The couple, who just announced Nicole is pregnant on January 10, initially planned to get married in December 2020 in Turks and Caicos.
However, Nicole and Victor reportedly decided in November to postpone their nuptials and delay the wedding until May 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But now that they have a little one on the way -- plans have changed again!
"I know a lot of people were commenting on our photos about our wedding, so just, like, a little tidbit about that is we are not going to wait until after the baby," Nicole said on the Wednesday, January 13, episode of the couple's Coco Caliente podcast.
"We are going to do it in March, in Florida, in a small wedding," Victor revealed. "Yup, we're not moving it again."
"Nope, this is it!" Nicole agreed.
And Victor reiterated how their new wedding day is absolutely "set in stone."
"If it's just me and Nicole at this place getting married, that's how it's gonna happen because I'm over it," Victor said with a laugh.
"Isn't it crazy how the wedding is important, but how unimportant it seems in relation to the baby?" Victor reasoned.
"It's insane," Nicole replied, adding that she no longer "gives a sh-t" about things that used to bother her or stress her out, such as Internet trolls.
"We just want to get married to get that out of the way to have our baby and focus on the baby," Victor shared.
And Nicole explained to listeners her "maternal instincts" have already kicked in.
"This is all I care about already and I'm so happy about it," Nicole gushed. "There's so much that could be going on around me but just, like, the core important things are even more clear now."
"This wedding was such a huge deal for so long that I'm exhausted," she added.
Nicole -- who already enjoyed her bridal shower -- explained she's not being picky about wedding plans and hasn't even picked out her wedding dress yet. Concerns regarding her big day are apparently "not consuming [her] at all."
"We don't want to leave anybody out," the social media influencer told Reality TV World at the time. "That was the hardest thing, like, the guest list."
Nicole and Victor were only friends when they competed on Big Brother together in 2016.
Not only did viewers fail to see sparks between the pair on Season 18, but Nicole was also dating her fellow houseguest Corey Brooks while filming the show. (Nicole and Corey split after the season's finale aired).
But Nicole and Victor took their relationship out of the friendzone in Summer 2017 and began a romance.