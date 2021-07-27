Victor has announced that Nicole gave birth to their son, Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV, on July 23 in a touching Instagram message to fans that he posted on both Nicole's Instagram account as well as his own page.
"Hey everyone, this is [Victor]! Nic wanted me to update you guys! First, thank you so much for all your prayers and support. Today was absolutely amazing & perfect. Arrow (Baby Vic) was born at 8:01AM this morning weighing 6lbs 15oz and measuring 20 inches via cesarean," Victor shared on Friday.
"He and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!!"
Victor added, "We are taking our skin to skin time super seriously and we haven't put him down, we are fighting over him actually. Anyways when I was changing his first poopy diaper I caught this photo of them two."
Victor posted a sweet image of Arrow's little hand wrapped around Nicole's pointer finger.
"SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED. We are so so excited & can't wait to share him with the world!" Victor concluded in his post. "#breechbaby #babyboy #csection #csectionrecovery #newparents #inlove."
Nicole also uploaded images on her Instagram Story this past weekend of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and balloons in her hospital room as well as a funny picture of Victor rocking scrubs.
On Monday, Nicole provided fans with an update now that she and Victor are home with their son.
Nicole explained on her Instagram Stories she's "enjoying time with Arrow & getting adjusted to being a mom."
Nicole called the experience "wild, fun, emotional and scary," and she added of her son, "He's so so sweet & cute & tiny. Newborn stuff is huge on him. We weren't prepared for that so we had to do some more shopping!"
Nicole confirmed she and her husband have "gotten zero sleep" since bringing their baby home and she doesn't trust the bassinet so she holds him all night and stays up.
"Plus I feed every 2 hours so by [the] time I'm done breastfeeding, it's time to go again in like 45 minutes," Nicole said. "Just wanted to say hi & let you know all is good -- just enjoying this time and trying to figure this whole thing out."
Nicole and Victor both gushed to Us Weekly at the time about how their big day "could not have been more perfect" after having to postpone their nuptials multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nicole and Victor initially planned a mid-2020 wedding but had to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19. They proceeded to plan a December 2020 ceremony in Turks and Caicos, which also had to be rescheduled.
"Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter," the pair said.
However, she and Victor discovered they're expecting Baby No. 1 on November 21, when Nicole was only four weeks along.
The baby wasn't a huge shock to the couple because while they weren't necessarily trying to get pregnant in late 2020, they weren't trying to prevent a pregnancy either.
While Nicole and Victor appear to be madly in love now, they were only friends when they competed onBig Brother together in 2016.
Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).
But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friendzone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.
Victor subsequently moved to Ubly, MI, to be with Nicole, and after getting engaged, they raced around the world on The Amazing Race's 31st season. The couple finished in fourth place. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.