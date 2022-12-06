Angela and Tyler, who sparked a showmance on Big Brother in 2018 and got engaged in January 2021, haven't posted anything about each other on social media since July, and even then, their posts were simply to promote their joint Naut and Chain jewelry collection.
According to multiple sources, Angela, 30, and Tyler, 27 -- whom fans affectionately called "Tangela" -- parted ways and are no longer together, Us Weeklyreported.
"They broke up a while ago," a friend of the couple, who used to be joined at the hip, told the magazine.
The source added how a lot of Angela and the former lifeguard's pals have been keeping the split a secret out of respect.
Many of the fitness model and Tyler's friends also reportedly weren't sure if the split was official since they originally just went on a "break."
It appears Angela and Tyler's split was amicable because they occasionally comment nice things on each other's Instagram photos.
As of late, Angela has been traveling the world with her girlfriends. She recently touched down in Bali, New York and Paris and has posted many sexy Instagram photos of herself sans her engagement ring.
Meanwhile, Tyler has recently visited Nashville, Miami and Los Angeles.
However, neither Big Brother alum has confirmed the breakup or publicly released a statement about it yet.
Most Big Brother fans assumed Tyler and Angela were going to make it because they appeared madly in love leading up to this past summer.
Tyler popped the question to Angela on January 10, 2021 on a beach in South Carolina, where they own a house together.
"YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time,Â 1.10.2021. 'If it's meant to be, it'll be,'" Angela wrote via Instagram later that month.
"Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives," Angela continued in her post.
"For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds. He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever."
And Tyler called their engagement "the greatest day" of his life.
"WE'RE ENGAGED!" Tyler wrote along with a heart at the time. "@angelarummans You make everyday seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."
Tyler hinted that he wanted to get engaged to Angela but not rush things. Tyler said he just wanted things to unfold naturally.
Tyler later left Angela to film Big Brother: All-Stars, the show's 22nd edition, in Summer 2020.
"It was right before my birthday that he got the introductory call, and he came in with balloons and flowers for me and handed it to me and just started bawling, and I'm like, 'What's wrong?'" Angela recalled to Us in August 2020.
"And he goes, 'Um, they called me about All-Stars and I don't want to go.' He started bawling, but I think it hit him because he knew that it was an opportunity that he couldn't pass up and so it was going to happen."
Angela added, "Since we've got out of the [Big Brother] house, we've never spent more than three nights apart. I think we spent three nights apart one time. Literally, our lives are so interconnected. We are one person."
When Tyler was away from Angela, she said it felt like she was missing a limb.
"It was like someone ripped my arm off and my leg off and then they strapped a 20-pound backpack on my back and said, 'Go run a marathon now!' I'm like, 'This is impossible,'" Angela confessed.
But the pair ultimately agreed Big Brother:All-Stars was an opportunity Tyler couldn't pass up.