"FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year," Jessica captioned a family photo, featuring their daughter Maverick, 13 months.
In the photo, Jessica, looking lovely in a maxi dress, was holding up a sign that reads, "Baby #2 coming through" with a heart next to it.
"A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean," Jessica continued.
"Maverick is going to be a big sister! I'm not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she's always going to be my baby."
Jessica toldUs Weekly that she and her husband are "beyond happy and grateful" to be expanding their family, and she told People that she had taken "dozens of pregnancy tests" to confirm the good news.
"Cody and I finally got the results we wanted! We're so happy to announce we are officially expecting a new addition to our family this fall," Jessica toldPeople, adding that they don't know the sex of the baby yet.
"As far as I'm concerned, Maverick was the easiest baby and I thoroughly loved having a little girl. I'm scared of girls as teenagers, but I'm scared of boys as babies."
Jessica did not debut her first baby bump until December 2018 when she was 22 weeks along in her pregnancy in order to avoid haters and trolls, but this time around, Jessica doesn't appear to be shy or holding back.
Jessica even posted a video of herself chowing down on a Taco Bell quesidilla Wednesday on her Instagram Stories.