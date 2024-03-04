Memphis filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and has requested that he not be forced to pay Christmas alimony given she's gainfully employed, according to divorce documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, March 1.
Memphis has also reportedly asked the court to divide the former couple's assets equally.
Sources close to the pair told TMZ that Christmas and Memphis have been living apart, with Christmas living in their Fort Lauderdale family home in Florida, and that they officially broke up in late February.
Last month, Christmas filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Memphis and a judge granted her protection.
The sources claimed Christmas had been begging Memphis for a divorce for several months because she believes she had married a different person.
Christmas is reportedly convinced Memphis had been unfaithful to her and lied to her during their relationship, which led to their demise.
"It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information," Christmas told TMZ in a statement.
"I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family."
Meanwhile, insiders close to Memphis told the website that Memphis believes Christmas had been cheating on him as well, including in the past six months.
The insiders also revealed that Memphis believes Christmas had made up domestic-violence allegations against him just to get him in trouble with the law.
Whether there was a real incident or not, police did escort Memphis out of the former couple's home, along with his son River.
"My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce," Memphis told TMZ in a statement of his own.
"I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and [her five-year-old] son Loyal."
However, the father of Loyal, Benjamin Bunn, was recently arrested for publicly sharing explicit photos of Christmas without her knowledge or consent. Her custody battle with her ex has reportedly been a real emotional struggle for the Big Brother alum.
Christmas and Memphis never welcomed a baby together.
Christmas and Memphis got engaged in June 2021 and tied the knot in May 2022 at the State Railroad Museum in Savannah, GA.
Christmas called her big day "magical" at the time, adding on social media, "I can't believe I got to marry my best friend. #Final2Forever."
Christmas also dubbed Memphis her "forever man," and gushed in another post that her wedding was "as perfect as [Memphis]."
Meanwhile, Memphis agreed the wedding was "perfect" and posted on his own Instagram account, "The world watched us meet, become best friends, fall in love and now be married!!!!! Forever has begun!... The tears were rolling!!!"
"This woman has changed my life forever. She has shown me just how good life can actually be. I love you @christmasabbott," Memphis captioned a wedding photo.
Memphis and Christmas were both in relationships with other people when they competed on Big Brother: All-Stars, the show's 22nd season that wrapped in October 2020, so neither person acted on the romantic feelings they appeared to have had for each other during the game.
But after the show, they began dating and then Memphis proposed marriage to Christmas on the beach during a romantic getaway to Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in June 2021.
"After meeting him, it became clear to me that God had a plan from the very start," Christmas told E! News.
"I knew that everything that had happened in my life prepared me to meet him, so when I did, I would know he's my person without a doubt. He is my best friend and my HOME and I get to spend forever with him."
Memphis previously told Us Weekly in December 2020 that he knew around Week 6 there "was something about" Christmas that he wouldn't be able to ignore. That same month, Christmas and Memphis went Instagram official.
"I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her a few weeks into the All Star season of Big Brother," Memphis told E! News.
"Since the first time I saw her years back, I always knew she was supposed to be a part of my life, I just didn't know in what capacity. Once I spent a few weeks with her, I knew exactly."
Dating speculation began to swirl when Christmas and Memphis had been photographed hanging out at a Florida bar together in November 2020 and the image circulated on social media.
Christmas shared in 2022 how she and Memphis bonded over being single parents on Big Brother.
"We have such a unique and fascinating story of how we fell in love and came together," Christmas told E! News at the time.
"It's wild to know Memphis and I fell in love with each other before we even shared a kiss. He's my best friend, twin flame and brings out the best of me everyday."
She added, "We accept each other as we are and love one another for who we are at our core. He's my home."
Christmas and Memphis -- who welcomed River with his ex-wife Ashley -- finished Big Brother: All-Stars in fourth and fifth place, respectively, and both of them ultimately voted for Cody Calafiore to win the game over runner-up Enzo Palumbo.
Prior to All-Stars, Christmas competed on Big Brother's nineteenth season and placed third. Memphis first appeared on Big Brother's tenth season all the way back in 2008.