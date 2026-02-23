Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have welcomed their twin babies into the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
"[Pink bow emoji] Goldie Jen & River David. We've been soaking in every second with these two love bugs for the last few days," Nicole, 33, wrote via Instagram on February 19.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

Alongside a carousel of photos of the newborns in the hospital, Nicole continued, "These cuties have made our Arrow a proud big brother changing our world forever in the best way possible. We are BEYOND blessed and grateful for God trusting us with these healthy incredible babies. [Praying hands emoji]."

Nicole added, "Thank you for the well wishes and prayers throughout this pregnancy and delivery. We appreciate you so much. [Revolving hearts emoji]. Our hearts have never felt so full [red heart emoji]."

River was born at 4:30AM on February 16 weighing six pounds and 14 ounces. He also measured 18.25 inches long.

Goldie was born one minute later than her brother, and she weighed five pounds and two ounces at the time of her birth. She measured 17.5 inches long.

The Amazing Race and Big Brother couple announced the genders of their twin babies in October.

Nicole and Victor had posted footage from their outdoor gender reveal party via Instagram, and the clip showed the couple revealing to friends and family that Nicole was pregnant with a boy and a girl.

"We opened the gender envelope in front of our close family and friends, then shot up poppers to announce all at the same time," Nicole explained to People, describing their Instagram video at the time.

"We all found out together, which was really cool but was not the original plan."

Nicole explained that she had given the envelope to her mother before the gender reveal party to make a balloon-popping game for everyone.

"And after we popped all the balloons with no results, she handed us the envelope and said she didn't open it and wanted us to have that moment to find out first," Nicole recalled.

"It was a really sweet gesture in the moment. I was like 'Whaaaat?!' I couldn't believe she didn't look!"

RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) 

Nicole gushed about how her and Victor's four-year-old son, Arrow, was thrilled about becoming a big brother to not one, but two babies.

"Arrow said from the moment I was pregnant that he was having a brother and a sister (before we knew it was twins even!)" Nicole revealed.

"Did I think this combo was too good to be true? Yes! But God is good and we are so blessed!!"

Nicole said she and Victor had already been discussing potential baby names for their little ones.

"We ironically had one boy name and one girl name picked out, so we will try them out for the next month or so to see if they stick!" Nicole shared.

Nicole gushed about how she was looking forward to snuggling with three kids and "watching Arrow become the best big brother."

ADVERTISEMENT
She added late last year, "I love my husband, this growing family and farm we have created so much. Praising Jesus for everything good!"

Nicole and Victor announced in August 2025 on Big Brother: Unlocked that they were expecting again. The pair had been trying for three years to conceive.

And then in September, Nicole and Victor's representative told People that they had twins on the way.

"We were and are ecstatic. What a beautiful gift from God!" Nicole recalled of learning she had two babies in her belly.

"I honestly felt so sick the first trimester and started showing around the eight-week mark, which, with my first pregnancy, I didn't show until around 20 weeks... I've always wanted to have twins, and they run in my family!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Nicole and Victor got married in March 2021 in Orange Lake, FL, when Nicole was pregnant with their first child. The pair welcomed their son together a few months later in July 2021.

Nicole and Victor initially planned a mid-2020 wedding but had to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19. They proceeded to plan a December 2020 ceremony in Turks and Caicos, which also had to be rescheduled.

Nicole finished in third place on Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020. She also previously competed on Big Brother's 18th season in 2016 and the CBS reality series' 16th season in 2014.

Nicole and Victor were only friends when they competed on Big Brother together in 2016.

Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).

But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friend zone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.

After the "Coco Caliente" podcast co-hosts publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2017, Victor proposed marriage one year later in September 2018 during an episode of Big Brother's 20th season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Victor subsequently moved to Ubly, MI, to be with Nicole, and after getting engaged, they raced around the world on The Amazing Race's 31st season. The pair finished in fourth place.

Nicole previously told Us Weekly that she and Victor currently live in the same town where she grew up and spent her childhood.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

"I'm super close to my family. I love the seasons. I love the country life. I love rural life. We did buy a house with 10 acres, and we literally have a rescue farm in our backyard," Nicole gushed.

As for whether they'll appear on reality TV again, Nicole and Victor said they'd be open to Survivor and/or The Traitors. Nicole also said she'd really enjoy a stint on Dancing with the Stars.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BIG BROTHER 18
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE BIG BROTHER 18 NEWS