Alongside a carousel of photos of the newborns in the hospital, Nicole continued, "These cuties have made our Arrow a proud big brother changing our world forever in the best way possible. We are BEYOND blessed and grateful for God trusting us with these healthy incredible babies. [Praying hands emoji]."
Nicole added, "Thank you for the well wishes and prayers throughout this pregnancy and delivery. We appreciate you so much. [Revolving hearts emoji]. Our hearts have never felt so full [red heart emoji]."
River was born at 4:30AM on February 16 weighing six pounds and 14 ounces. He also measured 18.25 inches long.
Goldie was born one minute later than her brother, and she weighed five pounds and two ounces at the time of her birth. She measured 17.5 inches long.
Nicole and Victor had posted footage from their outdoor gender reveal party via Instagram, and the clip showed the couple revealing to friends and family that Nicole was pregnant with a boy and a girl.
"We opened the gender envelope in front of our close family and friends, then shot up poppers to announce all at the same time," Nicole explained to People, describing their Instagram video at the time.
"We all found out together, which was really cool but was not the original plan."
Nicole explained that she had given the envelope to her mother before the gender reveal party to make a balloon-popping game for everyone.
"And after we popped all the balloons with no results, she handed us the envelope and said she didn't open it and wanted us to have that moment to find out first," Nicole recalled.
And then in September, Nicole and Victor's representative told People that they had twins on the way.
"We were and are ecstatic. What a beautiful gift from God!" Nicole recalled of learning she had two babies in her belly.
"I honestly felt so sick the first trimester and started showing around the eight-week mark, which, with my first pregnancy, I didn't show until around 20 weeks... I've always wanted to have twins, and they run in my family!"
Nicole and Victor initially planned a mid-2020 wedding but had to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19. They proceeded to plan a December 2020 ceremony in Turks and Caicos, which also had to be rescheduled.
Nicole and Victor were only friends when they competed onBig Brother together in 2016.
Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).
But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friend zone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.