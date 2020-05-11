Rachel, a former Big Brother winner, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her big pregnancy news. She and Brendon, who also competed on Big Brother and raced around the world with Rachel on two seasons of The Amazing Race, already share a four-year-old daughter, Adora Borealis.
"OH Baby!!! WELCOME BRENCHEL BABY #2! Happy Mother's Day! We have a lot to celebrate this year. As a mom it's my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!!" Rachel captioned a family photo in which they were celebrated the new baby with white and yellow balloons outdoors.
In the photo, Rachel was gently cupping her noticeable baby bump in a floral-print dress.
"I can't believe I'm pregnant! We've been trying for a while to have another... Did you know that the 2-3 days before ovulation are when you have the best chance of getting pregnant ladies?! That's a short window!!" Rachel continued.
She added, "I can't wait for what this pregnancy has in store for us!!!!"
Rachel, 35, and Brendon, 39, welcomed Adora in April 2016, and now Adora is going to have a sibling.
"We are beyond excited," Rachel told People, confirming she and Brendon have yet to discover the baby's sex.
But Rachel admitted it would be "fun for Adora to have a sister so she can compete on Amazing Race with her sis like I did."
"And yes I'm already planning their reality TV appearances," Rachel joked of her kids during her interview.
However, for the time being, Brendon said he and his wife are just focusing on preventing the spread of coronavirus in their household.
"In the midst of a pandemic, I am most concerned with Rachel and the baby both maintaining their health throughout the pregnancy. Honestly, that is all I care for at the moment, their safety," Brendon told People.
Rachel also disclosed she's been having a "really hard first trimester," with a loss of appetite, an episode of shingles, and a thyroid goiter.
"With Adora, I was really sick and emotional, with this baby I've been really sick. I've been trying to figure out what we're having by the 'old wives tales' but nothing makes sense," Rachel explained.
But on the bright side, the couple told the magazine Adora can't wait to be a big sister and has "been asking for a baby."
"I think she was more excited than we were," Rachel recalled. "I made baby muffins and got a balloon and was like guess what?! You're finally going to be a big sister! She screamed!"
Rachel added Adora has been her little helper during this second pregnancy.
"When I have morning sickness, she comes in the bathroom and rubs my back," Rachel gushed. "She brings me water to drink all day and she even goes and grabs water bottles and tells me I have to drink them for the baby."
Adora is apparently looking forward to teaching her little brother or sister how to swim and play soccer -- and she's even willing to change the new baby's diapers, "but not the stiny ones," Rachel said with a laugh.
"She has made this even more exciting," Rachel said of her daughter.
Rachel and Brendon first met when they competed on Big Brother's twelfth season in 2010.
After beginning a "showmance" during the competition, the couple continued dating and got engaged on Valentine's Day before returning to Big Brother in Summer 2011 as part of the thirteenth season's "duos" twist in which three pairs of former houseguests were given a second chance to compete on the show.
While Brendon was evicted -- twice -- from the Big Brother house midway through the competition, Rachel made it to the Season 13 finale, where she took home the show's $500,000 grand prize after winning a 4-3 jury vote over fellow contestant Porsche Briggs.
The couple then made their third appearance on a CBS reality series when they competed on The Amazing Race's 20th edition in early 2012. They finished the season's final leg in third place.
After their Amazing Race stint, Rachel and Brendon got married on television atop the AT&T Center, a 32-story high-rise in downtown Los Angeles, in September 2012.
Rachel arrived at the wedding in her silver-sequined Missoni gown at sunset via helicopter because "she wanted to arrive like a big celebrity," celebrity wedding planner David Tutera told People at the time.
The pair decided to compete on The Amazing Race again for its third All-Stars edition in early 2014. The couple finished in third place again but broke a record by becoming the first team to ever complete the show's entire race course twice.