to this point. I have absolutely no symptoms. I feel perfectly fine. So I'm really grateful for that, but it's really frustrating because I won't be playing in Big Brother this summer."
Christie was replaced by Claire Rehfuss, an AI engineer from Ohio who lived in New York at the time.
TheBig Brother cast also includes an attorney, a Las Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, an interior designer, and a personal stylist.
BB fans will be able to stream the series and watch the 24/7 live feed throughout the season on Paramount+.
"With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at 'BB Fest,'" CBS teased of the new season.
"Also, a new twist will send the houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game."
Following the premiere,Big Brother will air on Thursday nights from 9-10PM ET/PT, featuring the live evictions. The live broadcasts will air on the East Coast at 9PM and on tape delay in the West Coast.
The first eviction of Big Brother's 24th season will take place on Thursday, July 7 at 9PM ET.
And beginning on Sunday, July 10, Big Brother will also air on Sunday and Wednesday nights from 8-9PM ET/PT on CBS.
Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host of Big Brother, and she has teased a season full of twists, turns and head-spinning gameplay.