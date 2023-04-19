Big Brother couple Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin have called it quits on their relationship after six months of dating.

Taylor, a 28-year-old former beauty queen who won Big Brother's 24th season last summer, announced the pair's decision to part ways in a Wednesday, April 19 Instagram post.

"Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward," Taylor wrote in a statement via Instagram Stories, which Joseph reposted on his own account.

"We recognize what's best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgment of how special our relationship is to the both of us."

Taylor went on to thank fans for supporting and rooting for the couple while they were together.

"We want to thank you for the love and support you've shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends," she continued in her statement.

"We've seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in spite of the ongoing harassment, and we're touched by how our love has inspired you."

Taylor decided to break up with Joseph after careful thought and consideration, according to Us Weekly.

One of the main reasons for the split, reportedly, was Joseph's need to stay in his home state of Florida for professional reasons. Taylor, however, couldn't picture herself living there long-term.

Taylor and the attorney's relationship was also presumably stressful considering they faced hate and harassment online for months.

"Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, and we encourage you to do the same, as you always have," Taylor concluded in her post.

"Ain't no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other's lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor."

Taylor and Joseph broke up right before a pre-planned cruise, but they decided to enjoy the vacation in attempt to stay friends and decompress, Us reported.

Taylor and Joseph have requested privacy and said that they'll speak more on their split when they're ready.

Taylor and Joseph officially became boyfriend and girlfriend on November 1.

"Being in a long distance relationship with Joseph barely even feels like there's any distance at all," Taylor told Us in December.

And Joseph said he was having "a blast" with Taylor, ever since they left the Big Brother house in September.

"I'm looking forward to a lifetime of it with her," Joseph said, before Taylor noted, "The way Joseph loves me is unlike any relationship I've been in."

After meeting Joseph's family, Taylor added at the time, "Love feels different when you're with the person you're supposed to be with. Every moment with Joseph is a delight. He has my heart forever."

Once Taylor and Joseph reunited outside of the Big Brother house, they were inseparable but claimed they wanted to take their time in getting to know each other. The pair traveled to Disney and went on a cruise, but they said they didn't want to rush into putting a label on their playful and fun dynamic.

And then in early November, Taylor and Joseph confirmed they were in a romantic relationship.

"My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we'd find a way to be together," Taylor told People in November.

"His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much -- I'm the happiest I've ever been."

And Joseph gushed of the Big Brother winner, "From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special."

"Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew," Joseph continued.

Joseph said of the personal stylist and former Miss Michigan USA late last year, "She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more."

Taylor became the first Black female to win a regular season of Big Brother in September. She won a total of $800,000 because fans also voted her to be "America's Favorite Houseguest."

However, Taylor didn't have an easy time in the house considering she was on the chopping block repeatedly and felt bullied by some of her housemates.

Taylor also had a big crush on Joseph during the season, but she was wrongly led to believe he had betrayed her and thrown their "Leftovers" alliance under the bus.

Taylor told People in September she never would've had a "temporary showmance" with the season's runner-up, Monte Taylor, had she seen the full picture and known Joseph never let her down.

"Joseph really was my rock, my sanity. He didn't need to be in the beginning," Taylor gushed.

"So knowing that my initial assumption about Joseph not turning on me was true, had I known circumstances were different, I probably would not have ended up in a second temporary showmance."

Taylor won Big Brother in a landslide 8-1 jury vote over Monte. Matthew "Turner" Turner was the only jury member who cast a vote for Monte to win.

Now that Big Brother is behind them, Taylor and Joseph recently told Us that they'd absolutely love to compete on The Amazing Race together.




