The Amazing Race and Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have announced the genders of their twin babies on the way.

Nicole and Victor posted footage from their outdoor gender reveal party via Instagram on Tuesday, and the clip showed the couple revealing to friends and family that Nicole is pregnant with a boy and a girl.

"We opened the gender envelope in front of our close family and friends, then shot up poppers to announce all at the same time," Nicole explained to People, describing their Instagram video.

"We all found out together, which was really cool but was not the original plan."

Nicole explained that she had given the envelope to her mother before the gender reveal party to make a balloon-popping game for everyone.

"And after we popped all the balloons with no results, she handed us the envelope and said she didn't open it and wanted us to have that moment to find out first," Nicole recalled.

"It was a really sweet gesture in the moment. I was like 'Whaaaat?!' I couldn't believe she didn't look!"

Nicole gushed about how her and Victor's four-year-old son, Arrow, is thrilled about becoming a big brother to not one, but two babies.

"Arrow said from the moment I was pregnant that he was having a brother and a sister (before we knew it was twins even!)" Nicole revealed.

"Did I think this combo was too good to be true? Yes! But God is good and we are so blessed!!"

Nicole anticipates she still has a few more months before going into labor.

However, Nicole said she and Victor have already started to discuss potential baby names for their little ones on the way.
"We ironically had one boy name and one girl name picked out, so we will try them out for the next month or so to see if they stick!" Nicole shared.

Nicole gushed about how she's particularly excited to snuggle with three kids.

"I'm looking forward to the baby cuddles and watching Arrow become the best big brother," Nicole said.

"I love my husband, this growing family and farm we have created so much. Praising Jesus for everything good!"

Nicole and Victor announced in August on Big Brother: Unlocked that they're expecting again. The pair had been trying for three years to conceive.

And then in September, Nicole and Victor's representative told the magazine that they're having twins.

"We were and are ecstatic," Nicole recalled of learning she has two babies in her belly.

"What a beautiful gift from God! I honestly felt so sick the first trimester and started showing around the eight-week mark, which, with my first pregnancy, I didn't show until around 20 weeks."

Nicole apparently joked that it looked like there were two babies in her belly.

"And when there really was, I was happy-shocked," Nicole said. "I've always wanted to have twins, and they run in my family!"

Nicole and Victor got married in March 2021 in Orange Lake, FL, when Nicole was pregnant with their first child. The pair welcomed their son together a few months later in July 2021.

Nicole and Victor initially planned a mid-2020 wedding but had to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19. They proceeded to plan a December 2020 ceremony in Turks and Caicos, which also had to be rescheduled.

Nicole finished in third place on Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020. She also previously competed on Big Brother's 18th season in 2016 and the CBS reality series' 16th season in 2014.

Nicole and Victor were only friends when they competed on Big Brother together in 2016.

Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).

But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friend zone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.

After the "Coco Caliente" podcast co-hosts publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2017, Victor proposed marriage one year later in September 2018 during an episode of Big Brother's 20th season.

Victor subsequently moved to Ubly, MI, to be with Nicole, and after getting engaged, they raced around the world on The Amazing Race's 31st season. The pair finished in fourth place.

Nicole previously told Us Weekly that she and Victor currently live in the same town where she grew up and spent her childhood.

"I'm super close to my family. I love the seasons. I love the country life. I love rural life. We did buy a house with 10 acres, and we literally have a rescue farm in our backyard," Nicole gushed.

As for whether they'll appear on reality TV again, Nicole and Victor said they'd be open to Survivor and/or The Traitors. Nicole also said she'd really enjoy a stint on Dancing with the Stars.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

