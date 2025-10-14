Nicole and Victor posted footage from their outdoor gender reveal party via Instagram on Tuesday, and the clip showed the couple revealing to friends and family that Nicole is pregnant with a boy and a girl.
Nicole and Victor initially planned a mid-2020 wedding but had to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19. They proceeded to plan a December 2020 ceremony in Turks and Caicos, which also had to be rescheduled.
Nicole finished in third place on Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020. She also previously competed on Big Brother's 18th season in 2016 and the CBS reality series' 16th season in 2014.
Nicole and Victor were only friends when they competed on Big Brother together in 2016.
Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).
But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friend zone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.