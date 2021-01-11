Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have announced they are expecting their first child together.

"Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick," Nicole, 28, captioned a Sunday photo on Instagram that showed the couple toasting in bed.

Nicole and Victor were surrounded by snacks and treats that probably satisfied Nicole's pregnancy cravings including chips, candy, pickles and pizza with jalapenos.

"We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful. #cococalientefamily," Nicole added.

A little book was also opened on the bed in the photo showing a sonogram photo and July 2021 being the baby's due date.

Meanwhile, Victor, 29, posted a photo of himself looking at more sonogram photos on a computer.

"We're pregnant," Victor wrote alongside the picture. "7 week ultrasound picture; currently 11 weeks!!"

On Monday, Nicole posted another picture of Victor and herself holding up the sonogram picture.

"THANK YOU all for the LOVE!!" Nicole wrote. "Do you have any questions about my first trimester of pregnancy?! I'd love to share on this weeks podcast!! @cococalientepodcast."

Nicole and Victor initially planned to get married in December 2020 in Turks and Caicos, but the couple told Us Weekly late last year they had decided to push their date back to May 2021.

"We were very much looking forward to celebrating our wedding with a small group of close friends and family this December, but due to COVID-19, we had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone until May 2021," the couple told Us in November.

The pair, however, celebrated their nuptials with a virtual bridal shower in November 2020.

Nicole, who finished in third place on Big Brother: All-Stars in October and previously competed on Big Brother Seasons 16 and 18, shared with Reality TV World in July 2019 that she and her fiance had settled on an intimate destination wedding followed by a big party back in Michigan for their wedding.

"We don't want to leave anybody out," the social media influencer told Reality TV World at the time. "That was the hardest thing, like, the guest list."

Nicole and Victor were only friends when they competed on Big Brother together in 2016.

Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).

But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friendzone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.

After the Coco Caliente podcast hosts publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2017, Victor proposed marriage one year later in September 2018 during an episode of Big Brother's 20th season.

Victor subsequently moved to Ubly, MI, to be with Nicole, and after getting engaged, they raced around the world on The Amazing Race's 31st season. The pair finished in fourth place.

The pair celebrated their anniversary in June 2020 after dating for three years.





