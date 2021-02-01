Big Brother couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are engaged to be married.

Crispen recently proposed to Rummans during an outing to a beach in Hilton Head, S.C.

Crispen shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos of his proposal. The pictures show Crispen proposing amid bouquets of red roses in the sand.

"The greatest day of my life. WE'RE ENGAGED!" he captioned the post. "@angelarummans You make everyday seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."

Rummans also posted photos from the moment on her own account.

"YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 'If it's meant to be, it'll be,'" Rummans wrote.

"Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds," she said.

Fellow Big Brother alums Jessica Graf, Analyse Talavera, Robert "Memphis" Garrett and Nicolas Maccarone were among those to congratulate Crispen and Rummans in the comments.

"IM SO STINKIN HAPPY!!!!" Graf wrote.

"Congrats! So happy for you both!!" Talavera added.

"Awesome guys!!! Congrats," Garrett said.

Crispen and Rummans met and started dating during Big Brother Season 20, which aired on CBS in 2018. Rummans finished in fourth place, while Crispen placed second and was named America's Favorite Houseguest.

Crispen and Rummans both hail from Hilton Head. Rummans shared photos in December from a "chilly sunset" walk with Crispen along the beach.

"Chilly sunset beach walks. A series. 1, 2 or 3? @tylercrispen2," she wrote.

Crispen also competed in Big Brother Season 22 and again finished in second place.