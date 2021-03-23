Nicole, 28, took to Instagram on Monday and posted a one-minute video clip of Victor, 29, receiving a bowl of several ice cream flavors from a pink ice cream truck, which featured blue and pink balloons as well as a big "Oh Baby" gold balloon.
"What's the scoop?!?! Such a cute way to find out our [baby's] gender. PS -- you def want to wait til the end," Nicole, 28, captioned the post.
In the video, Nicole shook up a canister outdoors, closed her eyes, and sprayed a puff of blue whipped cream onto Victor's sundae to signify how Nicole is pregnant with a boy.
Although Nicole was wearing a sweet pink dress and sandals, Victor in blue attire smeared some of the blue whipped cream onto his wife's face, which prompted the mom-to-be to seek revenge by rubbing the cream on Victor's face and then spraying the canister onto his head.
On his own Instagram account, Victor posted a photo of Nicole spraying his head with the blue whipped cream.
"IT'S A BOY!! Victor Arroyo IV," Victor captioned his post, seemingly giving away the baby's name already and how he will carry on a family tradition that has existed for generations.
Nicole and Victor announced their baby's sex just six days after tying the knot in a small and intimate wedding ceremony at Casa Feliz Historic Home & Venue in Winter Park, FL.
Nicole and Victor initially planned a mid-2020 wedding but had to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19. They proceeded to plan a December 2020 ceremony in Turks and Caicos, which also had to be rescheduled.
"Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter," the pair said.
Victor gushed that getting married and expecting a baby makes their family feel "complete."
And Nicole added of their garden-themed wedding with hints of vintage style, "All emotions for the day are multiplied because we know this moment is special... and we can tell the baby all about it when [he] grows up and point to Nicole's little baby bump in the photos."
However, she and Victor discovered they're expecting Baby No. 1 on November 21, when Nicole was only four weeks along.
The baby wasn't a huge shock to the couple because while they weren't necessarily trying to get pregnant in late 2020, they weren't trying to prevent a pregnancy either.
ADVERTISEMENT
While Nicole and Victor appear to be madly in love now, they were only friends when they competed on Big Brother together in 2016.
Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).
But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friendzone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.