"Being in a long distance relationship with Joseph barely even feels like there's any distance at all," Taylor told Us in December.
And Joseph said he was having "a blast" with Taylor, ever since they left the Big Brother house in September.
"I'm looking forward to a lifetime of it with her," Joseph said, before Taylor noted, "The way Joseph loves me is unlike any relationship I've been in."
After meeting Joseph's family, Taylor added at the time, "Love feels different when you're with the person you're supposed to be with. Every moment with Joseph is a delight. He has my heart forever."
Once Taylor and Joseph reunited outside of the Big Brother house, they were inseparable but claimed they wanted to take their time in getting to know each other. The pair traveled to Disney and went on a cruise, but they said they didn't want to rush into putting a label on their playful and fun dynamic.
And then in early November, Taylor and Joseph confirmed they were in a romantic relationship.
"My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we'd find a way to be together," Taylor told People in November.
"His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much -- I'm the happiest I've ever been."