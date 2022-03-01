"Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson," the couple captioned an Instagram video on their respective accounts showing footage of the couple, their two young girls, and sonogram images of their baby on the way.
"A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore. We prayed for you & now we canâ€™t wait to meet you."
The video was set to "You Are My Sunshine," and one sweet image featured Cody and Jessica embracing as they cradled her noticeable baby bump.
The footage also included the pair's daughters Maverick, who was born in March 2019 and turns three this month, and Carter York, 16 months, whom the pair welcomed into the world on October 5, 2020. The girls were smiling as they held up a sonogram of their new sibling.
Cody also has an nine-year-old daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.
Jessica revealed Tuesday on Instagram how she's nearly 17 weeks into her third pregnancy, and Cody simultaneously shared in his Instagram Story how he's "really happy."
"We tried to hide it as long as we could, but Jessica is now showing. I can't even describe it because I've got such a smile on my face," Cody explained.
"But yeah, we're extremely happy. We went through this all last year, trying to get pregnant and it wasn't happening. And then we thought we were pregnant, and then we found out we weren't... And then a week later, we found out we were."
The former Marine elaborated, "And then we had to move forward with this move and everything. It's been a happy and stressful time... We are happy and we are blessed, and there's some good news for y'all."
Jessica and Cody just closed on a bigger home in Dallas, TX, in January and have since been moving their belongings into it.
Jessica revealed on Instagram in late January, "When we got married we made a 10 year plan to build a home. Never did we imagine we would do it in 3! The opportunity was just perfect and we couldn't turn down the chance."
"We started this project last January and a full calendar year later, here we are, keys in hand and a lot more work ahead. But this is the exciting part. Unpacking and making our new house a home in this next chapter of life."
Back in December 2020, just two months after Jessica gave birth to the couple's second child, Cody said he couldn't wait to get his wife pregnant again and was really looking forward to having a third baby.
"What are you most excited for in 2021?" a fan asked Cody when the reality TV star conducted a Q&A session on his Instagram Story at the time.
Maverick was born on March 17, 2019, nearly a month before her April 11, 2019 due date.
Jessica did not debut her first baby bump until she was 22 weeks along with Maverick in order to avoid haters and trolls, but Jessica was much more confident and open with fans during her second pregnancy.
"FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year... Maverick is going to be a big sister!" Jessica wrote at the time.
"I'm not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she's always going to be my baby."
The couple then unveiled the sex of Baby No. 2 on May 12, 2020 by posting a gender-reveal video to Jessica and Cody's YouTube channel.
Considering Cody is dad to three girls, he's probably hoping for a boy this year!
"I had no idea that one day I would be on [Big Brother], nor that it would change the course of my life forever. I met the love of my life, Jessica. I don't say that lightly," Cody wrote on Instagram in October 2021.
"Since the day we met, we've spent almost every waking and sleeping moment together. We are inseparable. We would go on to win the Amazing Race together as a team, and this would give us the money to buy our house, grow our businesses, get married, and start our family."