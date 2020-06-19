"Life works in crazy ways, and this past year has been no exception. Through the ups, the downs, the highs, and the lows..there has been one constant through it all and that's the amazing woman standing next to me. Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions," Jackson, 25, wrote alongside a photo of the couple.
"This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best."
Jackson continued, "I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. This post is something that neither of us wanted to share, but given the circumstances of our relationship and how things started it only seems appropriate to offer an answer once and for all."
Jackson then asked fans to respect their "wishes for privacy on the matter."
"Understand that we are both going through significant life changes and monumental events in our individual lives separate from this. We love our supporters, we love big brother, and we couldn't be more thankful for everyone along the way who has stood behind us and helped us forward. Day 75 holls. Always," he concluded.
As for Holly, 32, she posted a photo of herself appearing happy and free.
"A year ago I started a wild new adventure. Today, I start another adventure. Growth is sometimes hard, but necessary. Growth sometimes happens alone. And that's what I'll be doing," Holly captioned the image.
"Yes, I've had the opportunity to meet a person to conquer life with for a while. Yes, I had an amazing partner in that game I played. And I wouldn't change the experiences for the world. But some things are not meant to go beyond that."
Holly hinted at the reason for their split when she wrote, "Sometimes fundamental character traits simply don't line up. Priorities don't match. And that's ok."
"This past year has been the hardest to date and has taught me about sense of self, security in who I am, and what I want for my future. I know I cannot compromise my own integrity," she continued.
"I know that I'm proud of myself, my accomplishments, and my roots. I know the spirit and the inspiration that I look for in people I surround myself with. I know what I deserve. And I'm excited for this new chapter and where it will lead me."
Holly, however, admitted she's "hurting" right now.
"But hey, pain is only temporary. Thank you all for going through the ups and downs with me! And please. I know we've been forced to go through this publicly, but we are human. We hurt and we bleed," she added.
"Please try to spare the criticism. And don't worry, I'll always be Sahara's mom. Nobody can take that away from me. Now buckle up, future. I'm comin' for ya!"
Rumors sparked there was trouble in paradise when Jackson noticeably spent his 25th birthday with his Big Brother buddy Brett Robinson at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 13 instead of with Holly.
Holly did not even wish Jackson a happy birthday on social media, according toUs Weekly.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jackson, originally from Tennessee, and Holly, a wine safari guide originally from Wyoming, had a showmance on Big Brother's 21st season, but due to frequent fighting, the pair was on and off -- but they at least promised to always remain friends.
Holly and Jackson made it to the Final 2 onBig Brother last year and then Jackson went on to win the $500,000 grand prize in September 2019.
Given Holly and Jackson lived together in the Big Brother house for an entire summer, the couple reasoned, "It just seems natural to live together now," because they were basically "attached at the hip" anyway.
"We are best friends, communicate well and have so much fun together. Both of our leases were coming to an end and... we both just thought it made sense," the couple told Us at the time.
But Jackson and Holly revealed they weren't in any rush to get engaged or tie the knot.
"One thing at a time! Right now, we are loving where we are in life and enjoying this journey. We think our relationship will go the distance because we are genuinely best friends," the couple said.
"And a friendship came first before we fell in love. Early on, we realized how important we are to each other and made a vow to always be part of each other's lives -- whether it was in a romantic or platonic capacity. Now everything else just comes naturally."
Reports have swirled Big Brother's upcoming 22nd season will feature a cast of returning players or all-stars. Since the show is approaching its 20th anniversary on the air, producers are reportedly looking to do something big.
"CBS was originally aiming for July 15 premiere, but now it's set for July 22," a source told the magazine. "It could be pushed back even further due to COVID-19."