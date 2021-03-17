Nicole and Victor, who are currently expecting their first child together, got married during a small and intimate wedding ceremony at Casa Feliz Historic Home & Venueon in Winter Park, FL, on Tuesday, according toUs Weekly.
"It feels amazing! We've been waiting for this moment for so long and it's finally happened," the couple told Us in a statement.
"All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby."
Nicole, 28, and Victor, 29, both gushed about how their big day "could not have been more perfect" after having to postpone their nuptials multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter," the pair said.
Nicole -- who announced she's pregnant on January 10 and is about 20 weeks along now -- donned a stunning off-the-shoulder satin ballgown with a long train, and she wore her blonde hair up in a bun full of big curls with a dramatic side-bang.
Nicole's bridesmaids dressed in burnt orange and champagne-colored dresses, and for the reception, Nicole changed into a more form-fitted mermaid strapless dress with long ivory gloves.
Victor sported a traditional tuxedo with a shawl collar while his groomsmen looked handsome in suits.
"All emotions for the day are multiplied because we know this moment is special as it is, and we can tell the baby all about it when they grow up and point to Nicole's little baby bump in the photos."
The couple also shared of the ceremony, "We didn't necessarily write 'vows' but more like the reasons why and how we feel in love with each other."
"It not only feels great to let each other know how we're feeling, but it's also a great reminder of why we want to spend our life together," they continued. "We want to keep doing the right things as partners and soul mates to continue having a loving and healthy relationship."
The garden-themed reception featured sage-green table clothes, purple napkins, and dark pink flowers with vines and greenery adorning the venue.
Nicole and Victor reportedly danced to "Best Part of Me" by Ed Sheeran for their first dance as man and wife.
"This song makes us both emotional and has been our wedding song since the first time we heard it a few years ago," the couple said.
As for the food, Nicole and Victor cut a floral-decorated cake and had a bar stocked with Bud Light and wine, according to Us. They also had different food stations, including Italian and shrimp tacos.
Nicole and Victor also posed for romantic photos in front of a beautiful vintage vehicle parked outside of their venue.
The night wrapped with a campfire cookie session for the couple and their guests, and Nicole and Victor gushed, "We can now relax that it's over and enjoy married life with our little one."
Although Nicole and Victor have not planned a honeymoon yet, they'd like to travel out of the country at some point.
"We'd like to travel out of the country, but right now that is not feasible. We will at some point, but in the meantime, we'll enjoy the rest of the week here in Florida," the couple explained.
Nicole and Victor had announced in late January that their wedding was "set in stone" and would take place on March, 16, 2021 in Florida.
Before that, the pair planned to wed in December 2020 in Turks and Caicos. But then when November 2020 rolled around and coronavirus was still a big risk and spreading rapidly, they delayed their wedding once again.
Initially, Nicole shared with Reality TV World in July 2019 that she and her fiance had decided on an intimate destination wedding followed by a big party back in Michigan for their wedding.
"We don't want to leave anybody out," the social media influencer told Reality TV World at the time. "That was the hardest thing, like, the guest list."
Nicole, who finished in third place on Big Brother: All-Stars in October and previously competed onBig Brother Seasons 16 and 18, and Victor have known about their baby on the way since November 21 when she was only four weeks along.
The baby wasn't a huge shock to the couple because while they weren't necessarily trying to get pregnant in late 2020, they weren't trying to prevent a pregnancy either.
While Nicole and Victor appear to be madly in love now, they were only friends when they competed on Big Brother together in 2016.
Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).
But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friendzone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.