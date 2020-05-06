Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have announced they're expecting their second child together.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Big Brother and The Amazing Race couple announced Wednesday on Instagram that Baby No. 2 is on the way.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)

"FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year," Jessica captioned a family photo, featuring their daughter Maverick, 13 months.

In the photo, Jessica, looking lovely in a maxi dress, was holding up a sign that reads, "Baby #2 coming through" with a heart next to it.

"A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean," Jessica continued.

"Maverick is going to be a big sister! I'm not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she's always going to be my baby."

Jessica told Us Weekly that she and her husband are "beyond happy and grateful" to be expanding their family, and she told People that she had taken "dozens of pregnancy tests" to confirm the good news.

"Cody and I finally got the results we wanted! We're so happy to announce we are officially expecting a new addition to our family this fall," Jessica told People, adding that they don't know the sex of the baby yet.

"As far as I'm concerned, Maverick was the easiest baby and I thoroughly loved having a little girl. I'm scared of girls as teenagers, but I'm scared of boys as babies."

RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

The pair also revealed to the magazine they'll be having a "quarantine gender reveal" soon on their YouTube page.

Jessica and Cody welcomed Maverick on March 17, 2019, nearly a month before her April 11 due date.

The couple met and fell in love on Season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 and then got engaged on February 13, 2018 shortly after winning the $1 million prize on The Amazing Race's 30th season.

Jessica and Cody then announced they were expecting Baby No. 1 together in September 2018.

One month later, in October 2018, Jessica and Cody tied the knot in Malibu, CA, at The Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch.

The day after their wedding, Jessica and Cody revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Jessica did not debut her first baby bump until December 2018 when she was 22 weeks along in her pregnancy in order to avoid haters and trolls, but this time around, Jessica doesn't appear to be shy or holding back.

Jessica even posted a video of herself chowing down on a Taco Bell quesidilla Wednesday on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) 

Cody also has a daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BIG BROTHER 19
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE BIG BROTHER 19 NEWS