Mallory, a 24-year-old rocket scientist from Township of Washington, NJ; Taylor, a 27-year-old elementary school counselor from Deerfield Beach, FL; and Yash, a 24-year-old financial analyst from Monroe Township, NJ, are therefore on the chopping block heading into the Big Brother season's first Power of Veto competition.
Meanwhile, the "reality TV icons" -- Dee, Rick Devens and Angela Murray -- were competing in the season's first Head of Household competition.
Dee, Rick and Angela each had four houseguests on his or her team during the competition.
For the challenge, Dee, Rick and Angela had to solve a fire puzzle while their teammates -- who were each holding onto a rope -- attempted to balance the puzzle and keep it still.
Dee ended up winning the competition and becoming the first Head of Household.
"This shows the house that I'm a competitor, and it really gives them a reason to want to work with me," Dee told the Big Brother cameras.
"I am super excited, but at the same time, I have to nominate three houseguests [for eviction], which means I'm going to upset some people."
Since Rick finished the Big Brother competition in last place, his team -- which was also comprised of Chuk, Taylor, Drew Campbell, and Haley Thogmartin -- would be Have Nots for the week and live like cavemen in a room decorated with wood and stones.
Rick said he had no idea of Dee was going to want to work with him or get rid of him right away. During their Survivor 50 season, the pair had voted against each other.
Afterward, the Big Brother 28 houseguests introduced themselves to each other.
Lyric Medeiros lied about the fact she's an attorney. She told the group that she's a singer, and Rome admitted he was very attracted to her. Lyric also confirmed that she thought Rome was good looking.
Taylor called Yash "a cutie," and Barrett Pfeiffer said Dee was so beautiful that he couldn't even function.
Dee then revealed that she'd like to work with Rick and put the past behind them. She also had a chat with Angela in which they promised to "stay strong together" and never target one another.
"Because we're locked in, we need to be so low key," Dee told Angela.
"She is so freaking intelligent. People are putting that aside just because she's a fireball. You can be both in this game!... In this moment, I'm feeling like she's definitely someone I can trust."
Angela also quickly bonded with Jason because her son is gay and Jason was feeling a little insecure in the house. Angela planned to be his "mama bear" and have his back in the Big Brother game.
Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk and Chuk, meanwhile, formed an alliance, thinking they'd be physical threats. And they decided to align themselves with Haley since she brought "an amazing energy" and could have conversations with other women.
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"I feel like I can play both sides with the guys and the girls," Haley told the men.
Haley, Kamu and Chuk then discussed targeting the Survivor alums in Rick and Dee because they appeared to be a pair.
Dee and Rick were then shown talking and locking in with each other, which thrilled Rick.
"This is exactly what I wanted! Listen, I would never say this to her face, but Dee is better at these games than I am," Rick told the Big Brother cameras.
"Dude, I'm always trying to put on a big show while Dee is steady and she crushes the comps and she knows the strategic game. I think it's going to be a beautiful collaboration."
Dee told Rick that she felt good about Angela but they needed to wary of her potentially blowing up their games if something were to go wrong. Dee and Rick could also tell that Kamu, Chuk and Haley were a trio.
Dee and Rick decided that Dee was going to try to reel in the strong competitors -- like the physical trio -- while Rick was going to try to bring in the misfits who had yet to find a home.
Dee then chatted with Kamu and Haley about being "a core four" with Chuk and also bringing Rick in with them. She allowed Kamu and Haley to think that inviting Rick to work with them was their idea.
The alliance of five -- Kamu, Chuk, Haley, Rick and Dee -- dubbed themselves "The Red Corner."
Chuk suggested that they should go after the three girls in Lyric, Melody and Mallory.
Rome was then show calling Lyric "unbelievably magnetic" as a showmance was brewing on Day 2 of the game. But Lyric said she and Rome needed to keep their budding romance under wraps as to not put a target on their back.
Rome and Lyric ended up kissing in bed, and Rome asked if they were being "stupid" -- even though he liked it.
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"Lyric, this was not supposed to be the strategy! I thought I was stronger than this," Lyric confessed to the cameras.
Later on, Dee, Rick and Angela brought Drew and Barrett into their alliance, and Drew gushed about how he absolutely loved it. Barrett, however, was a little less enthusiastic, especially since he wasn't in room when the Big Brother alliance had formed.
Dee considered nominating one person from each team that had competed in the HoH competition, without touching anyone in either of her new alliances.
Dee, Rick, Angela, Barrett and Drew called themselves "The Crossovers." Dee said this was where her loyalty truly lied.
Dee then decided to tell Angela about "The Red Corner" alliance since she was in his "true" alliance. Rick said he wanted Angela to hear this straight from him rather than from someone else so she'd never become skeptical of him.
Angela said she felt "solid" with Rick and her group at this point, and she promised her loyalty to Rick and Dee first and foremost. Rick also let Drew know about his side alliance.
When Rick let Dee know that he had told Angela and Drew about "The Red Corner, "she feared that this would backfire on them.
Dee predicted that people would start talking, and she vented in a confessional, "Rick, what the heck are you doing?! You are giving people power to use against you in the future! Maybe that's why you lost on your first season!... You're also putting my game at risk."
Dee said if this situation blew up, she wanted it to fall on Rick, who apparently learned his lesson.
While trying to figure out whom to nominate for eviction, Kamu suggested she should nominate Barrett, Taylor and Mallory in order to save face with her prior HoH team.
But since Dee had a good relationship with Barrett, she considered putting Ashley Trail on the block.
At the Nomination Ceremony, Dee announced she had decided to nominate Mallory, Yash and Taylor.
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"I came into this game really late, and on top of that, I found out that three people were also safe. I felt like the most fair thing to do was nominate one person from each HoH team," Dee explained.
"I hope you guys can understand that being the first Head of Household is pretty hard, especially with such a short period of time. I'm really sorry."
Dee hoped that the three Big Brother nominees wouldn't take her decision personally, but Mallory cried about being nominated.